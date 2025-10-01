Advertisement

Related Articles

A young woman surrounded by moving boxes in her new home

Mortgages

Looking for a mortgage in B.C.? Don’t limit your options to the big banks

A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2025

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

Two young girls play on the swings

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

A senior-age woman looks at her tablet on a park bench.

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in June 2025

A man and woman hug in their living room

Ask a Planner

How can couples avoid capital gains tax on property in Canada?

A MoneySense reader asks what tax and probate implications she might face if she inherits a rental property held...

A man and woman discuss a document in their living room

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of giving your spouse money to invest

A MoneySense reader wants to give money to his spouse to invest. Can he avoid Canada’s income attribution rules?

A woman checks her investments on a tablet

Ask a Planner

How is investment income taxed in Canada?

A MoneySense reader wants input on the tax implications of her investment withdrawals, but she can’t get a straight...

A senior-aged woman and man picking lemons

Ask a Planner

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...

A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

