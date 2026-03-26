Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Retired Money

How retirees should respond to the Iran crisis

In the likelihood of a protracted conflict, these experts think people in or close to retirement need to review...

How retirees should respond to the Iran crisis
Income Tax Return Deduction Refund Concept

Ask a Planner

What’s new (and gone) for your 2025 tax return, due April 2026

Filing your 2025 taxes in 2026? Here are the key changes, cancelled credits, and CRA updates Canadians need...

What’s new (and gone) for your 2025 tax return, due April 2026

ETFs

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Look under the hood before buying some popular Canadian sector ETFs. There may be alternatives that better represent the...

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada
Young carpenter is creating something new

MoneyFlex

The experience gap: Why Gen Z’s career launch needs a reboot

Gen Z faces an “experience gap” as AI and employer expectations rise. Co-ops, apprenticeships, and hands-on learning are now...

The experience gap: Why Gen Z’s career launch needs a reboot
Man sitting at desk examining papers

Ask a Planner

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Rental property investors need to report their annual income and expenses on their tax return. You must also track...

Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

Jacks on Tax

How to claim the Canada Caregiver Amount due to infirmity

The Canada Caregiver Amount can help families supporting loved ones with infirmities. Learn who qualifies and how much you...

How to claim the Canada Caregiver Amount due to infirmity
Illustration of business man reacting to falling stock market

Canadian Crypto Observer

When will the Bitcoin bear market end?

Bitcoin extends losses, down 47% since October 2025. When will the crypto bear market reverse, and what does the...

When will the Bitcoin bear market end?
Young man leaning on table and working.

Ask a Planner

How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?

Crypto profits aren’t always tax-free. Here’s how the CRA taxes cryptocurrency transactions, mining and staking, and overseas gains.

How is cryptocurrency taxed in Canada?