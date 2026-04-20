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The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

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The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

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Best international equity ETFs for Canadian investors 2026

Canadian investors should look beyond the border for diversification, given that Canada represents just a small part of the...

Best international equity ETFs for Canadian investors 2026

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Best U.S. equity ETFs for Canadian investors 2026

The MoneySense Best ETFs 2026 panel suggests what to look at for the best exchange-traded funds that own companies...

Best U.S. equity ETFs for Canadian investors 2026

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Best Canadian equity ETFs 2026

The 2026 MoneySense Best ETFs panel’s picks for the best exchange-traded funds focused on Canadian stocks.

Best Canadian equity ETFs 2026
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Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener
A person walks past the TMX Market Centre in Toronto, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

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Why emotional biases may be riskier than market swings

Volatile markets can trigger emotional investing driven by biases like overconfidence and herd behaviour. Experts explain how to stay...

Why emotional biases may be riskier than market swings
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Estate Planning

Medical assistance in dying: Thoughtful planning at end of life

Medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada involves more than eligibility. Understand how financial planning, powers of attorney, and...

Medical assistance in dying: Thoughtful planning at end of life

ETFS

Best ETFs in Canada for 2026

Back for the 14th edition, here are the top exchange-traded funds among Canadian, U.S., international, fixed income, cash alternative,...

Best ETFs in Canada for 2026
A magnifying glass enlarges the holographic image of Parliament Hill's Peace Tower on a $20 bill issued by the Bank of Canada, shown in a display case at the Bank of Canada Museum in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024.

Debt

What the data isn’t showing about credit stress

Canadians appear to be managing economic pressures overall, but deeper data and lender results reveal growing pockets of credit...

What the data isn’t showing about credit stress