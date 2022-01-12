MoneySense Toolkit: The mortgage payment calculator
Want to know how much of your budget will go towards mortgage payments, or how you can lower those costs? Our mortgage payment calculator can help.
For a majority of Canadians, buying a home will be the single biggest purchase they ever make, and getting a mortgage is an essential part of this process. But how do you ensure you get a mortgage that you can actually afford over the long term? That’s where a mortgage payment calculator comes in.
Just how much a home mortgage will end up costing you over the long haul can be hard to fully grasp, especially when you factor in interest. A mortgage payment calculator is an indispensable tool that will help you understand what your payments will be over time and gives you a more accurate sense of what you can afford.
By using a mortgage calculator to estimate your payments, you’ll have a more realistic picture of the options available to you and you’ll be better placed to assess mortgage products. In short, a mortgage payment calculator can help you see how a mortgage fits within your current financial plans, as well as how it may affect your future goals.
By plugging a few key numbers into a mortgage payment calculator, you’ll get a reliable estimate of your monthly payment amount. Here are the most important variables that determine your mortgage payments:
To calculate your mortgage payments, enter these details into the mortgage payment calculator. (Note the calculator will automatically display the best rates available in your region, but you can also enter your own rate.) The calculator then shows monthly payments across four different scenarios, based on the information you provided. You can alter the size of your down payment, as well as the desired payment frequency, amortization period, interest rate and purchase location to see how your regular mortgage payment will be affected by such changes.
If you’re not comfortable with the mortgage payment estimates you’re getting, keep in mind there are ways you can lower them. For example, you can look for a house with a lower purchase price or make a larger down payment (both will reduce the size of your mortgage). You can opt for a longer amortization, although that will cost you more in interest over time. You can also shop around for a lower mortgage rate or work with a mortgage broker who has access to many lenders.
