Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canada's Best Places to Live 2018: Create your own ranking - MoneySense
We rank based on our own methodology, but here you can build your own, based on what’s most important to you. Adjust the sliders below to change the weighting of each category. Click or tap the label to rank only for that category.
Filter by Region:
Loading Data...
Rank
City
Top Features
More Info
{{item.lN}}, {{item.lP}}
More about {{item.lN}}
Population:
{{convertNum(item.p)}}
Economic Factors
Economic region unemployment rate1
{{convertPercent(item.uE, 1)}}
Average Household Income
{{convertDollars(item.anw)}}
Average Value of Primary Real Estate
{{convertDollars(item.arv)}}
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment2
{{convertDollars(item.avr)}}
Property Tax Rate
{{convertPercent(item.tPp, 2)}}
Average annual property tax bill
{{convertDollars(item.tP)}}
Mobility Factors
Population that walks to work:
{{convertPercent(item.eW, 2)}}
Population that bikes to work:
{{convertPercent(item.eB, 2)}}
Population that takes transit to work:
{{convertPercent(item.eT, 2)}}
Weather Factors
Days per year with rain or snow:
{{convertNum(item.wP)}}
Days per year above 0ºC
{{convertNum(item.wT)}}
Days per year above 20ºC
{{convertNum(item.wU)}}
Health, Safety and Community Factors
Doctors' offices:
{{item.hD}}
Crime rate per 100,000 population3
{{convertNum(item.x1K)}}
Population employed in arts and recreation
{{convertPercent(item.aE, 1)}}
1As of March 2018 2NOTE: Estimates used where data not available 3In area covered by local police service