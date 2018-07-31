Remix your own ranking

We rank based on our own methodology, but here you can build your own, based on what’s most important to you. Adjust the sliders below to change the weighting of each category. Click or tap the label to rank only for that category.

⇤ Less ImportantMore Important ⇥

Filter by Region:

Loading Data...
Rank
City
Top Features
More Info
  • {{item.lN}}, {{item.lP}}
    More about {{item.lN}}
    Population: {{convertNum(item.p)}}
    Economic Factors
    Economic region unemployment rate1 {{convertPercent(item.uE, 1)}}
    Average Household Income {{convertDollars(item.anw)}}
    Average Value of Primary Real Estate {{convertDollars(item.arv)}}
    Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment2 {{convertDollars(item.avr)}}
    Property Tax Rate {{convertPercent(item.tPp, 2)}}
    Average annual property tax bill {{convertDollars(item.tP)}}
    Mobility Factors
    Population that walks to work: {{convertPercent(item.eW, 2)}}
    Population that bikes to work: {{convertPercent(item.eB, 2)}}
    Population that takes transit to work: {{convertPercent(item.eT, 2)}}
    Weather Factors
    Days per year with rain or snow: {{convertNum(item.wP)}}
    Days per year above 0ºC {{convertNum(item.wT)}}
    Days per year above 20ºC {{convertNum(item.wU)}}
    Health, Safety and Community Factors
    Doctors' offices: {{item.hD}}
    Crime rate per 100,000 population3 {{convertNum(item.x1K)}}
    Population employed in arts and recreation {{convertPercent(item.aE, 1)}}
    1As of March 2018
    2NOTE: Estimates used where data not available
    3In area covered by local police service

    Want even more? Check out the full data set »