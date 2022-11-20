Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

You can always tell by how an article is labelled what type of content you’re reading. The label appears not only on the article itself, but anywhere it appears on the website.

No label. If the only label you see is a topic tag, such as Investing or Retirement, that means you’re reading a purely editorial article. There is no paid partnership or sponsor involvement in the creation of this content.

Sponsored by. This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written, edited and produced by MoneySense with assigned freelancers.

Partner content from. This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written by the partner, but edited by MoneySense.

Presented by. This is an editorially driven article or content package, presented with financial support from an advertising client.

Created by. This is an unpaid article that is written by a content partner based on their expertise that will be useful and informative to the MoneySense audience.