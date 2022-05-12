Types of credit cards
Rewards credit cards
When it comes to rewards credit cards, the name says it all. These are cards that give you something back when you spend with them, whether it’s points, miles or cash. The more you spend, the more rewards you get. For those who pay off their balance in full every month, these cards can really add value. There are four main types of rewards cards:
Cash-back credit cards
These cards offer a rebate credited to your balance, usually calculated as a percentage of the dollar value of your purchases. Though most cash-back cards have accelerated earn rates in certain categories (groceries and gas, for example), they all also have a minimum base rate for spends outside those categories. Your cash back rewards can help you save on anything you can buy with your card.
Travel credit cards
These cards offer points or miles to be redeemed towards travel-related purchases such as flights, hotels, cruises or vacation packages. Rewards might not be as straightforward as cash back, but travel points cards can help you save big on upcoming trips, with many offering perks including sign-up bonuses, comprehensive travel insurance, and even airport lounge access.
Store credit cards
These cards gift you with points for everyday purchases that can be redeemed for discounts off items from your favourite retailer. The idea is to reward brand loyalty with valuable benefits. The PC Financial Mastercard and the Canadian Tire Mastercard credit cards are great examples.
Hotel credit cards
Similar to travel cards, hotel credit cards reward consumers with points redeemable for hotel stays and perks. These cards are often linked or co-branded with a specific hotel brand or loyalty program, like Marriott Bonvoy or Best Western Rewards
Low-interest credit cards
With standard interest rates sitting at anywhere between 19.99% and 22.99%, most rewards credit cards aren’t the right fit for people who carry a balance. That’s where low-interest cards come in. These cards, which typically charge between 8.99% and 12.99% interest on purchases, allow cardholders access to credit without high interest charges that quickly add up. They don’t usually have much in the way of extras or perks, but the lower rates help to ensure that you’ll come out ahead in the long run if you generally need more time to pay off your card balance.
Balance transfer credit cards
Once you accumulate a debt load on an existing credit card, the interest will compound—rapidly. Your best bet is to transfer the debt to a balance transfer credit card, which lets you move debt from a high-interest card to one with a lower rate. These cards often offer promotional interest rates for a specific period—0% interest for the first 10 months, for example—which can buy you time to pay down your balance with little or no interest. Sometimes, even the regular interest rate on a balance transfer card is lower than usual.
Student credit cards
Student, or “starter,” cards are credit cards aimed at people with no credit history looking to establish a credit score. These entry-level cards tend to have few qualification criteria, no annual fees and provide little in the way of perks or extras, but some do offer some decent rewards on your everyday spending.