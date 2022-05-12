Secured credit cards

People who lack a good credit score or a local credit history often have trouble getting approval for standard credit cards. This can be a real problem for those wanting to build up their credit towards a future purchase or loan—but secured cards can offer a solution. This kind of card is “secured” with a deposit by the applicant and virtually anyone will be approved. The responsible use of a secured card will help build, or rebuild, your credit score.

How to decide: What is the best credit card for me?

To decide which credit is the best for you, you need to look at your priorities. If you normally carry a balance or you want to reduce your debt, then a low-interest or balance transfer card should be the only types you consider. People who always pay off their full balance every month need to decide whether a travel or cash-back card makes more sense for them. Travel cards can offer lucrative rewards, but if you don’t like to travel, there’s no point in you getting a travel credit card. If this sounds like you, then a cash-back card may be the way to go. Now that you’ve got your category of card selected, take a look at the earn rate, additional, benefits and which type of points you earn for each card. If you happen to spend a lot on gas and groceries, then look for a card that has a high earn rate for those categories. The annual fee should also be a consideration in your decision making, but if you think you’re getting good value out of your additional benefits and you’re making more back than you paid with the fee, then it shouldn’t be a big deal.

Credit card points versus cash back: What to consider before applying

In the end, your decision will come down to whether a cash back or travel rewards credit card suits your needs and spending habits best. As mentioned, travel rewards can be lucrative, but a cash-back card is simple since you don’t need to worry about any potential travel restrictions. Here are some tips for considering each type of card. The first thing you want to look at is the earn rate. Take stock of your spending habits and pick a card that will earn you the most rewards. For example, if you spend a lot on gas, then pick a card that earns you more cash back at gas stations. High-earn rates are great, but keep in mind that many of the top cards have a high-income requirement. Cash back programs are simple to understand, but some credit cards will only give you what you’ve earned after you reach a minimum amount or once per calendar year. Find out how you’ll get paid and make sure you’re okay with it before you apply. If you’re considering a card with an annual fee, make sure the extra cash back you earn is worth more than the fee. If it’s not, stick to a no-fee card.

Selecting a rewards credit card

Generally speaking, cards that earn you points are usually best used for travel redemptions. These cards will likely give you other ways to cash out your points, but the majority of the time, you get the most value for your points when redeeming for travel. Similar to cash-back cards, you want to pick a card that gives you the most points on the categories you spend the most money. You also want to figure out what type of travel you prefer; you could get an airline-branded credit card or a hotel-branded one. There are also credit cards that allow you to redeem for any type of travel. Regardless of what you go with, you need to know how the reward programs work so you can maximize your points.

Our methodology

For the best credit cards 2021 ranking we ran the numbers for each of the cards in the seven categories based on $2,000 in monthly spending ($1,000 monthly for the student cards) as well as interest rates and offers. We also made some assumptions on spending—grocery spend of $500, gas of $200, restaurants of $200 and bill payments of $125, travel of $175, entertainment of $225, pharmacy purchases of $75 and other purchases of $500. (These were adjusted lower for student cards). The end game was a magic number—that is, the annual net reward in dollar terms to identify the top cards in each category, plus an honorary mention. As highlighted above, our methodology also took into consideration other factors, including the value of a credit card’s welcome bonuses, insurance benefits and flexibility. ‡MoneySense.ca and Ratehub.ca are both owned by parent company Ratehub Inc. We may be partnered with some financial institutions, but this does not influence the “Canada’s Best Credit Card” rankings. You can read more about this in our Editorial Code of Conduct.

Test By Eric Sun on May 12, 2022