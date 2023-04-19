A redesign is coming—and we can’t wait to show you
We have exciting news: MoneySense will be getting some upgrades. The core of what we do will stay the same—we’ll continue to bring you high-quality content from the best financial experts in Canada—but we’ll have a fresh new look.
We want you to have the best possible experience on our site, whether you’re reading one of our Ask MoneySense columns, checking our rankings for credit cards or investment accounts, using one of our mortgage calculators, or anything in between. We will not be changing our approach to personal finance journalism: a paywall-free website offering the most comprehensive and high-quality personal finance content for Canadians, written by certified professionals and professional journalists. Our goal, every day, is to give you access to actionable information that’s easy to understand. As we say on all our social channels: It pays to know.
We’re changing our brand colours and font style to improve readability. Our new look will be bright, modern and easy on the eyes. You’ll also see these changes reflected in upcoming newsletters. (Sign up now.)
We’re also making it easier for you to find the articles and tools you’re looking for. That means changing our menu structure to become more intuitive. If you can’t find the information you need, we encourage you to send us your feedback and/or send your question to [email protected].
But we aren’t stopping there. Expect more improvements to come.
