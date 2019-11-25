Scotiabank credit cards: A breakdown of the bank’s best cards

Scotiabank (originally called the Bank of Nova Scotia) is technically older than Canada itself. Founded in Halifax in 1832, the bank beat Confederation by 35 years. With that amount of history in the business, it’s no surprise the bank can offer and support a wide variety of products—including 18 credit cards—tailored to various financial needs and goals. Read on to determine the best Scotiabank offers in a selection of categories from travel, to cash back, to perks.

The best Scotiabank credit cards in Canada 2019

Best for travel rewards

While the bank has a few options when it comes to collecting travel rewards, our top pick is the Scotiabank Gold American Express. The $120 annual fee is well worth it for the card’s earn rate, welcome bonus and perks, including no foreign transaction fees. Card holders will accumulate a generous 5 Points per dollar at eligible grocery stores, restaurants and drinking establishments, and on entertainment, like movies. Gas and transit get 3 Points per dollar as does select streaming services like Netflix, and everything else earns at 1 point per dollar. And Scotia gets your rewards bank off to a great start with the possibility to earn up to 30,000 Scotia Rewards in your first year. For those who cross-border shop or travel, this is like an automatic 2.5% to 3.0% savings on each purchase in a foreign currency. Additionally, a suite of travel-related insurance coverage sweetens the deal.

Earn rate: 5 Points per dollar on groceries, restaurants/bars and entertainment; gas, transit and streaming services get 3 Points per dollar; everything else earns 1 Point per dollar

5 Points per dollar on groceries, restaurants/bars and entertainment; gas, transit and streaming services get 3 Points per dollar; everything else earns 1 Point per dollar Welcome bonus: Up to 30,000 Scotia Rewards (25,000 with $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and an additional 5,000 with $10,000 in spending in the first year)

Up to 30,000 Scotia Rewards (25,000 with $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months and an additional 5,000 with $10,000 in spending in the first year) Additional perks: no foreign transaction fees; travel emergency medical, travel accident, lost or delayed baggage, flight delay, and trip cancellation insurance; rental car collision coverage; hotel/motel burglary insurance; purchase security and extended warranty

Click here for more details about the Scotiabank Gold American Express*

Best for cash back

Cash back cards are exactly what they sound like: cards that rebate a percentage of your purchases as cash (usually applied directly to your balance). Our pick in this category is the Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite. For an annual fee of $120, this card features an excellent earn rate of 4% back on groceries, recurring bills and subscription services (such as Netflix), 2% back on gas, public transit and ride-sharing services (including Uber), and 1% on all other purchases. Comprehensive travel insurance and concierge service make this an attractive card.

Annual fee: $120

$120 Earn rate: 4% back on groceries, recurring bills and subscription services; 2% back on gas and transit; 1% on all other purchases

4% back on groceries, recurring bills and subscription services; 2% back on gas and transit; 1% on all other purchases Welcome bonus: first year annual fee waived

first year annual fee waived Additional perks: travel coverage including emergency medical, accident, trip cancellation and delayed baggage insurance; car rental damage and collision coverage; new device insurance to protect your mobile phone; concierge, hotels, and dining and entertainment events through Visa Infinite; purchase security and extended warranty

Click here for more details about the Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite*

Honourable mention for cash back

Our runner-up in this category is the Scotia Momentum Visa. For only $39 per year, this card features a solid earn rate of 2% back at eligible grocery and drug stores, plus gas and recurring bill payments—categories that cover the lion’s share of the average Canadian’s spending; all other purchases earn 1%. And, with a low introductory interest rate of 2.99% for six months, you’ll save on any outstanding balance.

Annual fee: $39

$39 Earn rate: 2% back on groceries, gas, drug stores and recurring bill payments; 1% back on everything else

2% back on groceries, gas, drug stores and recurring bill payments; 1% back on everything else Welcome bonus: introductory interest rate of 2.99% on balance transfers for 6 months

introductory interest rate of 2.99% on balance transfers for 6 months Additional perks: purchase security and extended warranty; free supplementary card; up to 25% off at Avis and Budget car rentals

Click here for more details about the Scotia Momentum Visa*

Best for students

Students have to make sure that they can cover the costs of their tuition and books, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also get access to lots of fun perks when choosing a credit card. Scotiabank’s no-annual-fee Scene Visa is a great pick for students who may not want to pay a fee each year for their credit card. It lets members collect Scene rewards Points on everyday purchases, which are redeemable for movies and at the concession shop at Cineplex cinemas. Scene Points can also be used for discounts at restaurants including Milestones, Bier Markt and Swiss Chalet—perfect for a study break or night out with friends. Points accumulate on every purchase at a rate of 1 Point per dollar, except spends at Cineplex, which get 5 Points per dollar (general admission for a movie is 1,250 Points). Scotia is also offering new applicants 2,500 bonus Scene Points with a $500 spend in the first three months. Going out to dinner and a movie is one of the most popular ways to unwind, and the Scene Visa puts this within reach, even for students on a budget.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Earn rate: 1 Point per dollar, except at Cineplex where you get 5 Points per dollar

1 Point per dollar, except at Cineplex where you get 5 Points per dollar Welcome bonus: 2,500 bonus Scene Points on the first $500 spent in the first 3 months

2,500 bonus Scene Points on the first $500 spent in the first 3 months Additional perks: free supplementary card and up to 25% off Avis and Budget car rentals

Click here for more details about the Scene Visa Card*

Best low interest rate

If you’re looking for a card with a low interest rate, it’s likely because you’re carrying a balance. At regular credit card interest rates even a small debt can increase quickly, so it’s important to get back on track as soon as possible. With a low 12.99% interest rate and an introductory 0.99% rate on balance transfers for 6 months, the Scotiabank Value Visa is an effective tool to help pay down outstanding debt.

Annual fee: $29

$29 Interest rate: 12.99%

12.99% Welcome bonus: 0.99% rate on balance transfers for 6 months

0.99% rate on balance transfers for 6 months Additional perks: Free supplementary card; up to 25% off at Avis and Budget Car Rentals

Click here for more details about the Scotiabank Value Visa*

Best for perks

For travellers willing to pay an annual fee, the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite card delivers. Like the Amex above, this card charges no foreign exchange fee and includes a robust suite of insurance valuable to frequent travellers. Cardholders collect points in the Scotia Rewards program at a rate of 2 Points per dollar on travel, groceries, restaurants and entertainment, and 1 Point per dollar on other eligible purchases; new members can earn a bonus of up to 35,000 Points. Complimentary enrollment in Priority Pass with 6 free airport lounge passes annually is an added temptation for this travel card. Plus, you can use your Points to travel on any airline of your choosing.

Annual fee: $139

$139 Earn rate: 2 Points per dollar on travel, groceries, restaurants and entertainment; 1 Point per dollar on other purchases

2 Points per dollar on travel, groceries, restaurants and entertainment; 1 Point per dollar on other purchases Welcome bonus: up to 35,000 Scotia Rewards point (25,000 with $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months plus another 10,000 points when you spend $40,000 during the year)

up to 35,000 Scotia Rewards point (25,000 with $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months plus another 10,000 points when you spend $40,000 during the year) Additional perks: travel insurance including emergency medical, travel accident, trip cancellation, flight delay, and lost luggage coverage; car rental collision and damage insurance; hotel/motel burglary protection; no foreign exchange markup; complimentary Priority Pass membership and 6 airport lounge access passes annually; purchase protection and extended warranty

Click here for more details about the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite.*

Honourable mention for perks

Premium credit cards offer exclusive—and often quite expensive—perks in exchange for a hefty annual fee. For $399 annually, the Scotiabank Platinum American Express bundles many of the rewards and perks of the bank’s other products into one uber-card.

The Platinum allows you to earn Scotia Rewards at a very enticing earn rate of 4 Points per dollar spent at eligible gas, groceries, dining and entertainment partners, and 1 Point per dollar spent on everything else. New cardholders get 30,000 Points when they make a purchase within the first 60 days. As with other Scotia Rewards cards, Points can be redeemed for merchandise, gift cards or even cash, but it’s the travel rewards that really shine with the Platinum. In addition to the ability to book travel without restrictions, Platinum cardholders can enjoy access to complimentary concierge service Priority Pass for airport lounges, and membership in the Hertz #1 Club Gold. Cardholders are eligible for premium events through American Express Invites and VIP Pass. Seven types of travel insurance helps members travel safely, and with priceless peace of mind.

Annual fee: $399

$399 Earn rate: 4 Points per dollar on gas, groceries, dining and entertainment; 1 Point per dollar on everything else

4 Points per dollar on gas, groceries, dining and entertainment; 1 Point per dollar on everything else Welcome bonus: 30,000 Points upon making a purchase within the first 60 days

30,000 Points upon making a purchase within the first 60 days Additional perks: Seven types of travel coverage including travel emergency medical, trip cancellation or interruption, travel accident, flight delay, lost baggage, rental car loss or collision and hotel or motel burglary protection; Priority Pass; concierge service; membership in the Hertz #1 Club Gold; VIP Pass and American Express Invites

MORE ABOUT CANADA’S BEST CREDIT CARDS: