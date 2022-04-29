Best overall credit card for families

Groceries and gas are undoubtedly two of the biggest expenses for busy families, so why not use a card that rewards your spending in those categories? When you use the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite to buy groceries or gas, you’ll get a whopping 4% cash back (one of the best rates on the market). A 2% return on dining out, transportation and recurring bills sweetens the pot, and the 1% base rate with no limit to how much you can earn means you’ll get money back no matter where you spend it. And, when you link and use your CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite with Journie Rewards, you can save up to 10 cents per litre at participating Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron gas stations—a huge benefit with today’s fuel prices.

Just how much can a family earn with this card? To put it into perspective, consider a family that spends $1,000 on groceries and $150 on gas monthly. They would get a return of $46 per month, or $552 annually, on just those two expenses. Plus, new cardholders can boost their earnings with a 10% cash back welcome bonus for the first four statements, up to a maximum reward of $250. A first-year annual-fee waiver adds another $120 in savings.

Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)

$120 (waived for the first year) Interest rates: purchases 20.99%, cash advances 22.99%, balance transfers 22.99%

purchases 20.99%, cash advances 22.99%, balance transfers 22.99% Income requirement: $60,000, or a minimum household income of $100,000

$60,000, or a minimum household income of $100,000 Welcome bonus: Get 10% cash back for all purchases on your first four statements, or first $2,500 in purchases (up to $250 in cash back). After that, the earn rate becomes 4% on gas and grocery purchases and 1% cash back on everything else.

Get 10% cash back for all purchases on your first four statements, or first $2,500 in purchases (up to $250 in cash back). After that, the earn rate becomes 4% on gas and grocery purchases and 1% cash back on everything else. Earn rates: 4% cash back on groceries and gas; 2% cash back on dining out, transportation and recurring bill payments; 1% cash back on everything else

4% cash back on groceries and gas; 2% cash back on dining out, transportation and recurring bill payments; 1% cash back on everything else Perks: Out-of-province emergency travel medical, $500,000 common carrier accident, and auto rental collision/loss damage insurance; new mobile device coverage; discount up to 10 cents per litre at participating Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron gas stations

Best credit card for families on a budget

If an annual credit card fee feels like a hundred-odd dollars that could be better spent on diapers or hockey equipment, this card is for you. The Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card is a no-fee Mastercard that still offers substantial cash back. You will earn 2% cash back on up to three spending categories of your choice. When you sign up for this card, you can select two spending categories to receive 2% cash back, from this list: groceries, gas, restaurants, drug stores, recurring bills, parking/public transportation, entertainment, home improvement, furniture, and hotel/motel. If you set up an automatic deposit of your cash back into a Tangerine savings account, you’ll get a third spending category at 2% cash back. All other spends earn 0.5% cash back.

A family that spends $1,000 on groceries and $150 on gas monthly would get a return of $23 monthly, or $276 annually, on just those two expenses. Tangerine also has a welcome bonus of 10% on purchases up to $1,000 ($100 cash back) in the first two months.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Interest rates: purchases 19.95%, cash advances 19.95%, balance transfers 19.95%

purchases 19.95%, cash advances 19.95%, balance transfers 19.95% Income requirement: None specified

None specified Welcome bonus: Earn 10% cash back (up to $100) when you spend $1,000 on everyday purchases within the first 2 months of having the card. Must apply before May 31, 2022.

Earn 10% cash back (up to $100) when you spend $1,000 on everyday purchases within the first 2 months of having the card. Must apply before May 31, 2022. Earn rates: 2% cash back on up to three spending categories of your choice; 0.5% cash back on everything else

2% cash back on up to three spending categories of your choice; 0.5% cash back on everything else Perks: Balance transfers within the first 30 days will accumulate only 1.95% interest for the first 6 months

Best flat-rate card for families

If you’re looking to simplify your life (and who isn’t?), you might consider a card that offers you the same flat rate on cash back no matter what you use it for. Our pick is the SimplyCash Card by American Express, which offers a better-than-average 1.25% cash back on everything you buy, with no limit to how much you can earn. This is a no-fee card, so you can furnish your family with additional cards and see the money rack up even faster. And there’s also a welcome bonus of up to 4% cash back in your first six months (up to $200).

Unlike some other no-fee cards, the SimplyCash Card by American Express comes with some travel and flight insurance, and because it’s an AMEX, you’ll have access to American Express Experiences and special bonus offers.