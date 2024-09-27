Building better financial futures

Sure, you get all the premium banking features you’d expect, including free Interac e-Transfers, more included ATM transactions, credit card rebates and online ID theft monitoring, but the Elevate Chequing Account also comes with access to Coursera’s global online learning platform for free. (Limitations apply. Visit coastcapitalsavings.com/elevate to learn more.) Valued at $538 per year, this benefit gives individuals and entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn in-demand skills and earn industry micro-credentials to help boost their earning potential.

With Coursera, Coast Capital members can access 11,000-plus courses and job-ready professional certificates across sectors and industries from 325 leading universities and companies. It’s a proven platform, as more than three-quarters of Coursera learners report career benefits, including getting a new job, securing a promotion and gaining applicable career skills, each of which can contribute to earning more.

“We’ve been told that if we just budget more effectively or skip our morning coffee run, we can get ahead financially,” explains Catherine Wood, chief strategy, product and marketing officer at Coast Capital. “Budgeting and saving are important, but in many cases these strategies are no longer enough. With more and more people unable to keep up with the rising cost of living, it’s clear that Canadians need to earn more to improve their financial reality. At Coast Capital, we believe that starts with access to education and training that empowers people to begin, advance, or even change their careers.”

Image courtesy of Coast Capital

Removing barriers to get ahead

In an omnibus poll commissioned by Coast Capital and hosted on the Angus Reid Forum, almost two-thirds of Canadians said they need to enhance their education or skills training to stay competitive in the workforce, yet 86% of those considering pursuing additional training feel there are significant barriers. The most common roadblocks identified were the cost of education, available time, and lack of motivation or confidence.

With Coursera, members can access courses, guided projects, professional certificates and designations in business, technology, data science, health and more. And with this free access, it’s more than affordable to learn from the likes of Yale, Princeton and other globally recognized schools, and to earn professional certifications from companies like Alphabet (Google), IBM and Meta (Facebook and Instagram).

Accessing Coursera from anywhere at any time gives you the convenience and flexibility to learn when it suits your schedule. And, do you know someone who could benefit from Coursera? You can share your free access with another Coast Capital account holder.

Start building a better financial future by becoming a Coast Capital member and taking advantage of up to $1,200 in total value when you open an Elevate Chequing Account. (Conditions apply.)

Partner content provided by Coast Capital. This is a paid post that is informative but also may feature a client’s product or service. These posts are written by the client and edited by MoneySense.

