Many Canadians rely on their savings accounts and chequing accounts for day-to-day banking, but if you want to grow your money while saving towards a financial goal, consider opening a high-interest savings account (HISA). In this short video, we explain the benefits and uses of a HISA.

Video: Why open a high-interest savings account?



