Video: Why open a high-interest savings account?
Presented By
EQ Bank
High-interest savings accounts pay much better interest rates than chequing accounts and regular savings accounts. Here’s what you can do with a HISA.
Presented By
EQ Bank
High-interest savings accounts pay much better interest rates than chequing accounts and regular savings accounts. Here’s what you can do with a HISA.
Advertisement
Many Canadians rely on their savings accounts and chequing accounts for day-to-day banking, but if you want to grow your money while saving towards a financial goal, consider opening a high-interest savings account (HISA). In this short video, we explain the benefits and uses of a HISA.
Video: Why open a high-interest savings account?
Subscribe to the MoneySense YouTube channel to watch all of the videos in this series and more.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Presented By
EQ Bank
The Fed follows Canada’s 50-bps rate hike, Musk and...
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage
Presented By
National Bank Direct Brokerage