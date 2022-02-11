The best online bank account for you is one that’s suited to your unique needs. Here’s how to determine what those personal banking are and how to find an account that’s the perfect fit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 100%; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span>

Watch: How to find the best online bank account.

More on banking: