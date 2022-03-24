Video: What do you need to open a bank account?
Opening a bank account online and not sure what documents you need? Watch this video to find out.
Looking for a better interest rate? Want more accessible ATMs? Tired of paying fees for things like bank drafts? Whatever your reason, changing banks or opening a new bank account can take just a few clicks—if you’re prepared. Watch this two-minute video to see what documents you’ll need (even for a student account) and find out when to close your old bank account.
