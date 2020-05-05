Photo created by freepik - www.freepik.com

Tangerine, with its “Forward banking” tagline, is one of the many banking options in Canada. Having a choice is a good thing—but it can be tough to navigate which bank (and its full range of services) is best for you. That’s why, in this complete bank services review, we’re covering all the bases with what Tangerine offers, from chequing to high-interest savings accounts, GICs, TFSAs, RRSPs and much more.

What is Tangerine Bank?

Tangerine, a subsidiary of Scotiabank, is an online bank; meaning it doesn’t operate brick and mortar branches. Or at least they don’t call them branches. Tangerine has five “cafés” in some urban centres; two in Toronto, one in Montreal, another in Vancouver, as well as Calgary. Otherwise, all banking is done online at tangerine.ca, with the Tangerine Mobile Banking App (available on the App Store and Google Play).

The fees, or the lack of, continue to be a big selling point for this bank, which are clearly outlined in an annual schedule. Some of the banking services are free, and the biggest selling point for many is that there are no monthly or annual fees. It’s similar with investments, too. But more about that below.

Who owns Tangerine Bank?

Tangerine, originally known as ING Direct, launched in Canada in April 1997, introducing the country’s first no-fee, high-interest saving account. Scotiabank acquired the online bank in 2012 for $3.1 billion. And in 2014, the name was changed to Tangerine.

Scotiabank, also known as the Bank of Nova Scotia and Banque Scotia, first opened on August 29, 1832. Scotiabank is a part of the “Big Five,” the five largest banks in Canada, which also includes the RBC, BMO, CIBC and TD Canada Trust.

Tangerine Bank’s Chequing Account

Tangerine’s No-Fee Daily Chequing Account offers an interest rate of 0.05% to 0.15%, with no daily chequing fees, which is a big plus. Transactions are free and unlimited, so you shouldn’t have any unexpected fees at the end of the month. You can also set up pre-authorized payments and direct deposits for your paycheque, as well as opt in for overdraft protection ($5 per use with opt-in, or a $45 charge for non-sufficient funds without).

Fees: No monthly or annual fees, but there are fees for other services , like drafts

Number of transactions: Unlimited

Number of Interac e-Transfers: Unlimited

Debit card: Yes, unlimited free transactions , and it can be used at ABMs and used for debit purchases

Chequebook: First 50 cheques are free; additional chequebooks are $50 each

ATM network: Tangerine ABMs and Scotiabank’s Global ATM Alliance ABMs

Mobile app: Yes

Compare Canada’s best chequing accounts*

Tangerine Bank’s Savings Accounts

Tangerine offers five different savings accounts, including its savings, tax-free, U.S.-dollar account, as well as RRSP and RRIF savings.