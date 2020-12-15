The right chequing account can give you exactly what you need for a reasonable monthly fee (or no monthly fee when you maintain the minimum amount in your account).

There are several different types of chequing accounts out there, so there are some things to consider when choosing one that’s truly right for you.

Monthly account fees

Most chequing accounts have a monthly fee. This fee covers some of the costs of daily transactions like debit payments/point of sale purchases, Interac fees and ATM withdrawals. Some chequing accounts offer unlimited transactions like those that have a higher monthly fee of up to $30, while others have no fee but in exchange require that you forgo things like in-person service or ATM availability. Some may offer a higher interest rate or waive the monthly fee when you keep a certain amount in your account. For example, with Scotiabank’s Ultimate Package,* the $30.95 fee is waived when you maintain a minimum daily closing balance of $5,000 in the Ultimate Package or $30,000 across the Ultimate Package and a MomentumPLUS Savings account for the entire month—two ways to get the account for $0.

Consider whether your account provides value for the fees charged. And, similarly, look at whether a no-fee account offers the services you deem important.

Debit and other transactions

How often do you tap your debit card? It might be several times a month, or several times a day. How often do you make Interac payments or pay bills from your account or take out money from ATMs that don’t belong to your home financial institution? Is there a cost for ordering or cashing cheques?

The convenience of those transactions comes at a cost, which can add up quickly. Interac fees are $1 to $2, withdrawing money from an ATM could cost up to $6 to $7 (that’s a total of both banks’ fees) and debit payments can be up to $3 each once you’ve used up your free allotment. Take a look at several months of transactions, average out the monthly amount and subtract the number included in the account. The balance is what you’re paying for out of pocket. Is there a better option that offers more monthly transactions? For example, you get unlimited debit transactions,1 Interac e-Transfer transactions,1 and International Money Transfers2 when you sign up for the Scotiabank Ultimate Package.* Unlimited transactions are a key perk now as we increasingly choose to use our cards instead of cash for purchases.

Bonuses and benefits

Not all bank accounts are equal. Some banks just offer plain bank accounts that you can use to access your money for those day-to-day transactions, like paying bills and shopping. Others offer a lot more, like preferred rates on a savings account or GIC, and additional free chequing accounts to help you organize your spending better. Take a look at bank accounts that offer “package benefits” for services that make sense for your spending, saving and investment needs. Some accounts also offer the ability to accumulate points with every purchase so that you can save towards that special something.

Online banking and other options

Most financial institutions offer a variety of services, including online (web and app), in-person and telephone. Choose an account that accommodates your preferred banking method without additional costs.