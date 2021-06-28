ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results. Scroll to see the full table.

To the east of Surrey, marking the start of BC’s Fraser Valley Region you’ll find the cities of Langley, Pitt Meadows, and Maple Ridge. Their proximity to the city of Vancouver—it’s about an hour drive or 40-minute train ride away—makes these cities popular with commuters.

Why we’re watching Langley, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

Besides their great location, each of these cities has its own distinct small-town feel and boasts commercial town centres, revitalized retail and dining experiences, and high-density housing. Consider that they’re surrounded by mountain ranges, lakes and rivers, and they make a fantastic home base for just about anyone. Here is what each city has to offer.

Adjacent to the Township of Langley, and just south of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, is Langley City. Home to approximately 27,000 people, it’s considered part of both Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley. Speaking of Vancouver, Langley City is only 47 kilometres away, making this a great spot for commuters. The city is accessible by the Langley bypass and also intersected by the Fraser Highway, which runs through the downtown core and is reduced to a one-way strip that’s a dining and shopping hotspot.

Even though there’s an abundance of nature in Langley—the city boasts nearly 20 parks and has hiking trails—it’s largely known for its bustling town centre. There’s the one-way strip as well as McBurney Plaza, a large pedestrian boulevard filled with twinkling lights, cafes and shops. The city hosts a number of festivals each year too, including the Langley Cruise-In, the Arts Alive Festival, and the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. Major city attractions include the Cascades Casino and Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, Mural Walk and Rose Gellert Concert Hall. It also features a botanical garden and a number of nearby wetlands and trails, including the Brydon Lagoon and Nicomekl Flood Plain.

While much of the surrounding land in Langley Township is agricultural, the main industries in the region include manufacturing (for aircraft and helicopters, mining equipment, and softwood lumber processing), education, administration and the film industry.

Langley City offers more affordable real estate without sacrificing urban amenities. Add to that its small-town charm, and you can see why the city’s attractive to homebuyers and business owners looking to put down roots.

The city of Pitt Meadows, also known as the gateway to the Fraser Valley, is a unique community with a fascinating history. Unlike the surrounding municipalities, Pitt Meadows is naturally isolated, sandwiched at the intersection of the Fraser and Pitt Rivers which separate it from the Tri-Cities to the west and Langley to the south. To the north are the Thompson Mountains and Pitt Lake, with the city of Maple Ridge, which it was a part of until 1892, to the east. It is connected to Surrey and Langley via the Golden Ears Bridge on the Lougheed Highway, and to Port Coquitlam by the Pitt River Bridge.