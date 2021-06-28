ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results. Scroll to see the full table.

Drive north of Vancouver for just a few hours and you’ll find the spectacular mountain communities of Squamish and Whistler. Best known for world-class skiing, mountains and sparkling glacier-fed lakes, Squamish and Whistler are also synonymous with outdoor sports (Whistler was the site of the 2010 Olympic games). While Whistler is dominated by resorts, hotels and a lively pedestrian village, Squamish offers the same breathtaking nature and outdoor adventure, in a community more suited to locals.

Why we’re watching Squamish and Whistler

Squamish and Whistler are located 59 kilometres (or about a 45-minute drove) from one another, and 64 kilometres and 121 kilometres to Vancouver, respectively. If you want to skip the drive, you can access Whistler by seaplane from late spring to early autumn. Residents of the area will require a vehicle as general accessibility is low, and local bus service runs less frequently than in larger city centres.

In contrast to what Whistler can provide in terms of the winter and summer tourist scene, Squamish offers a slower pace and a family-friendly lifestyle, with schools and amenities. Squamish provides families with a large range of education options including a strong public school system with six elementary schools, a French school, a French immersion program, a junior high school and a high school. Squamish is also home to two universities – Quest University Canada and Capilano University, Squamish Campus. Squamish is also known for its wide variety of outdoor sports options including rock climbing, kayaking, mountain biking, backcountry skiing and hiking alike. The town also boasts an emerging art and culture scene, too.

Pre-COVID real estate market

Prior to the pandemic, Whistler enjoyed over 13.6% gain in property value across all types from 2017 to 2019. Detached properties in the area had an average price of $1,519,300, which was actually a decline from the previous high of over $1.7 million in February 2018. In Squamish, properties saw a more modest gain from 2017 to 2019 of 8.45% across all property types. Detached properties hit a high of over a $1 million average in the spring of 2018 and dropped back down under the 6 figure mark for the majority of 2019.

Impact of COVID-19

When the pandemic began, international travel and tourism were almost put entirely on hold. This had a dramatic impact on the tourism operations at Whistler and financial consequences for local businesses. Housing in Whistler consists largely of shared accommodations and rental units, causing surges of COVID-19. Despite these challenges, average home prices in Whistler grew modestly by just over 3% from 2019 to 2020. Average home prices in Squamish rose by only 2.3% over the same period across all property types.

Future outlook

As vaccines are distributed in the area, optimism has returned in terms of real estate activity and prices. In the first quarter of 2021, during the peak winter season, the average price in Whistler grew to $996,333 across all property types—a 7.4% increase over the 2020 average. When comparing the average price in December 2020 versus March 2021, there was a dollar gain of over $73,000. Average prices in Whistler topped the $1-million mark early in the year so we will see if the surge continues post-pandemic.

In Squamish, similar momentum is seen throughout the first quarter of 2021. The average home price across all housing types increased by 5.7%. While the increases are not as pronounced as in other parts of Canada or B.C., this highly desirable area will likely cost you close to or over a million dollars for those mountain views.