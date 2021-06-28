While the downtown core is walkable, residents are likely to need a vehicle to travel around the region, though there is a bus network serviced by Squamish Transit System, and the YVR Skylynx shuttle provides regular service to Vancouver and YVR airport.
There are a number of local school options for families settling in Squamish including five English elementary schools, three private schools, and two secondary schools. There are two local universities: Quest University, a not-for-profit arts school, and the Squamish campus of Capilano University.
Locals and tourists alike enjoy a robust outdoor lifestyle in Squamish; with the formidable Stawamus Chief rock formation hovering over the town, it is especially popular with rock climbers, who enjoy over 1,500 local climbing routes. The area has a number of hiking trails, including the tough-as-nails Squamish 50, and locals and tourists alike can enjoy river rafting, kiteboarding, and windsurfing off of the Squamish Spit.
Homebuyers will find a variety of homes for sale in Squamish, ranging from luxury chalets to single-family detached homes, as well as a number of new townhouse developments.
Much of Squamish real estate is considerably affordable compared to nearby municipalities in the Metro Vancouver Region, and price growth has been more stable over the long term, with good value add for homeowners; the average home price in 2020 was $598,358, an increase of 0.5% year over year, 22.1% over three years, and up 77.5% over five years.
This largely pedestrian community is steps from the Whistler Mountain and Blackcomb gondolas and an entire walkable village brimming with bars, restaurants and shops for the après-ski crowd. And locals should always expect a crowd, as Whistler’s population swells three-fold during peak season.
Whistler Village is easily accessible from the Sea to Sky Highway. It is bounded to the north by Lorimer Road, Whistler Mountain to the south, and Whistler Blackcomb to the east. All of the municipal services and amenities for the municipality are clustered here including the local grocery stores, schools, post office, fire department, and municipal hall. It’s also a convenient locale for those working in the hospitality industry, with the majority of ski chalets and hotels within walking distance.
Given it’s mainly a tourist hub rather than a residential neighbourhood, housing in Whistler Village is almost entirely high-density; many of the available properties for sale are vacation homes and timeshares, making the area attractive to investors. There are very few detached homes – mostly limited to luxurious chalets on the edge of town – with the majority of housing stock made up of condos and townhomes. Those looking to make Whistler Village their permanent home can expect to pay in the mid-to upper-$800’s for a unit. The average price in 2020 was $880,467, reflecting 12.7% annual growth, up 38% over three years, and up by double from 2015 by 106.2%.