Not sure what you’re collecting points for? Consider getting a cash-back card instead. It’s not as exciting as receiving a free toaster or overseas flight, but there’s no mistaking the value.
Best cash-back credit card
MBNA Rewards World Elite MasterCard
Annual rewards*: $429
A cash-back card in hiding
This card isn’t marketed as a cash-back card but it acts like one giving you 2% back on every purchase
Premium for less
The annual fee for this card is $89 a year, cheaper than for most premium cards
Free money
You won’t pay a cent for this card in the first year, plus you’ll get 10,000 bonus points (worth $100) when you sign up
Care-free rental
With this card in your wallet you’ll never have to pay for the damage waiver on a car rental
Insurance lite
While this card is a little light on travel insurance benefits, it will give you peace of mind if your luggage ever gets lost
Runner-up
Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite
Annual rewards*: $405
If you primarily pay for gas and groceries with plastic then this is the card for you. You’ll earn 4% back on that spending, plus you’ll earn 2% on recurring bills paid through the card. At $99, the annual fee is typical for a premium card but each supplemental card costs $30, which can water down the benefit of combining household spending on a single account.
Only spend $500/month?
These no-fee cards offer the same rewards when put to the test. The Tangerine Money-Back credit card earns 2% on two spending categories of your choice and 1% on everything else. Customers with a Tangerine savings account can also add a third cash-back category earning 2% (as we assume here). Contrast that with the Amex’s SimplyCash card, which earns a flat 1.25% on every purchase. The Amex card also offers insurance perks like car rental insurance, which you don’t often see on a no-fee card.
—Updated to reflect that the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card does offer purchase assurance and extended warranty—
I have a Capital One card and my balance is at $2500.00 and I want to transfer it to another Card to get a lower interest rate… I am a pensioner too, but need the card for emergencies so it is used up. What do u suggest I do?
Claudia G. Johnston on
Look into a credit card product which allows you to transfer a balance to another CC for little to no interest.
My 2 Cents on
The interest rate on my Capital One card is 29%
Claudia G. Johnston on
You forgot to include no annual fee cards.
Mitchell on
Purchase Assurance and Extended Warranty are offered with the Tangerine Money-Back Card.
C. on
Thanks C.!
Prajakta Dhopade on
Love my Tangerine card! Got a 3 month bonus of 4% on my 3 chosen categories and managed to get $5000 of new furniture purchases, a vacation trip and lots of renovation spending on the card during that period. Since opening my card last year, I have already earned over $700 in cashback, which was deposited to my savings account at Tangerine. Spend or save as I wish. Absolutely no fees either. Bye, Bye Airmiles card that was useless. I will not pay fees to have a credit card, and do not carry a balance ever! No cost, free money – can’t lose.
HeidiPG on
Thank you Heidi (and Money Sense)! I am in the market for a new credit card and noticed that both the Amex cash-back and Tangerine cards were recommended here. But Heidi, guess you’ve convinced me which one to go with…! As a Tangerine client myself it seems like the right choice. Have been collecting airmiles for years and agree, they have now become virtually useless with this expiration policy about to come into affect. Won’t be getting as high a balance as you for the first 3-months, but, will try!
Maggie_T on
The inaccuracies in this survey always amaze me, it’s as if they want a specific card to win and they just say it’s the best… Just take the no fee cards, the Amex and Tangerine comparison. $500 / month x 12 = $6000
For Amex, that’s $6000 at 1.25% = > $75, how they get $84 puzzle’s me
For Tangerine, figure $250 / month at 2% and $250 / month at 1%, that’s $3000 at 2% and 1%, $60 + $30 = $90 and I’m being conservative because it’s easy to get to $250 /month when you put your recurring bills, groceries and gas each month on the card…
Andre on
I think the best cards are the ones with no annual fee and cash back. Most of the times the credit cards with miles/points they come at a premium even when you exchange them. I also found a great credit card reviews site which helped me chose the cards i have right now: https://planetrate.ca/eng/reviews/credit-cards
George G on
Claudia..If nothing else check out PC finacial card, you may be able to pay off your capital one balance on a less than 1% rate for 6months. Meanwhile always pay off your total charges each month..NEVER RUN A BALANCE..that way you pay NO interest…Good Luck!
Chemainus on
The Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite is a fine card indeed but the problem is the 4% cashback has a maximum payout of $1000. I achieve that in 10 weeks and have to wait 10 months for the payout. Really can not complain its free money. The fine folks at Scotiabank actually granted me a second card (totally separate account) so I did it twice with them. After that I was in quest for more 4% cashback cards and got a few that were quick max outs but it got me through another 10 weeks of the year at that rate. Blah blah blah useless cards to me now at 1%. Then I discovered Tangerine as it offers 3 months unlimited 4% cashback with no limit!!! This card pays the reward monthly and it comes right off the bill. You can’t beat that. And this card is free!
Just my 2 cents worth I enjoyed the article and site and agree Scotiabank Momentum Visa Infinite and Tangerine are both excellent cards
Paul Andrews on
My experience of opening a vis-scotia-infinite was just a nightmare:
-multiples mistakes entered on my 2 names, on my employer’s name, on my mother’s name
-more than 20min of waiting to speak with someone (end septembre 2016) and multiple calls need for each of these errors
-obligation to recover my card (1) with appointment (2) inside a scotia office (1st appointment)
-obligation to recover my correted card (1) with appointment (2) inside a scotia office (2nd appointment)
-obligation to recover the second card of this account (1) with appointment (2) inside a scotia office (3nd appointment)
-unable to activate any web acces because only Internet explorer+PC is working for that step :…mac product and mobile devices will conduct in a fail in activation and blocking account access!!!
-With this blocking acces you need to ask (1) in person (2) inside a scotia office: a debit card to activate your credit card web access. (4nd appointment!!!!!!)
EACH STEP IS A NIGHTMARE:
-multiple mistakes while creating the account
-Longs phone-waintings times to reach services
-Lot of constraints with the obligation to go physicaly in a scotia office
-Lot of phones calls and appointment needed to just…make it work!
-Very few technology-platform are well working…for the activation of web-services, I can’t tell after that, I’m not passing this step for now…!
Jessyka on
Mark, it would be helpful to have a note on your recommendations regarding income restrictions on the credit cards – most (if not all) of the top rated cards require $60,000 or more in personal income. More importantly, pensions are not considered income, which eliminates most seniors. People who are near retirement need to apply for these cards while their income tax forms still show high employment income.
Jean Kiegerl on
How would a card like the Capital One for Costco members stack up as a Cash Back card in your opinion ?
The card offers:
Earn 3% cash back at restaurants, 2% on gas and up to 1% on all other purchases
As well has no annual fee, albeit you may argue that the Costco membership fee of $50 or $100 is automatically charged to this card. However I would have been paying this fee regardless.
Thanks!
Wilson Q. on
MBNA converted to VISA December 1, 2016, which means it is useless for shoppers at Costco and Walmart which do not take VISA. Pretty stupid move if you ask me..
CP on
MBNA has abandoned MasterCard and is now sending out Visa cards. As I use Scotia Momentum Visa this is not helpful. I’m now looking for another cash back MasterCard to use at Costco and No Frills
John B on
I certainly agree about the MBNA Rewards World Elite, for those who meet the requirements. Even with the $89 fee, 2 % on everything is huge if you use the card for as many of your expenses as possible, especially on all those miscellaneous expenses that are not covered with category-based cards. Another nice thing is that your cashback can be requested in $50 increments whenever you want instead of once a year like other cards. Also, MBNA’s customer service has been great for me – nothing like the nightmares I have read about regarding the Scotiabank cards.
I previously used the Smart Cash as my main card and thought it was a crime to pay any fees at all for a credit card, but this is a glowing exception. The questionable move from Mastercard to Visa hastened my decision to switch to World Elite (which is still MasterCard and hopefully will remain so).
Kamatayan on
I’ve been using the Tangerine MasterCard for over 7 months and have been very impressed. Out of curiosity, I just ran my average spending through each of these cards, and I’m going to stick with Tangerine!
We spend approx. $2200 on our credit card each month. $525 on groceries, $225 on gas. We have those two categories selected for 2% back, plus Restaurants as our third 2% category (another $225). This, plus 1% back on the rest, should put us at $381 back annually. All that cash-back on a no-fee card.
We could likely get $420-440 back on either of the two cards above, but we’re already getting pretty close to that on a very low-maintenance, no-fee card.
One other tip, if you cross into the US or travel overseas often, I can’t recommend highly enough getting the Amazon.ca Rewards Visa from Chase. It’s a cash back card as well, but has no foreign transaction fee (opposed to the usual 1.5 to 2.5% fee). You get the exact conversion rate at the moment you use it, with no added percentage. That’s practically cash back right there. Worth checking out!
Levi on
The Costco card is 1000 times better than all of these. Offers cash back up to 3% and all the extras with no annual fee.
Greg on
There are no 2 people the same.
I was always against the credit cards with a yearly fee (I used MC from Canadian Tire).
Until I realised that the $120/year I pay for my travel insurance can cover the costs of a “premium” credit card which includes the travel insurance.
Since 2013 I use the Capital One Aspire Travel Mastercard. Only with the yearly bonus points at renewal I get more than 1/2 back.
With our spending amount of about $3.5K/month, paying ALWAYS in FULL, for 2016 I GAIN net $624 from the cash rewards.
Our secondary card is a Tangerine Mastercard. A GREAT option if you really do not want/need to have a card with monthly fees. Highly recommended as well.
Bure on
Check out the National Bank Echo MasterCard gives you 1.5% cashback online, At gas stations and grocery stores and 1% everywhere else ! NO ANNUAL FEE !
Joey on