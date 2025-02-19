So, if you’re worried about being overexposed to U.S. tech, what are your options? Should you even try to reduce that exposure, or does it make sense to just ride the trend? Well, various asset managers have considered these concerns and introduced some exchange-traded fund (ETF) options designed to mitigate concentration risk. Here’s a look at the arguments for and against tech-heavy investing, along with some ETF alternatives that provide a more balanced approach to U.S. equities.

How tech-heavy is the U.S. market?

The answer depends on which benchmark you use, but across the board, U.S. stock indexes are heavily overweight in tech.

Take the S&P 500 Index. At the end of 2024, technology made up 32.5% of the index. The Nasdaq-100 Index is even more concentrated with 59.5% weighted toward technology. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 are market cap-weighted. This means the larger a company’s total market value (share price multiplied by available shares), the more weight it holds in the index. When tech stocks perform well, they climb higher in the rankings, gaining an even larger share of the index.

For Canadian investors, the consequence is clear: When you buy into funds tracking these indexes, most of your invested money is going into the biggest tech stocks.

By the end of 2024, the top 10 stocks in the Nasdaq-100 accounted for 50.4% of its total weight, and only one—Costco—wasn’t a tech company. The S&P 500 was slightly better at 37.3%, but again, only Berkshire Hathaway was a non-tech stock in the top 10.

Equal weight ETFs

There’s more than one way to structure an index within an ETF, and a popular alternative to market-cap weighted is equal weighted ETFs. The idea is simple.

Instead of weighting companies based on their market size, every stock in the index gets the same allocation in the ETF. In the case of the S&P 500, each company would receive a 0.2% weighting, regardless of whether it’s Apple or a much smaller firm.

For Canadians, there are a few equal-weight ETF options to consider, such as the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF (EQL) and the Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF (QQEQ). Both are also available in currency-hedged versions for those concerned about exchange rate fluctuations.