But as the adage goes, there’s more than one way to skin a cat—or in this case, to weight an index. With the growing dominance of the Magnificent 7 tech giants—Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta and Tesla—some Canadian investors are raising eyebrows at the potential concentration risk in these cap-weighted indices. While these stocks have mostly boosted the returns of the S&P 500 over the past decade—hence their “magnificence”—their performance in 2024 has been mixed. So, many investors now fear they may be facing a comeuppance. They see a need to rotate into hitherto less glamorous stocks and sectors that may be set to outperform.

Enter the concept of equal-weighted indices, which hold all the stocks in the index in roughly equal amounts.

Is this alternative approach the right solution? Is it a panacea for perceived market imbalances or merely a placebo? Here are the pros and cons from both sides of the market-cap-versus-equal-weight debate.

The case for equal weight index ETFs

Proponents of the equal weighting approach champion its straightforward and transparent method to mitigate concentration risk in investment portfolios.

Consider the composition of the cap-weighted SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which is 31% skewed towards the technology sector. This percentage doesn’t even include tech-adjacent giants like Amazon and Tesla, along with Google and Meta, which are categorized under consumer discretionary and communications, respectively.

The ETF is also top-heavy, with its top 10 holdings making up over a third of the ETF’s total weight at 34%. This concentration can be risky. If one or more of these major players falters, it has the potential to pull down the entire index fund, irrespective of how other sectors or the broader economy is performing.

Take the example of Nortel Networks. At its peak in 2000, it accounted for more than 30% of the TSE 300, the leading Canadian index at the time. That turned into a headwind for the entire index as Nortel unravelled in the years to follow.

Another concern is stretched valuations. The current Shiller Cyclically Adjusted PE (CAPE) Ratio or the market-cap weighted S&P 500, which stands at a hefty 36.81, is significantly higher than the historical median of 15.99.