How our Dividend All-Stars performed over the past year

Over the last year, our Dividend All-Stars struggled against a series of interest rate increases that put a damper on the returns of many Canadian dividend payers.
Our A-graded stocks gained an average of 10% since last year’s update and the larger group of A-and-B-graded stocks gained 6% on average. By way of comparison, the iShares Canadian Select Dividend exchange traded fund (XDV), which holds 30 of the top yielding stocks in Canada, climbed 5% over the same period.
(The returns above assume dividends are reinvested once a year, when the portfolio turns over. The returns below assume dividends are reinvested when they are received.)
Last year’s Dividend All-Stars fared relatively well. There were a slew of big winners and a few stinkers in the bunch.
The top two performers happened to be B-graded stocks. Suncor Energy climbed to the very top with a 29.9% total return. Genworth MI Canada took the second spot with a 28.2% return.
The next three spots were taken by A-graded bank stocks. The Dividend All-Star portfolio benefited from the Bank of Montreal gaining 25.2%, CIBC advancing 22.9%, and TD Bank climbing 22.8%. The three banks rounded out the list of All-Stars with gains north of 20% this year.
The huge returns were offset somewhat by stinkers that fell by 10% or more. CI Financial reduced its dividend, tumbled 20.8%, and took home the year’s dividend dud award. Linamar gave up 15.6% in a poor showing while Arc Resources fell 10.0%.
Overall, 13 of the 22 stocks we identified as All-Stars last year were profitable, nine gained more than 10%, and five beat the 20% mark. On the other hand, five fell by more than 5%. Many profitable portfolios experience a similar sort of return divergence. The big gains come with a few losers.
Here’s the full breakdown of how the Dividend All-Stars performed over the last year.
|Rank
|Company
|Total Return
|Previous Year's All-Star Grade
|1
|Suncor Energy
|29.9%
|B
|2
|Genworth MI Canada
|28.2%
|B
|3
|Bank of Montreal
|25.2%
|A
|4
|CIBC
|22.9%
|A
|5
|TD Bank
|22.8%
|A
|6
|National Bank of Canada
|19.6%
|B
|7
|Magna International
|17.3%
|B
|8
|Imperial Oil
|14.6%
|B
|9
|Sun Life Financial
|14.5%
|A
|10
|Thomson Reuters
|9.9%
|B
|11
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|4.9%
|B
|12
|Industrial Alliance Insurance
|2.1%
|B
|13
|Manulife Financial
|1.6%
|B
|14
|Power Corp of Canada
|-2.0%
|A
|15
|E-L Financial
|-2.3%
|B
|16
|Fortis
|-3.6%
|B
|17
|Great-West Lifeco
|-3.7%
|A
|18
|Power Financial
|-5.7%
|A
|19
|Whitecap Resources
|-8.2%
|B
|20
|ARC Resources
|-10.0%
|B
|21
|Linamar
|-15.6%
|B
|22
|CI Financial
|-20.8%
|B
Norm Rothery, CFA, PhD, tweets as @NormanRothery. He may hold some of the securities mentioned in this article.