Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Canada 2018

10. Newmarket, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $920,758

Average Property Tax: 2.7%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95

Annual Days Above 20°C: 107

9. New Tecumseth, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $583,646

Average Property Tax: 2.6%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95

Annual Days Above 20°C: 122

8. Belleville, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $333,335

Average Property Tax: 2.4%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 137

Annual Days Above 20°C: 117

7. Cornwall, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $211,715

Average Property Tax: 2.4%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

Annual Days Above 20°C: 120

6. Milton, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $1,146,379

Average Property Tax: 2.0%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91

Annual Days Above 20°C: 120

5. Carleton Place, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $348,538

Average Property Tax: 2.5%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

Annual Days Above 20°C: 117

4. Burlington, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $870,475

Average Property Tax: 2.5%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 100

Annual Days Above 20°C: 125

3. Oakville, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $1,218,967

Average Property Tax: 2.6%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91

Annual Days Above 20°C: 107

2. Toronto, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $880,923

Average Property Tax: 2.0%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 75

Annual Days Above 20°C: 117

1. Ottawa, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $510,363

Average Property Tax: 2.4%

Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142

Annual Days Above 20°C: 117

*See the 2018 Canada’s Best Places to Live methodology for more details about this category.