Top 10 Best Places to Retire in Canada 2018

The No. 1 place has great weather and excellent health care

10. Newmarket, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $920,758
Average Property Tax: 2.7%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95
Annual Days Above 20°C: 107
9. New Tecumseth, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $583,646
Average Property Tax: 2.6%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 95
Annual Days Above 20°C: 122
Aerial view of Belleville, Ontario (Marilyn Warren/City of Belleville)

8. Belleville, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $333,335
Average Property Tax: 2.4%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 137
Annual Days Above 20°C: 117
City of Cornwall, Ontario (Wikipedia)

7. Cornwall, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $211,715
Average Property Tax: 2.4%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142
Annual Days Above 20°C: 120
6. Milton, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $1,146,379
Average Property Tax: 2.0%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91
Annual Days Above 20°C: 120
(Town of Carleton Place)

5. Carleton Place, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $348,538
Average Property Tax: 2.5%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142
Annual Days Above 20°C: 117
(City of Burlington)

4. Burlington, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $870,475
Average Property Tax: 2.5%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 100
Annual Days Above 20°C: 125
3. Oakville, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $1,218,967
Average Property Tax: 2.6%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 91
Annual Days Above 20°C: 107
View of Toronto Cityscape during sunset taken from Toronto Central Island (Aqnus Febriyant/Shutterstock)

2. Toronto, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $880,923
Average Property Tax: 2.0%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 75
Annual Days Above 20°C: 117
Aerial view of Ottawa’s Cenotaph and Chateau Laurier on a sunny afternoon (Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock)

1. Ottawa, Ont.

Average Value of Primary Real Estate: $510,363
Average Property Tax: 2.4%
Family Doctors Per 100,000:* 142
Annual Days Above 20°C: 117
*See the 2018 Canada’s Best Places to Live methodology for more details about this category.