CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa CIBC Dividend Visa for Students CIBC Dividend Visa Bonus rewards categories Earn 4% cash back on eligible purchases of gas and groceries, and up to 2% on all other purchases Earn 3% cash back on eligible purchases of gas and groceries, and up to 2% on all other purchases Earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases of groceries and up to 1% cash back on all other purchases Earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases of groceries and up to 1% cash back on all other purchases Annual fee $120 $99 $0 $0 Interest rate 19.99% for purchases and 22.99% for cash (or 21.99% for Quebec residents) 19.99% for purchases and 22.99% for cash (or 21.99% for Quebec residents) 19.99% for purchases and 22.99% for cash (or 21.99% for Quebec residents) 19.99% for purchases and 22.99% for cash (or 21.99% for Quebec residents) Minimum income requirement $60,000 individual, or $100,000 household $15,000 household None listed $15,000 household Welcome offer Get a first-year annual fee rebate for you and up to three authorized users Get a first-year annual fee rebate for you and up to three authorized users $30 cash back on first purchase within the first 4 months None listed

1. Bonus categories

All cash back credit cards have a base earn rate that’s a percentage of your purchase that you’ll get back no matter what. This is often between 0.5% and 1%—$0.50 to a $1 for every $100 you spend. Bonus categories refer to types of purchases where you’ll be rewarded at higher rates.

How are bonus categories determined? Glad you asked. Credit card processors like Visa categorize retailers into different types, so each of your purchases falls into a specific spending category. For example, if you buy groceries with a Visa card at a large grocery chain, the purchase may likely fall under the “groceries” category with a bonus rate. However, if you buy groceries at a big box store that sells groceries, the purchase may be part of the “everything else” category, rewarding you with the base rate. There’s nothing you can do about how the spending categories work, but you’ll maximize your rewards if you educate yourself and shop with the right card accordingly.

Bonus categories are the key to juicy cash back rewards. And you’ll want to choose a card that matches your spending habits. For example, say you’re a daily commuter with a family of four. Groceries and gas will likely be big ticket monthly spends so nabbing a card that handsomely rewards both makes sense. The CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite card earns you 4% back in both categories, which, at a monthly spend of $1,000 in eligible groceries and $400 in eligible gas monthly may get a return of $56 per month, or $672 annually. The CIBC Dividend Platinum Visa has a slightly lower earn rate of 3% ($42 back monthly and $504 annually), but it also has a lower annual fee. (More on annual fees below.) If those are big spending categories in your household, the Dividend Visa Infinite could be the better card for you.

2. Annual fees

If earning money is the point of a cash back card, it makes sense to do the math when it comes to an annual fee.

As we saw above, the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite credit card could earn a daily commuter with a family of four around $672 annually on just eligible groceries and gas. The card has an annual fee of $120, which leaves a net positive earn of $552. If this same consumer used the no-annual-fee CIBC Dividend Visa, they’d earn $336 annually (at 2% on eligible gas and groceries). In this case, the card with the fee makes more sense, but that’s not always the case. Students, in particular, may want to avoid paying an annual fee, which is entirely possible with the CIBC Dividend Visa for Students. Not in school? You can earn cash back with no annual fee with the CIBC Dividend Visa.

3. Interest rates

It’s always good practice to pay your credit card bill in full every month. That said, should you fall behind and have to carry a balance you’ll be charged interest. Most cash back credit cards have the same or similar interest rates of around 20%. For example, all four of the CIBC Dividend Visa cards carry the same rate: 19.99% for purchases and 22.99% for cash (or 21.99% for Quebec residents).