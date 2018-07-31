Top 100 Canadian Cities with Affordable Housing in 2018

Thanks to runaway housing prices, many of the best places to live in Canada have become unaffordable for the average person.

If you want to live in Oakville, Ont. — this year’s winning city — be prepared to pay an average of $1.2 million for housing, a challenge even with an average household income of $162,000. The average value of primary real estate in Ottawa, our runner-up, is less than half that at $510,000, but even that is 4.5 times the average household income in the city.

But don’t worry, house hunters. Many of the top cities we ranked have average housing prices under $500,000 — and we made a list of them. For those of you chasing the dream of home ownership but unable to achieve it in Canada’s major cities, this ranking is worth a look.

The Eastern Ontario township of Russell tops the list. Coming in at no. 3 in the main ranking, it’s the eighth most affordable place to live in the country, with affordable rents and high discretionary incomes. Russell is also in the top 25 per cent of all cities for safety, with the 27th lowest crime severity index in Canada. And it’s less than an hour away from the universities, hospitals and cultural amenities of Ottawa.

If Russell isn’t for you, consider Alberta: Half of our list of the affordable cities are in the western province. Cities like Lacombe, Camrose and Red Deer offer low unemployment rates, high incomes and housing prices that won’t break the bank.

The Best Places to Live under $500,000 ranking is based on the same 10 categories as the main Best Places to Live ranking: Wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture. We excluded cities where the average value of primary real estate was more than $500,000 from consideration. For more information, please see the methodology page.

The Top 100

Search to filter by city or province: Rank City Province Average value of primary real estate Home price to income ratio Average household income Crime Severity Index [1] Annual days above 0C 1 Russell ON $403,638 3.04 $132,583 28 210 2 Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville QC $454,278 3.82 $118,951 50 206 3 Lacombe AB $353,740 3.15 $112,174 83 156 4 Camrose AB $319,733 3.25 $98,525 92 165 5 Red Deer AB $409,163 3.56 $115,055 207 153 6 Fort St. John BC $385,760 3.11 $124,134 122 182 7 Lévis QC $309,397 3.53 $87,740 31 195 8 St. Albert AB $481,835 3.27 $147,201 54 177 9 The Nation ON $386,219 3.88 $99,531 34 200 10 Bonnyville No. 87 AB $413,844 2.86 $144,739 49 166 11 Carleton Place ON $348,538 3.72 $93,733 48 198 12 Mississippi Mills ON $423,263 3.73 $113,613 28 198 13 Boucherville QC $486,259 3.89 $125,089 50 228 14 Lloydminster AB $437,395 3.11 $140,774 148 163 15 Weyburn SK $301,846 2.39 $126,439 74 169 16 Saint-Constant QC $332,935 3.55 $93,836 35 218 17 Grande Prairie AB $443,906 3.58 $124,030 150 167 18 Sylvan Lake AB $418,143 3.35 $124,729 110 153 19 Mont-Saint-Hilaire QC $471,468 4.08 $115,451 35 288 20 Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures QC $399,742 2.98 $134,001 51 195 21 Kingston ON $392,953 4.25 $92,469 62 223 22 Chambly QC $354,684 3.76 $94,444 35 203 23 Cold Lake AB $405,090 2.88 $140,665 131 166 24 Brossard QC $456,437 4.7 $97,129 50 206 25 Cantley QC $388,454 3.42 $113,646 40 203 26 Red Deer County AB $491,603 3.26 $150,630 167 165 27 Vaudreuil-Dorion QC $392,047 4.57 $85,720 31 199 28 Saskatoon SK $421,338 4.12 $102,341 128 170 29 Clarence-Rockland ON $352,625 3.3 $106,873 28 200 30 Kenora ON $347,395 3.79 $91,747 78 186 31 Varennes QC $331,605 3.23 $102,750 50 207 32 Fort Saskatchewan AB $453,991 3.62 $125,512 86 167 33 Edmonton AB $470,962 4.45 $105,795 118 185 34 North Grenville ON $393,970 3.76 $104,660 31 202 35 Saint-Basile-le-Grand QC $354,539 3.46 $102,393 50 203 36 Candiac QC $497,374 3.86 $128,753 35 206 37 Stratford ON $417,076 4.88 $85,414 53 216 38 Beloeil QC $345,417 3.83 $90,079 35 206 39 Hinton AB $337,136 2.78 $121,452 124 139 40 Sainte-Marie QC $243,980 3.19 $76,595 27 184 41 Brandon MB $349,576 3.87 $90,226 95 161 42 Rouyn-Noranda QC $240,191 3.02 $79,451 53 163 43 LaSalle ON $374,053 3.32 $112,717 25 249 44 Brooks AB $332,561 2.98 $111,445 40 175 45 Kincardine ON $476,608 4.13 $115,483 42 196 46 Grande Prairie County No. 1 AB $479,493 3 $159,761 104 167 47 Belleville ON $333,335 4.08 $81,659 75 229 48 Estevan SK $419,012 3.25 $128,889 95 169 49 Sainte-Julie QC $365,204 3.4 $107,540 35 206 50 Gatineau QC $324,369 3.86 $84,084 60 216 51 Regina SK $410,876 3.98 $103,354 132 153 52 Dorval QC $483,123 5.14 $93,966 72 218 53 Amos QC $237,428 2.8 $84,684 55 162 54 Pointe-Claire QC $464,113 4.4 $105,455 72 218 55 Longueuil QC $315,177 4.4 $71,690 50 206 56 Blainville QC $435,930 4.01 $108,846 35 199 57 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu QC $315,632 4.24 $74,464 50 213 58 La Prairie QC $373,274 3.77 $98,964 35 206 59 Loyalist ON $375,541 3.54 $106,147 27 239 60 Petawawa ON $324,468 3.23 $100,569 26 181 61 Whitecourt AB $345,231 2.58 $133,815 183 165 62 Saint-Georges QC $219,124 3.21 $68,253 57 178 63 Notre-Dame-de-l'ële-Perrot QC $487,889 4.5 $108,516 72 212 64 Wellington North ON $396,777 4.86 $81,671 25 208 65 Prince Edward County ON $463,076 5.18 $89,425 43 224 66 Lacombe County AB $451,482 3.89 $115,946 83 165 67 Cornwall ON $211,715 3.15 $67,252 80 224 68 Québec QC $332,155 4.32 $76,890 51 195 69 Granby QC $275,606 4.1 $67,247 45 210 70 Greater Napanee ON $330,347 3.95 $83,661 51 207 71 Lakeshore ON $403,178 3.82 $105,568 25 249 72 North Perth ON $405,311 4.61 $87,960 61 207 73 Tecumseh ON $390,909 3.4 $115,124 27 249 74 Prince George BC $289,507 3.02 $95,721 154 181 75 Mercier QC $326,146 3.72 $87,655 42 213 76 Sainte-Catherine QC $320,575 3.74 $85,723 72 218 77 Greater Sudbury ON $348,202 3.6 $96,848 64 187 78 Bécancour QC $206,748 2.72 $76,040 34 197 79 South Huron ON $326,739 3.92 $83,320 59 225 80 Springfield MB $452,706 3.14 $144,143 71 165 81 Val-d'Or QC $276,810 3.24 $85,463 82 161 82 Rimouski QC $227,673 3.21 $70,985 38 197 83 Sarnia ON $277,038 2.91 $95,122 82 233 84 Quinte West ON $318,140 3.77 $84,392 39 217 85 Châteauguay QC $300,633 3.79 $79,267 42 218 86 Quesnel BC $209,133 2.32 $90,253 205 188 87 Timmins ON $212,922 2.25 $94,756 92 159 88 Victoriaville QC $207,980 3.21 $64,819 44 194 89 Bracebridge ON $412,207 4.27 $96,616 40 182 90 London ON $361,543 4.11 $87,873 77 223 91 Chatham-Kent ON $234,031 3.05 $76,724 66 247 92 Brockville ON $294,524 3.83 $76,820 80 227 93 Sept-Îles QC $204,042 2.24 $91,226 63 166 94 Drummondville QC $250,140 3.92 $63,786 56 210 95 Sault Ste. Marie ON $238,013 2.82 $84,332 77 191 96 Cranbrook BC $321,046 3.37 $95,169 72 191 97 St. Clair ON $300,315 2.62 $114,500 38 234 98 Wetaskiwin AB $257,962 3.02 $85,511 175 152 99 Saint-Amable QC $307,616 4 $76,891 35 206 100 Leduc AB $481,268 4.29 $112,254 96 144

[1] In area covered by local police service (lower is better, national average = 71)