 Top 100 Canadian cities where you could actually afford a home
Real Estate

Top 100 Canadian Cities with Affordable Housing in 2018

Despite skyrocketing house prices, there are still affordable communities in Canada

by

(Sylvie Brault/Russell Township)

Thanks to runaway housing prices, many of the best places to live in Canada have become unaffordable for the average person.

If you want to live in Oakville, Ont. — this year’s winning city — be prepared to pay an average of $1.2 million for housing, a challenge even with an average household income of $162,000. The average value of primary real estate in Ottawa, our runner-up, is less than half that at $510,000, but even that is 4.5 times the average household income in the city.

But don’t worry, house hunters. Many of the top cities we ranked have average housing prices under $500,000 — and we made a list of them. For those of you chasing the dream of home ownership but unable to achieve it in Canada’s major cities, this ranking is worth a look.

The Eastern Ontario township of Russell tops the list. Coming in at no. 3 in the main ranking, it’s the eighth most affordable place to live in the country, with affordable rents and high discretionary incomes. Russell is also in the top 25 per cent of all cities for safety, with the 27th lowest crime severity index in Canada. And it’s less than an hour away from the universities, hospitals and cultural amenities of Ottawa.

If Russell isn’t for you, consider Alberta: Half of our list of the affordable cities are in the western province. Cities like Lacombe, Camrose and Red Deer offer low unemployment rates, high incomes and housing prices that won’t break the bank.

The Best Places to Live under $500,000 ranking is based on the same 10 categories as the main Best Places to Live ranking: Wealth and economy, affordability, population growth, taxes, commute, crime, weather, access to health care, amenities and culture. We excluded cities where the average value of primary real estate was more than $500,000 from consideration. For more information, please see the methodology page.

The Top 100

Search to filter by city or province:

Rank City Province Average value of primary real estate Home price to income ratio Average household income Crime Severity Index [1] Annual days above 0C
1 Russell ON $403,638 3.04 $132,583 28 210
2 Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville QC $454,278 3.82 $118,951 50 206
3 Lacombe AB $353,740 3.15 $112,174 83 156
4 Camrose AB $319,733 3.25 $98,525 92 165
5 Red Deer AB $409,163 3.56 $115,055 207 153
6 Fort St. John BC $385,760 3.11 $124,134 122 182
7 Lévis QC $309,397 3.53 $87,740 31 195
8 St. Albert AB $481,835 3.27 $147,201 54 177
9 The Nation ON $386,219 3.88 $99,531 34 200
10 Bonnyville No. 87 AB $413,844 2.86 $144,739 49 166
11 Carleton Place ON $348,538 3.72 $93,733 48 198
12 Mississippi Mills ON $423,263 3.73 $113,613 28 198
13 Boucherville QC $486,259 3.89 $125,089 50 228
14 Lloydminster AB $437,395 3.11 $140,774 148 163
15 Weyburn SK $301,846 2.39 $126,439 74 169
16 Saint-Constant QC $332,935 3.55 $93,836 35 218
17 Grande Prairie AB $443,906 3.58 $124,030 150 167
18 Sylvan Lake AB $418,143 3.35 $124,729 110 153
19 Mont-Saint-Hilaire QC $471,468 4.08 $115,451 35 288
20 Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures QC $399,742 2.98 $134,001 51 195
21 Kingston ON $392,953 4.25 $92,469 62 223
22 Chambly QC $354,684 3.76 $94,444 35 203
23 Cold Lake AB $405,090 2.88 $140,665 131 166
24 Brossard QC $456,437 4.7 $97,129 50 206
25 Cantley QC $388,454 3.42 $113,646 40 203
26 Red Deer County AB $491,603 3.26 $150,630 167 165
27 Vaudreuil-Dorion QC $392,047 4.57 $85,720 31 199
28 Saskatoon SK $421,338 4.12 $102,341 128 170
29 Clarence-Rockland ON $352,625 3.3 $106,873 28 200
30 Kenora ON $347,395 3.79 $91,747 78 186
31 Varennes QC $331,605 3.23 $102,750 50 207
32 Fort Saskatchewan AB $453,991 3.62 $125,512 86 167
33 Edmonton AB $470,962 4.45 $105,795 118 185
34 North Grenville ON $393,970 3.76 $104,660 31 202
35 Saint-Basile-le-Grand QC $354,539 3.46 $102,393 50 203
36 Candiac QC $497,374 3.86 $128,753 35 206
37 Stratford ON $417,076 4.88 $85,414 53 216
38 Beloeil QC $345,417 3.83 $90,079 35 206
39 Hinton AB $337,136 2.78 $121,452 124 139
40 Sainte-Marie QC $243,980 3.19 $76,595 27 184
41 Brandon MB $349,576 3.87 $90,226 95 161
42 Rouyn-Noranda QC $240,191 3.02 $79,451 53 163
43 LaSalle ON $374,053 3.32 $112,717 25 249
44 Brooks AB $332,561 2.98 $111,445 40 175
45 Kincardine ON $476,608 4.13 $115,483 42 196
46 Grande Prairie County No. 1 AB $479,493 3 $159,761 104 167
47 Belleville ON $333,335 4.08 $81,659 75 229
48 Estevan SK $419,012 3.25 $128,889 95 169
49 Sainte-Julie QC $365,204 3.4 $107,540 35 206
50 Gatineau QC $324,369 3.86 $84,084 60 216
51 Regina SK $410,876 3.98 $103,354 132 153
52 Dorval QC $483,123 5.14 $93,966 72 218
53 Amos QC $237,428 2.8 $84,684 55 162
54 Pointe-Claire QC $464,113 4.4 $105,455 72 218
55 Longueuil QC $315,177 4.4 $71,690 50 206
56 Blainville QC $435,930 4.01 $108,846 35 199
57 Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu QC $315,632 4.24 $74,464 50 213
58 La Prairie QC $373,274 3.77 $98,964 35 206
59 Loyalist ON $375,541 3.54 $106,147 27 239
60 Petawawa ON $324,468 3.23 $100,569 26 181
61 Whitecourt AB $345,231 2.58 $133,815 183 165
62 Saint-Georges QC $219,124 3.21 $68,253 57 178
63 Notre-Dame-de-l'ële-Perrot QC $487,889 4.5 $108,516 72 212
64 Wellington North ON $396,777 4.86 $81,671 25 208
65 Prince Edward County ON $463,076 5.18 $89,425 43 224
66 Lacombe County AB $451,482 3.89 $115,946 83 165
67 Cornwall ON $211,715 3.15 $67,252 80 224
68 Québec QC $332,155 4.32 $76,890 51 195
69 Granby QC $275,606 4.1 $67,247 45 210
70 Greater Napanee ON $330,347 3.95 $83,661 51 207
71 Lakeshore ON $403,178 3.82 $105,568 25 249
72 North Perth ON $405,311 4.61 $87,960 61 207
73 Tecumseh ON $390,909 3.4 $115,124 27 249
74 Prince George BC $289,507 3.02 $95,721 154 181
75 Mercier QC $326,146 3.72 $87,655 42 213
76 Sainte-Catherine QC $320,575 3.74 $85,723 72 218
77 Greater Sudbury ON $348,202 3.6 $96,848 64 187
78 Bécancour QC $206,748 2.72 $76,040 34 197
79 South Huron ON $326,739 3.92 $83,320 59 225
80 Springfield MB $452,706 3.14 $144,143 71 165
81 Val-d'Or QC $276,810 3.24 $85,463 82 161
82 Rimouski QC $227,673 3.21 $70,985 38 197
83 Sarnia ON $277,038 2.91 $95,122 82 233
84 Quinte West ON $318,140 3.77 $84,392 39 217
85 Châteauguay QC $300,633 3.79 $79,267 42 218
86 Quesnel BC $209,133 2.32 $90,253 205 188
87 Timmins ON $212,922 2.25 $94,756 92 159
88 Victoriaville QC $207,980 3.21 $64,819 44 194
89 Bracebridge ON $412,207 4.27 $96,616 40 182
90 London ON $361,543 4.11 $87,873 77 223
91 Chatham-Kent ON $234,031 3.05 $76,724 66 247
92 Brockville ON $294,524 3.83 $76,820 80 227
93 Sept-Îles QC $204,042 2.24 $91,226 63 166
94 Drummondville QC $250,140 3.92 $63,786 56 210
95 Sault Ste. Marie ON $238,013 2.82 $84,332 77 191
96 Cranbrook BC $321,046 3.37 $95,169 72 191
97 St. Clair ON $300,315 2.62 $114,500 38 234
98 Wetaskiwin AB $257,962 3.02 $85,511 175 152
99 Saint-Amable QC $307,616 4 $76,891 35 206
100 Leduc AB $481,268 4.29 $112,254 96 144

[1] In area covered by local police service (lower is better, national average = 71)