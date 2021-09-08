The couple, who are in their early 80s and mortgage-free, have lived in the large upscale Kitsilano condo for the past 20 years and were not anticipating a financial obligation of this magnitude during retirement. So the results of an assessment from their Strata Council, which requires them and other unit owners to find six-figure sums in short order, came as a shock. While they have about a half-million dollars in investments they could use to cover the improvement costs, liquidating those assets would come with a serious tax hit. And their income isn’t high enough to qualify for a home equity line of credit (HELOC) or mortgage refinance.

Making matters worse, Rob’s health has been failing, which puts moving out of the question. Plus, with the recent double-digit appreciation on real estate in Vancouver, the couple really don’t want to give up the future property value growth possibilities, which could benefit their kids when they inherit the condo.

Then their daughter suggested a reverse mortgage, a type of borrowing that allows owners age 55 or older to borrow up to 55% of the equity in their property, without the need to make any payments for as long as they live in the home.

When they started looking into it further, they discovered there are only two providers of reverse mortgages in Canada: Equitable Bank and Home Equity Bank (HEB). And while their products are similar in some ways—for example, both guarantee borrowers can never owe more on a reverse mortgage than the home is worth—they also have some substantial differences.

“Taking on a mortgage at any point in your life is a fairly significant decision,” says Paul von Martels, vice president at Equitable Bank. “So, it’s important to make sure you’re working with someone you trust, who can answer all your questions at a pace you’re comfortable with. Of course, you should also compare products because some differences—such as mortgage rate and prepayment charges—that might seem subtle could be significant over the term of the mortgage.”

Here’s a breakdown of how the two reverse mortgage providers compare, and how Maggie and Rob made their decision.

Qualifying for a reverse mortgage

At both Equitable Bank and HEB, eligible borrowers must be at least age 55, and the property must be a principal residence (owner-occupied at least six months of the year) in Canada. With each lender, the minimum appraised value of the home is $250,000 and $200,000, respectively, and borrowers can access up to 55% of their home’s equity.

Equitable Bank Flex Reverse Mortgage HEB CHIP Reverse Mortgage Minimum age 55 55 Principal residence in Canada yes yes Minimum appraised value of home $250,000 $200,000 Maximum loan to value ratio 55% 55%

In this case, Maggie (age 82) and Rob (age 85), could qualify for a reverse mortgage of 55% (or $1.925 million) of the equity in their $3.5 million home.