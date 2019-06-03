Where to buy real estate in 2019: Calgary

There is little doubt: It’s a buyer’s market in Calgary. In the early days of April, the Calgary Real Estate Board released numbers that showed clearly how oversupply in the city was helping to drive down home prices down in this city.
“Inventory is still high,” explained Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist with the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), in the April report. “It will still take time for our market to transition towards more balanced conditions and stable pricing.”
As of March 2019, the overall Calgary market had about five months of supply—meaning it would take five months for all currently listed properties to sell before there was no more inventory for buyers. “This is an improvement over the past several months,” says Lurie, “but [Calgary is] still considered oversupplied when compared to levels traditionally recorded in March.”
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t buyers. Turns out more “affordable” properties, such as homes priced under $500,000, experienced increased sales volume. In fact, the average price of a home, according to CREB, is now $413,900, a 5% drop from April 2018.
“When you start diving into the numbers, we are seeing some improvement for sales in the lower end of the detached and the attached housing sectors, but clearly the activity is not enough to offset the declines in every other product type,” Lurie explains.
In a market that currently favours buyers, what’s the best move? Consider current conditions while factoring in future growth—and this is exactly what we did in this year’s Where to Buy Real Estate Now report.
This year, six of Calgary’s top 10 neighbourhoods are priced below the city’s current housing average, which is a smidge above $413,000. This includes the top community of Braeside in the southwest quadrant of Calgary.
Top NeighbourhoodsSearch by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Area
|Average home price (2017)
|Value
|Momentum
|Average price vs. area
|Avg. price vs. metro district
|Avg. price vs. outer region
|1-year price change
|5-year price change
|Final Star Rating
|1
|Braeside
|ZONE C: SW
|$431,700
|116.07%
|86.46%
|52.14%
|60.18%
|79.78%
|5.91%
|7.93%
|★★★★½
|2
|Woodbine
|ZONE C: SW
|$407,900
|104.76%
|95.98%
|57.60%
|66.48%
|88.13%
|10.33%
|9.54%
|★★★★½
|3
|Southwood
|ZONE C: SW
|$372,700
|111.16%
|86.90%
|54.42%
|62.82%
|83.28%
|7.96%
|7.27%
|★★★★½
|4
|Ranchlands
|ZONE A - NW
|$408,600
|111.61%
|95.98%
|63.84%
|72.93%
|76.09%
|12.01%
|9.47%
|★★★★½
|5
|Cedarbrae
|ZONE C: SW
|$440,200
|110.42%
|85.86%
|54.51%
|62.93%
|83.42%
|7.83%
|5.04%
|★★★★½
|6
|Evergreen
|ZONE C: SW
|$447,300
|101.93%
|83.93%
|58.73%
|67.79%
|89.87%
|3.71%
|11.46%
|★★★★½
|7
|Canyon Meadows
|ZONE C: SW
|$454,100
|99.11%
|89.73%
|59.68%
|68.89%
|91.32%
|8.05%
|8.71%
|★★★★½
|8
|Hawkwood
|ZONE A - NW
|$357,600
|82.44%
|93.15%
|77.79%
|88.86%
|92.71%
|10.18%
|8.75%
|★★★★
|9
|Deer Ridge
|ZONE D: SE
|$513,900
|108.48%
|79.17%
|68.50%
|79.55%
|73.01%
|4.13%
|6.54%
|★★★★
|10
|Palliser
|ZONE C: SW
|$387,300
|86.01%
|93.75%
|68.56%
|79.14%
|104.92%
|8.67%
|11.23%
|★★★★
|11
|Deer Run
|ZONE D: SE
|$415,900
|99.85%
|76.64%
|74.19%
|86.16%
|79.07%
|5.39%
|3.69%
|★★★★
|12
|Sundance
|ZONE D: SE
|$449,800
|83.18%
|99.26%
|79.66%
|92.52%
|84.91%
|13.01%
|14.04%
|★★★★
|13
|North Haven Upper
|ZONE A - NW
|$461,900
|84.52%
|92.71%
|77.05%
|88.02%
|91.83%
|8.92%
|10.06%
|★★★★
|14
|Tuscany
|ZONE A - NW
|$431,400
|76.79%
|80.51%
|79.12%
|90.38%
|94.30%
|2.33%
|13.83%
|★★★★
|15
|Douglasdale/Glen
|ZONE D: SE
|$464,000
|76.64%
|81.40%
|82.63%
|95.97%
|88.07%
|5.04%
|6.42%
|★★★★
|16
|Arbour Lake
|ZONE A - NW
|$399,200
|75.74%
|80.65%
|79.48%
|90.80%
|94.73%
|5.54%
|6.64%
|★★★★
|17
|Millrise
|ZONE C: SW
|$389,600
|113.39%
|68.45%
|53.26%
|61.48%
|81.50%
|5.60%
|3.43%
|★★★★
|18
|Riverbend
|ZONE D: SE
|$536,400
|98.51%
|86.90%
|74.63%
|86.67%
|79.54%
|6.63%
|6.58%
|★★★★
|19
|Oakridge
|ZONE C: SW
|$335,900
|79.02%
|87.20%
|71.56%
|82.61%
|109.51%
|9.29%
|4.17%
|★★★★
|20
|Bowness
|ZONE A - NW
|$493,500
|119.79%
|51.34%
|57.54%
|65.73%
|68.58%
|4.25%
|0.65%
|★★★★
|21
|Charleswood
|ZONE A - NW
|$398,400
|65.63%
|90.18%
|84.54%
|96.57%
|100.75%
|10.28%
|7.52%
|★★★★
|22
|Midnapore
|ZONE D: SE
|$606,000
|95.09%
|80.36%
|76.31%
|88.63%
|81.34%
|5.75%
|5.22%
|★★★★
|23
|Chinook Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$440,800
|55.95%
|87.65%
|80.85%
|93.33%
|123.72%
|8.78%
|5.88%
|★★★★
|24
|Kingsland
|ZONE C: SW
|$377,800
|101.19%
|58.18%
|58.81%
|67.89%
|89.99%
|4.90%
|-0.89%
|★★★★
|25
|Greenview
|ZONE A - NW
|$416,200
|109.52%
|64.29%
|64.72%
|73.93%
|77.13%
|-0.49%
|8.44%
|★★★★
|26
|Montgomery
|ZONE A - NW
|$410,400
|96.88%
|61.61%
|71.29%
|81.44%
|84.97%
|7.72%
|0.44%
|★★★★
|27
|Somerset
|ZONE C: SW
|$405,300
|109.38%
|67.11%
|54.75%
|63.20%
|83.79%
|3.78%
|3.40%
|★★★★
|28
|Acadia
|ZONE D: SE
|$446,900
|90.63%
|65.77%
|77.63%
|90.16%
|82.74%
|7.57%
|4.14%
|★★★★
|29
|Woodlands
|ZONE C: SW
|$310,000
|99.85%
|67.41%
|59.62%
|68.82%
|91.24%
|3.52%
|3.36%
|★★★★
|30
|Albert Park/Radisson Heights
|ZONE B: NE
|$356,800
|98.21%
|66.67%
|83.40%
|84.78%
|63.29%
|4.45%
|1.31%
|★★★★
|31
|Queensland
|ZONE D: SE
|$439,900
|109.67%
|66.52%
|68.34%
|79.37%
|72.84%
|4.23%
|1.64%
|★★★★
|32
|Haysboro
|ZONE C: SW
|$406,400
|102.68%
|57.14%
|58.69%
|67.75%
|89.81%
|5.05%
|-1.44%
|★★★★
|33
|McKenzie Towne
|ZONE D: SE
|$374,400
|88.84%
|55.21%
|77.84%
|90.41%
|82.97%
|3.46%
|-0.60%
|★★★½
|34
|Country Hills
|ZONE A - NW
|$397,300
|110.57%
|49.85%
|64.13%
|73.26%
|76.44%
|2.26%
|0.00%
|★★★★
|35
|Shawnessy
|ZONE C: SW
|$658,400
|114.43%
|50.89%
|53.01%
|61.19%
|81.11%
|2.92%
|0.52%
|★★★★
|36
|University Heights
|ZONE A - NW
|$391,400
|17.71%
|99.40%
|112.78%
|128.84%
|134.42%
|11.92%
|21.46%
|★★★½
|37
|Thorncliffe
|ZONE A - NW
|$457,500
|105.21%
|67.71%
|67.05%
|76.59%
|79.91%
|2.76%
|4.68%
|★★★½
|38
|Maple Ridge
|ZONE D: SE
|$406,000
|63.10%
|81.25%
|87.63%
|101.78%
|93.40%
|11.89%
|9.31%
|★★★½
|39
|Nolan Hill
|ZONE A - NW
|$528,400
|100.74%
|56.40%
|69.55%
|79.45%
|82.89%
|4.07%
|0.64%
|★★★½
|40
|Rosemont
|ZONE A - NW
|$333,900
|49.70%
|83.78%
|90.51%
|103.40%
|107.88%
|4.42%
|9.99%
|★★★½
|41
|Vista Heights
|ZONE B: NE
|$418,000
|85.57%
|65.92%
|89.83%
|91.31%
|68.17%
|4.88%
|2.06%
|★★★½
|42
|Bridlewood
|ZONE C: SW
|$391,100
|107.44%
|53.57%
|55.77%
|64.37%
|85.34%
|3.17%
|-0.45%
|★★★½
|43
|Fairview
|ZONE D: SE
|$445,600
|97.47%
|50.15%
|74.91%
|87.00%
|79.85%
|3.98%
|-1.34%
|★★★½
|44
|North Haven
|ZONE A - NW
|$497,300
|86.90%
|61.76%
|76.33%
|87.20%
|90.97%
|1.06%
|4.98%
|★★★½
|45
|Bankview
|ZONE C: SW
|$381,500
|89.58%
|55.80%
|66.35%
|76.59%
|101.53%
|8.38%
|0.21%
|★★★½
|46
|Huntington Hills
|ZONE A - NW
|$434,000
|108.78%
|44.49%
|65.35%
|74.65%
|77.89%
|2.29%
|-0.68%
|★★★½
|47
|Sunalta
|ZONE C: SW
|$349,900
|103.72%
|63.10%
|57.90%
|66.84%
|88.60%
|7.71%
|5.56%
|★★★½
|48
|Rundle
|ZONE B: NE
|$514,900
|75.89%
|69.35%
|94.14%
|95.69%
|71.43%
|4.70%
|2.88%
|★★★½
|49
|Willow Park
|ZONE D: SE
|$406,200
|41.37%
|80.51%
|98.63%
|114.54%
|105.12%
|11.96%
|6.17%
|★★★½
|50
|Harvest Hills
|ZONE A - NW
|$515,700
|100.00%
|48.07%
|69.58%
|79.49%
|82.93%
|3.04%
|-0.74%
|★★★½
|51
|Glamorgan
|ZONE C: SW
|$538,400
|84.82%
|54.76%
|68.80%
|79.42%
|105.28%
|10.07%
|-2.96%
|★★★½
|52
|Dalhousie
|ZONE A - NW
|$587,400
|45.98%
|69.79%
|92.23%
|105.35%
|109.92%
|8.97%
|1.20%
|★★★½
|53
|Meadowlark Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$529,500
|62.80%
|61.31%
|78.37%
|90.46%
|119.92%
|5.71%
|-1.67%
|★★★½
|54
|Banff Trail
|ZONE A - NW
|$458,200
|48.51%
|73.96%
|90.70%
|103.61%
|108.10%
|8.04%
|2.30%
|★★★½
|55
|Evanston
|ZONE A - NW
|$466,000
|78.42%
|52.23%
|78.49%
|89.66%
|93.54%
|3.79%
|1.06%
|★★★½
|56
|McKenzie Lake
|ZONE D: SE
|$456,400
|59.08%
|61.61%
|89.26%
|103.67%
|95.14%
|3.69%
|0.60%
|★★★½
|57
|New Brighton
|ZONE D: SE
|$420,000
|64.73%
|51.49%
|87.42%
|101.53%
|93.18%
|1.83%
|0.17%
|★★★½
|58
|Copperfield
|ZONE D: SE
|$522,900
|79.91%
|47.62%
|80.45%
|93.43%
|85.75%
|1.67%
|-0.05%
|★★★½
|59
|Kincora
|ZONE A - NW
|$438,000
|53.42%
|64.58%
|89.57%
|102.32%
|106.75%
|4.50%
|3.44%
|★★★½
|60
|Citadel
|ZONE A - NW
|$590,400
|89.73%
|46.43%
|75.03%
|85.71%
|89.42%
|4.76%
|-2.43%
|★★★½
|61
|Hillhurst
|ZONE A - NW
|$404,600
|28.87%
|74.40%
|101.14%
|115.53%
|120.53%
|8.35%
|8.48%
|★★★
|62
|Lk Bonavista Downs
|ZONE D: SE
|$777,000
|91.37%
|52.38%
|77.50%
|90.01%
|82.60%
|13.21%
|-0.36%
|★★★½
|63
|Kelvin Grove
|ZONE C: SW
|$497,500
|19.35%
|79.91%
|103.67%
|119.66%
|158.63%
|6.20%
|3.79%
|★★★
|64
|Scenic Acres
|ZONE A - NW
|$344,900
|62.95%
|59.82%
|85.22%
|97.35%
|101.57%
|3.30%
|2.34%
|★★★½
|65
|Marlborough
|ZONE B: NE
|$433,600
|77.38%
|50.15%
|92.79%
|94.32%
|70.41%
|3.64%
|0.33%
|★★★½
|66
|MacEwan Glen
|ZONE A - NW
|$497,800
|91.52%
|27.98%
|74.28%
|84.85%
|88.52%
|1.37%
|-3.86%
|★★★½
|67
|Parkland
|ZONE D: SE
|$455,100
|45.39%
|71.13%
|95.35%
|110.74%
|101.63%
|3.92%
|3.86%
|★★★
|68
|Highwood
|ZONE A - NW
|$517,000
|80.21%
|42.71%
|77.96%
|89.05%
|92.91%
|-1.17%
|0.80%
|★★★½
|69
|Westgate
|ZONE C: SW
|$591,800
|83.63%
|35.42%
|68.98%
|79.62%
|105.55%
|3.19%
|-0.89%
|★★★½
|70
|Lake Bonavista
|ZONE D: SE
|$314,300
|20.54%
|68.75%
|113.36%
|131.65%
|120.82%
|10.56%
|3.50%
|★★★
|71
|Forest Heights
|ZONE B: NE
|$523,400
|96.43%
|40.03%
|84.56%
|85.95%
|64.17%
|4.40%
|-3.00%
|★★★½
|72
|Diamond Cove
|ZONE D: SE
|$486,800
|37.35%
|86.76%
|100.25%
|116.44%
|106.86%
|6.86%
|11.22%
|★★★
|73
|Sage Hill
|ZONE A - NW
|$701,700
|67.41%
|62.05%
|83.39%
|95.26%
|99.38%
|4.07%
|2.32%
|★★★
|74
|St. Andrews Heights
|ZONE A - NW
|$526,300
|13.24%
|89.73%
|120.20%
|137.31%
|143.26%
|10.12%
|6.58%
|★★★
|75
|Collingwood
|ZONE A - NW
|$315,000
|51.19%
|55.06%
|90.16%
|102.99%
|107.45%
|0.15%
|4.03%
|★★★
|76
|Falconridge
|ZONE B: NE
|$583,700
|94.64%
|37.05%
|84.75%
|86.15%
|64.31%
|2.99%
|-5.50%
|★★★½
|77
|Shawnee Slopes
|ZONE C: SW
|$721,700
|65.48%
|60.12%
|77.88%
|89.89%
|119.17%
|5.76%
|0.93%
|★★★
|78
|Garrison Green
|ZONE C: SW
|$508,000
|27.08%
|66.37%
|96.29%
|111.14%
|147.34%
|10.58%
|-0.20%
|★★★
|79
|Cambrian Heights
|ZONE A - NW
|$454,700
|60.12%
|46.58%
|87.02%
|99.41%
|103.71%
|-1.67%
|2.22%
|★★★
|80
|Silverado
|ZONE C: SW
|$467,000
|97.47%
|48.21%
|60.66%
|70.03%
|92.83%
|2.34%
|0.17%
|★★★½
|81
|Chaparral
|ZONE D: SE
|$314,700
|58.33%
|60.57%
|89.45%
|103.89%
|95.34%
|3.42%
|1.66%
|★★★
|82
|Erin Woods
|ZONE B: NE
|$526,700
|95.68%
|53.13%
|84.67%
|86.06%
|64.25%
|3.93%
|-2.11%
|★★★
|83
|Crescent Heights
|ZONE A - NW
|$542,000
|50.45%
|39.73%
|90.22%
|103.06%
|107.53%
|3.70%
|-3.30%
|★★★
|84
|Sunnyside
|ZONE A - NW
|$624,900
|43.30%
|59.08%
|92.84%
|106.06%
|110.65%
|4.34%
|0.41%
|★★★
|85
|South Calgary
|ZONE C: SW
|$416,200
|52.38%
|59.82%
|83.37%
|96.24%
|127.58%
|7.99%
|0.53%
|★★★
|86
|Coventry Hills
|ZONE A - NW
|$465,400
|96.88%
|32.29%
|71.29%
|81.44%
|84.97%
|1.15%
|-3.92%
|★★★
|87
|Walden
|ZONE D: SE
|$705,700
|59.97%
|58.18%
|89.15%
|103.53%
|95.01%
|3.11%
|1.47%
|★★★
|88
|Scarboro
|ZONE C: SW
|$341,600
|30.80%
|68.01%
|94.15%
|108.68%
|144.07%
|7.52%
|2.50%
|★★★
|89
|Ogden
|ZONE D: SE
|$1,114,000
|112.65%
|29.61%
|65.43%
|75.99%
|69.74%
|4.24%
|-8.82%
|★★★
|90
|Elbow Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$598,100
|2.98%
|74.40%
|148.63%
|171.56%
|227.43%
|2.47%
|12.93%
|★★★
|91
|Spruce Cliff
|ZONE C: SW
|$579,300
|58.93%
|35.71%
|79.80%
|92.11%
|122.11%
|4.00%
|-2.26%
|★★★
|92
|Killarney/Glengarry
|ZONE C: SW
|$710,000
|67.56%
|37.35%
|77.29%
|89.21%
|118.27%
|4.20%
|-2.34%
|★★★
|93
|Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill
|ZONE A - NW
|$555,800
|12.05%
|67.11%
|121.62%
|138.93%
|144.95%
|5.45%
|2.30%
|★★★
|94
|Capitol Hill
|ZONE A - NW
|$554,300
|38.69%
|58.93%
|95.21%
|108.76%
|113.47%
|7.96%
|-0.29%
|★★★
|95
|Winston Heights/Mountainview
|ZONE A - NW
|$524,200
|39.73%
|55.65%
|94.95%
|108.47%
|113.16%
|5.12%
|-0.35%
|★★★
|96
|Renfrew
|ZONE A - NW
|$554,100
|52.38%
|38.24%
|89.80%
|102.58%
|107.02%
|3.67%
|-3.33%
|★★★
|97
|Bridgeland/Riverside
|ZONE A - NW
|$494,500
|40.48%
|57.89%
|94.92%
|108.43%
|113.12%
|3.96%
|3.33%
|★★★
|98
|Tuxedo Park
|ZONE A - NW
|$539,100
|64.29%
|43.90%
|84.71%
|96.76%
|100.96%
|5.82%
|-3.61%
|★★★
|99
|Brentwood
|ZONE A - NW
|$371,600
|44.94%
|58.04%
|92.35%
|105.49%
|110.06%
|5.25%
|0.37%
|★★★
|100
|Taradale
|ZONE B: NE
|$325,100
|67.86%
|38.54%
|99.98%
|101.62%
|75.86%
|2.42%
|-5.29%
|★★★
|101
|Abbeydale
|ZONE B: NE
|$679,600
|90.92%
|37.95%
|87.47%
|88.91%
|66.37%
|4.82%
|-8.49%
|★★★
|102
|West Hillhurst
|ZONE A - NW
|$397,100
|15.03%
|61.01%
|116.42%
|132.98%
|138.74%
|7.23%
|2.82%
|★★★
|103
|Saddle Ridge
|ZONE B: NE
|$421,400
|55.65%
|54.32%
|106.84%
|108.60%
|81.07%
|4.06%
|-1.82%
|★★★
|104
|Mayland Heights
|ZONE B: NE
|$387,800
|45.09%
|44.35%
|113.37%
|115.24%
|86.03%
|3.28%
|-2.52%
|★★★
|105
|Beddington Heights
|ZONE A - NW
|$945,800
|107.14%
|14.29%
|66.43%
|75.88%
|79.17%
|-3.00%
|-6.65%
|★★★
|106
|Pump Hill
|ZONE C: SW
|$470,100
|6.40%
|75.00%
|126.19%
|145.66%
|193.09%
|1.08%
|9.49%
|★★★
|107
|Highland Park
|ZONE A - NW
|$563,400
|71.88%
|29.76%
|80.53%
|91.99%
|95.97%
|0.40%
|-2.60%
|★★★
|108
|Sherwood
|ZONE A - NW
|$506,100
|37.05%
|57.59%
|96.51%
|110.25%
|115.02%
|4.06%
|1.82%
|★★★
|109
|Silver Springs
|ZONE A - NW
|$309,400
|61.16%
|38.10%
|86.69%
|99.03%
|103.32%
|10.04%
|-4.30%
|★★★
|110
|Forest Lawn
|ZONE B: NE
|$576,400
|99.55%
|43.75%
|83.24%
|84.61%
|63.17%
|4.71%
|-3.15%
|★★★
|111
|Mount Pleasant
|ZONE A - NW
|$448,200
|34.82%
|38.84%
|98.74%
|112.79%
|117.68%
|4.67%
|-3.51%
|★★★
|112
|Hidden Valley
|ZONE A - NW
|$1,300,600
|85.27%
|16.52%
|76.78%
|87.70%
|91.50%
|-1.72%
|-4.80%
|★★★
|113
|Britannia
|ZONE C: SW
|$690,200
|1.49%
|70.98%
|173.52%
|200.30%
|265.53%
|1.74%
|7.48%
|★★½
|114
|Signal Hill
|ZONE C: SW
|$584,200
|35.71%
|49.26%
|92.08%
|106.29%
|140.91%
|9.41%
|-3.31%
|★★★
|115
|Coach Hill
|ZONE C: SW
|$854,100
|64.73%
|23.96%
|77.94%
|89.97%
|119.27%
|3.99%
|-6.73%
|★★★
|116
|Rosedale
|ZONE A - NW
|$427,300
|4.91%
|58.93%
|146.31%
|167.13%
|174.37%
|6.12%
|-0.41%
|★★½
|117
|Redstone
|ZONE B: NE
|$468,400
|43.90%
|51.04%
|114.96%
|116.86%
|87.24%
|3.20%
|-0.55%
|★★½
|118
|Sandstone Valley
|ZONE A - NW
|$340,600
|72.92%
|33.93%
|80.24%
|91.66%
|95.63%
|2.26%
|-2.80%
|★★★
|119
|Martindale
|ZONE B: NE
|$340,200
|81.10%
|28.87%
|91.64%
|93.15%
|69.54%
|2.05%
|-8.29%
|★★★
|120
|Penbrooke Meadows
|ZONE B: NE
|$592,800
|81.85%
|35.12%
|91.53%
|93.04%
|69.45%
|4.60%
|-7.26%
|★★★
|121
|Shaganappi
|ZONE C: SW
|$367,600
|61.01%
|31.85%
|79.09%
|91.29%
|121.02%
|4.59%
|-3.58%
|★★★
|122
|Southview
|ZONE B: NE
|$599,200
|69.35%
|30.21%
|98.90%
|100.53%
|75.05%
|3.86%
|-4.60%
|★★★
|123
|Wildwood
|ZONE C: SW
|$577,800
|58.04%
|31.10%
|79.94%
|92.28%
|122.33%
|2.68%
|-1.56%
|★★½
|124
|Glendale
|ZONE C: SW
|$554,000
|68.45%
|24.26%
|77.09%
|88.98%
|117.96%
|2.38%
|-3.86%
|★★★
|125
|Rosscarrock
|ZONE C: SW
|$430,300
|75.89%
|13.84%
|73.91%
|85.32%
|113.10%
|1.22%
|-6.46%
|★★★
|126
|Skyview Ranch
|ZONE B: NE
|$482,100
|43.15%
|44.05%
|115.77%
|117.68%
|87.85%
|3.03%
|-2.98%
|★★½
|127
|Cranston
|ZONE D: SE
|$541,400
|51.79%
|24.85%
|92.34%
|107.25%
|98.42%
|1.78%
|-4.57%
|★★½
|128
|Glenbrook
|ZONE C: SW
|$481,100
|77.68%
|8.78%
|72.23%
|83.38%
|110.53%
|-0.48%
|-7.75%
|★★½
|129
|Inglewood
|ZONE D: SE
|$552,100
|52.83%
|16.22%
|92.15%
|107.03%
|98.22%
|1.69%
|-7.25%
|★★½
|130
|Mahogany
|ZONE D: SE
|$840,200
|29.61%
|26.19%
|105.75%
|122.82%
|112.71%
|1.81%
|-4.32%
|★★½
|131
|Elboya
|ZONE C: SW
|$505,000
|12.50%
|51.79%
|112.10%
|129.39%
|171.53%
|1.25%
|1.38%
|★★½
|132
|Coral Springs
|ZONE B: NE
|$372,900
|26.79%
|53.87%
|135.87%
|138.11%
|103.10%
|5.60%
|-4.38%
|★★½
|133
|Pineridge
|ZONE B: NE
|$337,100
|65.33%
|33.04%
|100.33%
|101.98%
|76.13%
|5.61%
|-8.42%
|★★½
|134
|Castleridge
|ZONE B: NE
|$610,100
|83.18%
|13.69%
|90.69%
|92.19%
|68.82%
|-1.23%
|-9.48%
|★★½
|135
|Windsor Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$522,700
|54.91%
|14.88%
|81.40%
|93.96%
|124.56%
|0.54%
|-7.68%
|★★½
|136
|Panorama Hills
|ZONE A - NW
|$999,900
|54.17%
|21.73%
|89.54%
|102.28%
|106.71%
|-0.77%
|-3.87%
|★★½
|137
|Bayview
|ZONE C: SW
|$655,700
|4.76%
|67.71%
|133.40%
|153.99%
|204.14%
|3.10%
|2.77%
|★★½
|138
|Lakeview
|ZONE C: SW
|$376,100
|45.09%
|18.30%
|87.48%
|100.98%
|133.87%
|-0.76%
|-4.21%
|★★½
|139
|Marlborough Park
|ZONE B: NE
|$446,700
|63.24%
|31.70%
|101.19%
|102.85%
|76.78%
|6.16%
|-9.39%
|★★½
|140
|Ramsay
|ZONE D: SE
|$716,100
|69.20%
|10.57%
|85.56%
|99.37%
|91.20%
|2.76%
|-10.72%
|★★½
|141
|Parkdale
|ZONE A - NW
|$658,400
|11.31%
|52.68%
|122.67%
|140.13%
|146.20%
|5.53%
|0.00%
|★★½
|142
|Cougar Ridge
|ZONE C: SW
|$844,000
|44.05%
|20.83%
|87.84%
|101.40%
|134.42%
|3.00%
|-6.04%
|★★½
|143
|Patterson
|ZONE C: SW
|$716,900
|11.76%
|38.84%
|112.60%
|129.98%
|172.31%
|6.71%
|-4.52%
|★★½
|144
|Strathcona Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$584,500
|27.98%
|26.34%
|95.65%
|110.41%
|146.36%
|4.28%
|-6.09%
|★★½
|145
|Royal Oak
|ZONE A - NW
|$614,100
|31.10%
|16.67%
|100.12%
|114.38%
|119.33%
|0.34%
|-5.04%
|★★½
|146
|Valley Ridge
|ZONE A - NW
|$408,700
|24.11%
|32.29%
|105.20%
|120.17%
|125.37%
|2.40%
|-2.79%
|★★½
|147
|Monterey Park
|ZONE B: NE
|$788,800
|50.45%
|27.53%
|109.96%
|111.77%
|83.44%
|2.34%
|-8.12%
|★★½
|148
|Christie Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$343,500
|16.96%
|38.99%
|105.24%
|121.48%
|161.04%
|4.35%
|-2.59%
|★★½
|149
|Dover
|ZONE B: NE
|$371,900
|78.27%
|14.58%
|92.42%
|93.94%
|70.13%
|2.13%
|-12.95%
|★★½
|150
|Temple
|ZONE B: NE
|$697,000
|67.11%
|7.29%
|100.06%
|101.71%
|75.93%
|-5.40%
|-9.84%
|★★½
|151
|Crestmont
|ZONE C: SW
|$416,100
|32.59%
|28.27%
|92.99%
|107.34%
|142.30%
|4.40%
|-5.93%
|★★½
|152
|Applewood Park
|ZONE B: NE
|$617,900
|48.51%
|22.47%
|111.95%
|113.79%
|84.95%
|2.28%
|-9.57%
|★★½
|153
|Edgemont
|ZONE A - NW
|$362,600
|22.77%
|30.65%
|105.85%
|120.91%
|126.15%
|-5.48%
|-1.51%
|★★½
|154
|Whitehorn
|ZONE B: NE
|$785,200
|71.13%
|7.74%
|97.55%
|99.16%
|74.03%
|-4.19%
|-10.91%
|★★½
|155
|Hamptons
|ZONE A - NW
|$632,700
|7.59%
|34.08%
|134.50%
|153.65%
|160.30%
|5.98%
|-5.98%
|★★
|156
|Rutland Park
|ZONE C: SW
|$652,300
|50.60%
|9.97%
|84.41%
|97.44%
|129.17%
|-1.95%
|-7.84%
|★★½
|157
|North Glenmore
|ZONE C: SW
|$563,500
|46.58%
|1.93%
|87.03%
|100.46%
|133.17%
|-6.59%
|-10.36%
|★★½
|158
|Auburn Bay
|ZONE D: SE
|$577,400
|26.79%
|27.83%
|107.94%
|125.36%
|115.04%
|1.86%
|-4.20%
|★★
|159
|Rocky Ridge
|ZONE A - NW
|$771,100
|33.78%
|17.11%
|98.91%
|112.99%
|117.88%
|0.68%
|-4.91%
|★★½
|160
|Parkhill
|ZONE C: SW
|$883,900
|20.09%
|14.43%
|102.88%
|118.75%
|157.43%
|-1.47%
|-4.67%
|★★
|161
|Discovery Ridge
|ZONE C: SW
|$777,400
|8.63%
|25.45%
|117.93%
|136.12%
|180.45%
|3.72%
|-5.88%
|★★
|162
|Springbank Hill
|ZONE C: SW
|$1,364,500
|18.60%
|23.51%
|103.72%
|119.72%
|158.71%
|3.99%
|-6.99%
|★★
|163
|Upper Mount Royal
|ZONE C: SW
|$757,300
|0.74%
|20.83%
|182.05%
|210.14%
|278.57%
|0.00%
|-3.23%
|★★
|164
|West Springs
|ZONE C: SW
|$826,500
|21.73%
|19.35%
|101.04%
|116.63%
|154.61%
|2.62%
|-8.21%
|★★
|165
|Altadore
|ZONE C: SW
|$815,800
|13.69%
|4.76%
|110.27%
|127.28%
|168.74%
|-2.51%
|-9.06%
|★★
|166
|Cliff Bungalow
|ZONE C: SW
|$1,125,800
|14.73%
|1.04%
|108.84%
|125.64%
|166.55%
|-6.24%
|-12.09%
|★★
|167
|Mayfair
|ZONE C: SW
|$969,100
|2.23%
|11.16%
|150.20%
|173.38%
|229.84%
|-2.78%
|-6.85%
|★½
Calgary’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy
1. Braeside
Braeside is an older community that offers a mix of older bungalows and newly built infills. For many, the draw of this neighbourhood is its proximity to the Glenmore Reservoir, which is located on the Elbow River and is the primary source of drinking water for the city. While swimming isn’t allowed here, many residents do fish, canoe, row or sail on the reservoir, or bike and picnic at the shores. Due to the proximity of stores and transit, this community is very popular with singles, with over 45% of the community’s residents listing themselves as “unmarried,” according to CREB.
Price is another reason why this neighbourhood is so attractive. The current average house price (for 2018) sits at $390,800, almost 40% below the average price of houses in the southwest and more than 20% less than the city’s average house price. The neighbourhood certainly offers value—and there’s also momentum. Despite Calgary’s lacklustre real estate activity over the last year, Braeside boasts an average one-year appreciation rate of 6%, and the five-year average appreciation sits at 8%.
2. Woodbine
Woodbine is a great family neighbourhood with a low crime rate and a high number of owner-occupied dwellings (just under 91% of homes are owner-occupied). With a population of just under 9,000 and an average house price of $431,700—and an average three-year appreciation rate of 20%—Woodbine is becoming a good spot for first-time buyers to set down roots. That said, buyers will need to be comfortable with a longer commute given that this neighbourhood is located at the western edge of the city of Calgary.
3. Southwood
It’s almost too easy to forget this community in Calgary’s SW quadrant. Nestled between the sought-after Canyon Meadows and this year’s No. 1-ranked neighbourhood of Braeside, Southwood offers residents easy public transit access (it has its own LRT station), as well as local amenities (including small strip malls, a library and a community garden). Once a year in June, visitors flock to this community for the annual rhubarb festival. (Did someone say pie?)
Other SW communities that made this year’s top 10 list include:
- Cedarbrae. If you want to live in the symbolic heart of Calgary, consider Cedarbrae. This community hosts Winterfest, the annual winter festival, as well as a very popular Stampede breakfast. Astonishingly, average house prices are almost half the area average, and the last year has seen housing values appreciate by 8%.
- Evergreen. This is a large neighbourhood with a population of more than 21,000 and an average house price (in 2018) of $440,200; average appreciation over the last three years is 16%.
- Canyon Meadows. In this sought-after family community with older, rancher-style bungalows and newer custom-built homes, average house prices are about 10% below the city’s average house price and five-year growth sits at 9%.
- Palliser. This is one of Calgary’s smaller communities, with fewer than 3,500 residents. It’s close to the Glenmore Reservoir and to Glenmore Landing, the area’s popular retail spot. Average prices are 5% higher than average across Calgary, but momentum over the last five years means that homeowners saw an average appreciation of 11%.
Good neighbourhoods aren’t limited to the SW quadrant. In the NW, home buyers will want to check out Ranchlands and Hawkwood, while shoppers interested in neighbourhoods east of Macleod Trail—the dividing line between southwest and southeast communities—will want to consider homes in the Deer Run, Deer Ridge and Sundance neighbourhoods. These SE neighbourhoods offer amazing access to outdoor pursuits, including Fish Creek Park as well as a bike terrain park and a skate park (in Deer Ridge) that includes ramps, rails and a bowl.