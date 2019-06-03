Where to buy real estate in 2019: Calgary

Where to Buy Real Estate Now 2019 Home Top 35 Cities Top Neighbourhoods Toronto rankings Calgary rankings Edmonton rankings London rankings Peterborough rankings Victoria rankings Hamilton rankings Montreal rankings Vancouver rankings There is little doubt: It’s a buyer’s market in Calgary. In the early days of April, the Calgary Real Estate Board released numbers that showed clearly how oversupply in the city was helping to drive down home prices down in this city. “Inventory is still high,” explained Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist with the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB), in the April report. “It will still take time for our market to transition towards more balanced conditions and stable pricing.” As of March 2019, the overall Calgary market had about five months of supply—meaning it would take five months for all currently listed properties to sell before there was no more inventory for buyers. “This is an improvement over the past several months,” says Lurie, “but [Calgary is] still considered oversupplied when compared to levels traditionally recorded in March.” But that doesn’t mean there aren’t buyers. Turns out more “affordable” properties, such as homes priced under $500,000, experienced increased sales volume. In fact, the average price of a home, according to CREB, is now $413,900, a 5% drop from April 2018. “When you start diving into the numbers, we are seeing some improvement for sales in the lower end of the detached and the attached housing sectors, but clearly the activity is not enough to offset the declines in every other product type,” Lurie explains. In a market that currently favours buyers, what’s the best move? Consider current conditions while factoring in future growth—and this is exactly what we did in this year’s Where to Buy Real Estate Now report. This year, six of Calgary’s top 10 neighbourhoods are priced below the city’s current housing average, which is a smidge above $413,000. This includes the top community of Braeside in the southwest quadrant of Calgary. $489,820 Average Home Price 48% Percentage of neighbourhoods

with average housing prices

Top Neighbourhoods

Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 5-year price change Final Star Rating 1 Braeside ZONE C: SW $431,700 116.07% 86.46% 52.14% 60.18% 79.78% 5.91% 7.93% ★★★★½ 2 Woodbine ZONE C: SW $407,900 104.76% 95.98% 57.60% 66.48% 88.13% 10.33% 9.54% ★★★★½ 3 Southwood ZONE C: SW $372,700 111.16% 86.90% 54.42% 62.82% 83.28% 7.96% 7.27% ★★★★½ 4 Ranchlands ZONE A - NW $408,600 111.61% 95.98% 63.84% 72.93% 76.09% 12.01% 9.47% ★★★★½ 5 Cedarbrae ZONE C: SW $440,200 110.42% 85.86% 54.51% 62.93% 83.42% 7.83% 5.04% ★★★★½ 6 Evergreen ZONE C: SW $447,300 101.93% 83.93% 58.73% 67.79% 89.87% 3.71% 11.46% ★★★★½ 7 Canyon Meadows ZONE C: SW $454,100 99.11% 89.73% 59.68% 68.89% 91.32% 8.05% 8.71% ★★★★½ 8 Hawkwood ZONE A - NW $357,600 82.44% 93.15% 77.79% 88.86% 92.71% 10.18% 8.75% ★★★★ 9 Deer Ridge ZONE D: SE $513,900 108.48% 79.17% 68.50% 79.55% 73.01% 4.13% 6.54% ★★★★ 10 Palliser ZONE C: SW $387,300 86.01% 93.75% 68.56% 79.14% 104.92% 8.67% 11.23% ★★★★ 11 Deer Run ZONE D: SE $415,900 99.85% 76.64% 74.19% 86.16% 79.07% 5.39% 3.69% ★★★★ 12 Sundance ZONE D: SE $449,800 83.18% 99.26% 79.66% 92.52% 84.91% 13.01% 14.04% ★★★★ 13 North Haven Upper ZONE A - NW $461,900 84.52% 92.71% 77.05% 88.02% 91.83% 8.92% 10.06% ★★★★ 14 Tuscany ZONE A - NW $431,400 76.79% 80.51% 79.12% 90.38% 94.30% 2.33% 13.83% ★★★★ 15 Douglasdale/Glen ZONE D: SE $464,000 76.64% 81.40% 82.63% 95.97% 88.07% 5.04% 6.42% ★★★★ 16 Arbour Lake ZONE A - NW $399,200 75.74% 80.65% 79.48% 90.80% 94.73% 5.54% 6.64% ★★★★ 17 Millrise ZONE C: SW $389,600 113.39% 68.45% 53.26% 61.48% 81.50% 5.60% 3.43% ★★★★ 18 Riverbend ZONE D: SE $536,400 98.51% 86.90% 74.63% 86.67% 79.54% 6.63% 6.58% ★★★★ 19 Oakridge ZONE C: SW $335,900 79.02% 87.20% 71.56% 82.61% 109.51% 9.29% 4.17% ★★★★ 20 Bowness ZONE A - NW $493,500 119.79% 51.34% 57.54% 65.73% 68.58% 4.25% 0.65% ★★★★ 21 Charleswood ZONE A - NW $398,400 65.63% 90.18% 84.54% 96.57% 100.75% 10.28% 7.52% ★★★★ 22 Midnapore ZONE D: SE $606,000 95.09% 80.36% 76.31% 88.63% 81.34% 5.75% 5.22% ★★★★ 23 Chinook Park ZONE C: SW $440,800 55.95% 87.65% 80.85% 93.33% 123.72% 8.78% 5.88% ★★★★ 24 Kingsland ZONE C: SW $377,800 101.19% 58.18% 58.81% 67.89% 89.99% 4.90% -0.89% ★★★★ 25 Greenview ZONE A - NW $416,200 109.52% 64.29% 64.72% 73.93% 77.13% -0.49% 8.44% ★★★★ 26 Montgomery ZONE A - NW $410,400 96.88% 61.61% 71.29% 81.44% 84.97% 7.72% 0.44% ★★★★ 27 Somerset ZONE C: SW $405,300 109.38% 67.11% 54.75% 63.20% 83.79% 3.78% 3.40% ★★★★ 28 Acadia ZONE D: SE $446,900 90.63% 65.77% 77.63% 90.16% 82.74% 7.57% 4.14% ★★★★ 29 Woodlands ZONE C: SW $310,000 99.85% 67.41% 59.62% 68.82% 91.24% 3.52% 3.36% ★★★★ 30 Albert Park/Radisson Heights ZONE B: NE $356,800 98.21% 66.67% 83.40% 84.78% 63.29% 4.45% 1.31% ★★★★ 31 Queensland ZONE D: SE $439,900 109.67% 66.52% 68.34% 79.37% 72.84% 4.23% 1.64% ★★★★ 32 Haysboro ZONE C: SW $406,400 102.68% 57.14% 58.69% 67.75% 89.81% 5.05% -1.44% ★★★★ 33 McKenzie Towne ZONE D: SE $374,400 88.84% 55.21% 77.84% 90.41% 82.97% 3.46% -0.60% ★★★½ 34 Country Hills ZONE A - NW $397,300 110.57% 49.85% 64.13% 73.26% 76.44% 2.26% 0.00% ★★★★ 35 Shawnessy ZONE C: SW $658,400 114.43% 50.89% 53.01% 61.19% 81.11% 2.92% 0.52% ★★★★ 36 University Heights ZONE A - NW $391,400 17.71% 99.40% 112.78% 128.84% 134.42% 11.92% 21.46% ★★★½ 37 Thorncliffe ZONE A - NW $457,500 105.21% 67.71% 67.05% 76.59% 79.91% 2.76% 4.68% ★★★½ 38 Maple Ridge ZONE D: SE $406,000 63.10% 81.25% 87.63% 101.78% 93.40% 11.89% 9.31% ★★★½ 39 Nolan Hill ZONE A - NW $528,400 100.74% 56.40% 69.55% 79.45% 82.89% 4.07% 0.64% ★★★½ 40 Rosemont ZONE A - NW $333,900 49.70% 83.78% 90.51% 103.40% 107.88% 4.42% 9.99% ★★★½ 41 Vista Heights ZONE B: NE $418,000 85.57% 65.92% 89.83% 91.31% 68.17% 4.88% 2.06% ★★★½ 42 Bridlewood ZONE C: SW $391,100 107.44% 53.57% 55.77% 64.37% 85.34% 3.17% -0.45% ★★★½ 43 Fairview ZONE D: SE $445,600 97.47% 50.15% 74.91% 87.00% 79.85% 3.98% -1.34% ★★★½ 44 North Haven ZONE A - NW $497,300 86.90% 61.76% 76.33% 87.20% 90.97% 1.06% 4.98% ★★★½ 45 Bankview ZONE C: SW $381,500 89.58% 55.80% 66.35% 76.59% 101.53% 8.38% 0.21% ★★★½ 46 Huntington Hills ZONE A - NW $434,000 108.78% 44.49% 65.35% 74.65% 77.89% 2.29% -0.68% ★★★½ 47 Sunalta ZONE C: SW $349,900 103.72% 63.10% 57.90% 66.84% 88.60% 7.71% 5.56% ★★★½ 48 Rundle ZONE B: NE $514,900 75.89% 69.35% 94.14% 95.69% 71.43% 4.70% 2.88% ★★★½ 49 Willow Park ZONE D: SE $406,200 41.37% 80.51% 98.63% 114.54% 105.12% 11.96% 6.17% ★★★½ 50 Harvest Hills ZONE A - NW $515,700 100.00% 48.07% 69.58% 79.49% 82.93% 3.04% -0.74% ★★★½ 51 Glamorgan ZONE C: SW $538,400 84.82% 54.76% 68.80% 79.42% 105.28% 10.07% -2.96% ★★★½ 52 Dalhousie ZONE A - NW $587,400 45.98% 69.79% 92.23% 105.35% 109.92% 8.97% 1.20% ★★★½ 53 Meadowlark Park ZONE C: SW $529,500 62.80% 61.31% 78.37% 90.46% 119.92% 5.71% -1.67% ★★★½ 54 Banff Trail ZONE A - NW $458,200 48.51% 73.96% 90.70% 103.61% 108.10% 8.04% 2.30% ★★★½ 55 Evanston ZONE A - NW $466,000 78.42% 52.23% 78.49% 89.66% 93.54% 3.79% 1.06% ★★★½ 56 McKenzie Lake ZONE D: SE $456,400 59.08% 61.61% 89.26% 103.67% 95.14% 3.69% 0.60% ★★★½ 57 New Brighton ZONE D: SE $420,000 64.73% 51.49% 87.42% 101.53% 93.18% 1.83% 0.17% ★★★½ 58 Copperfield ZONE D: SE $522,900 79.91% 47.62% 80.45% 93.43% 85.75% 1.67% -0.05% ★★★½ 59 Kincora ZONE A - NW $438,000 53.42% 64.58% 89.57% 102.32% 106.75% 4.50% 3.44% ★★★½ 60 Citadel ZONE A - NW $590,400 89.73% 46.43% 75.03% 85.71% 89.42% 4.76% -2.43% ★★★½ 61 Hillhurst ZONE A - NW $404,600 28.87% 74.40% 101.14% 115.53% 120.53% 8.35% 8.48% ★★★ 62 Lk Bonavista Downs ZONE D: SE $777,000 91.37% 52.38% 77.50% 90.01% 82.60% 13.21% -0.36% ★★★½ 63 Kelvin Grove ZONE C: SW $497,500 19.35% 79.91% 103.67% 119.66% 158.63% 6.20% 3.79% ★★★ 64 Scenic Acres ZONE A - NW $344,900 62.95% 59.82% 85.22% 97.35% 101.57% 3.30% 2.34% ★★★½ 65 Marlborough ZONE B: NE $433,600 77.38% 50.15% 92.79% 94.32% 70.41% 3.64% 0.33% ★★★½ 66 MacEwan Glen ZONE A - NW $497,800 91.52% 27.98% 74.28% 84.85% 88.52% 1.37% -3.86% ★★★½ 67 Parkland ZONE D: SE $455,100 45.39% 71.13% 95.35% 110.74% 101.63% 3.92% 3.86% ★★★ 68 Highwood ZONE A - NW $517,000 80.21% 42.71% 77.96% 89.05% 92.91% -1.17% 0.80% ★★★½ 69 Westgate ZONE C: SW $591,800 83.63% 35.42% 68.98% 79.62% 105.55% 3.19% -0.89% ★★★½ 70 Lake Bonavista ZONE D: SE $314,300 20.54% 68.75% 113.36% 131.65% 120.82% 10.56% 3.50% ★★★ 71 Forest Heights ZONE B: NE $523,400 96.43% 40.03% 84.56% 85.95% 64.17% 4.40% -3.00% ★★★½ 72 Diamond Cove ZONE D: SE $486,800 37.35% 86.76% 100.25% 116.44% 106.86% 6.86% 11.22% ★★★ 73 Sage Hill ZONE A - NW $701,700 67.41% 62.05% 83.39% 95.26% 99.38% 4.07% 2.32% ★★★ 74 St. Andrews Heights ZONE A - NW $526,300 13.24% 89.73% 120.20% 137.31% 143.26% 10.12% 6.58% ★★★ 75 Collingwood ZONE A - NW $315,000 51.19% 55.06% 90.16% 102.99% 107.45% 0.15% 4.03% ★★★ 76 Falconridge ZONE B: NE $583,700 94.64% 37.05% 84.75% 86.15% 64.31% 2.99% -5.50% ★★★½ 77 Shawnee Slopes ZONE C: SW $721,700 65.48% 60.12% 77.88% 89.89% 119.17% 5.76% 0.93% ★★★ 78 Garrison Green ZONE C: SW $508,000 27.08% 66.37% 96.29% 111.14% 147.34% 10.58% -0.20% ★★★ 79 Cambrian Heights ZONE A - NW $454,700 60.12% 46.58% 87.02% 99.41% 103.71% -1.67% 2.22% ★★★ 80 Silverado ZONE C: SW $467,000 97.47% 48.21% 60.66% 70.03% 92.83% 2.34% 0.17% ★★★½ 81 Chaparral ZONE D: SE $314,700 58.33% 60.57% 89.45% 103.89% 95.34% 3.42% 1.66% ★★★ 82 Erin Woods ZONE B: NE $526,700 95.68% 53.13% 84.67% 86.06% 64.25% 3.93% -2.11% ★★★ 83 Crescent Heights ZONE A - NW $542,000 50.45% 39.73% 90.22% 103.06% 107.53% 3.70% -3.30% ★★★ 84 Sunnyside ZONE A - NW $624,900 43.30% 59.08% 92.84% 106.06% 110.65% 4.34% 0.41% ★★★ 85 South Calgary ZONE C: SW $416,200 52.38% 59.82% 83.37% 96.24% 127.58% 7.99% 0.53% ★★★ 86 Coventry Hills ZONE A - NW $465,400 96.88% 32.29% 71.29% 81.44% 84.97% 1.15% -3.92% ★★★ 87 Walden ZONE D: SE $705,700 59.97% 58.18% 89.15% 103.53% 95.01% 3.11% 1.47% ★★★ 88 Scarboro ZONE C: SW $341,600 30.80% 68.01% 94.15% 108.68% 144.07% 7.52% 2.50% ★★★ 89 Ogden ZONE D: SE $1,114,000 112.65% 29.61% 65.43% 75.99% 69.74% 4.24% -8.82% ★★★ 90 Elbow Park ZONE C: SW $598,100 2.98% 74.40% 148.63% 171.56% 227.43% 2.47% 12.93% ★★★ 91 Spruce Cliff ZONE C: SW $579,300 58.93% 35.71% 79.80% 92.11% 122.11% 4.00% -2.26% ★★★ 92 Killarney/Glengarry ZONE C: SW $710,000 67.56% 37.35% 77.29% 89.21% 118.27% 4.20% -2.34% ★★★ 93 Hounsfield Heights/Briar Hill ZONE A - NW $555,800 12.05% 67.11% 121.62% 138.93% 144.95% 5.45% 2.30% ★★★ 94 Capitol Hill ZONE A - NW $554,300 38.69% 58.93% 95.21% 108.76% 113.47% 7.96% -0.29% ★★★ 95 Winston Heights/Mountainview ZONE A - NW $524,200 39.73% 55.65% 94.95% 108.47% 113.16% 5.12% -0.35% ★★★ 96 Renfrew ZONE A - NW $554,100 52.38% 38.24% 89.80% 102.58% 107.02% 3.67% -3.33% ★★★ 97 Bridgeland/Riverside ZONE A - NW $494,500 40.48% 57.89% 94.92% 108.43% 113.12% 3.96% 3.33% ★★★ 98 Tuxedo Park ZONE A - NW $539,100 64.29% 43.90% 84.71% 96.76% 100.96% 5.82% -3.61% ★★★ 99 Brentwood ZONE A - NW $371,600 44.94% 58.04% 92.35% 105.49% 110.06% 5.25% 0.37% ★★★ 100 Taradale ZONE B: NE $325,100 67.86% 38.54% 99.98% 101.62% 75.86% 2.42% -5.29% ★★★ 101 Abbeydale ZONE B: NE $679,600 90.92% 37.95% 87.47% 88.91% 66.37% 4.82% -8.49% ★★★ 102 West Hillhurst ZONE A - NW $397,100 15.03% 61.01% 116.42% 132.98% 138.74% 7.23% 2.82% ★★★ 103 Saddle Ridge ZONE B: NE $421,400 55.65% 54.32% 106.84% 108.60% 81.07% 4.06% -1.82% ★★★ 104 Mayland Heights ZONE B: NE $387,800 45.09% 44.35% 113.37% 115.24% 86.03% 3.28% -2.52% ★★★ 105 Beddington Heights ZONE A - NW $945,800 107.14% 14.29% 66.43% 75.88% 79.17% -3.00% -6.65% ★★★ 106 Pump Hill ZONE C: SW $470,100 6.40% 75.00% 126.19% 145.66% 193.09% 1.08% 9.49% ★★★ 107 Highland Park ZONE A - NW $563,400 71.88% 29.76% 80.53% 91.99% 95.97% 0.40% -2.60% ★★★ 108 Sherwood ZONE A - NW $506,100 37.05% 57.59% 96.51% 110.25% 115.02% 4.06% 1.82% ★★★ 109 Silver Springs ZONE A - NW $309,400 61.16% 38.10% 86.69% 99.03% 103.32% 10.04% -4.30% ★★★ 110 Forest Lawn ZONE B: NE $576,400 99.55% 43.75% 83.24% 84.61% 63.17% 4.71% -3.15% ★★★ 111 Mount Pleasant ZONE A - NW $448,200 34.82% 38.84% 98.74% 112.79% 117.68% 4.67% -3.51% ★★★ 112 Hidden Valley ZONE A - NW $1,300,600 85.27% 16.52% 76.78% 87.70% 91.50% -1.72% -4.80% ★★★ 113 Britannia ZONE C: SW $690,200 1.49% 70.98% 173.52% 200.30% 265.53% 1.74% 7.48% ★★½ 114 Signal Hill ZONE C: SW $584,200 35.71% 49.26% 92.08% 106.29% 140.91% 9.41% -3.31% ★★★ 115 Coach Hill ZONE C: SW $854,100 64.73% 23.96% 77.94% 89.97% 119.27% 3.99% -6.73% ★★★ 116 Rosedale ZONE A - NW $427,300 4.91% 58.93% 146.31% 167.13% 174.37% 6.12% -0.41% ★★½ 117 Redstone ZONE B: NE $468,400 43.90% 51.04% 114.96% 116.86% 87.24% 3.20% -0.55% ★★½ 118 Sandstone Valley ZONE A - NW $340,600 72.92% 33.93% 80.24% 91.66% 95.63% 2.26% -2.80% ★★★ 119 Martindale ZONE B: NE $340,200 81.10% 28.87% 91.64% 93.15% 69.54% 2.05% -8.29% ★★★ 120 Penbrooke Meadows ZONE B: NE $592,800 81.85% 35.12% 91.53% 93.04% 69.45% 4.60% -7.26% ★★★ 121 Shaganappi ZONE C: SW $367,600 61.01% 31.85% 79.09% 91.29% 121.02% 4.59% -3.58% ★★★ 122 Southview ZONE B: NE $599,200 69.35% 30.21% 98.90% 100.53% 75.05% 3.86% -4.60% ★★★ 123 Wildwood ZONE C: SW $577,800 58.04% 31.10% 79.94% 92.28% 122.33% 2.68% -1.56% ★★½ 124 Glendale ZONE C: SW $554,000 68.45% 24.26% 77.09% 88.98% 117.96% 2.38% -3.86% ★★★ 125 Rosscarrock ZONE C: SW $430,300 75.89% 13.84% 73.91% 85.32% 113.10% 1.22% -6.46% ★★★ 126 Skyview Ranch ZONE B: NE $482,100 43.15% 44.05% 115.77% 117.68% 87.85% 3.03% -2.98% ★★½ 127 Cranston ZONE D: SE $541,400 51.79% 24.85% 92.34% 107.25% 98.42% 1.78% -4.57% ★★½ 128 Glenbrook ZONE C: SW $481,100 77.68% 8.78% 72.23% 83.38% 110.53% -0.48% -7.75% ★★½ 129 Inglewood ZONE D: SE $552,100 52.83% 16.22% 92.15% 107.03% 98.22% 1.69% -7.25% ★★½ 130 Mahogany ZONE D: SE $840,200 29.61% 26.19% 105.75% 122.82% 112.71% 1.81% -4.32% ★★½ 131 Elboya ZONE C: SW $505,000 12.50% 51.79% 112.10% 129.39% 171.53% 1.25% 1.38% ★★½ 132 Coral Springs ZONE B: NE $372,900 26.79% 53.87% 135.87% 138.11% 103.10% 5.60% -4.38% ★★½ 133 Pineridge ZONE B: NE $337,100 65.33% 33.04% 100.33% 101.98% 76.13% 5.61% -8.42% ★★½ 134 Castleridge ZONE B: NE $610,100 83.18% 13.69% 90.69% 92.19% 68.82% -1.23% -9.48% ★★½ 135 Windsor Park ZONE C: SW $522,700 54.91% 14.88% 81.40% 93.96% 124.56% 0.54% -7.68% ★★½ 136 Panorama Hills ZONE A - NW $999,900 54.17% 21.73% 89.54% 102.28% 106.71% -0.77% -3.87% ★★½ 137 Bayview ZONE C: SW $655,700 4.76% 67.71% 133.40% 153.99% 204.14% 3.10% 2.77% ★★½ 138 Lakeview ZONE C: SW $376,100 45.09% 18.30% 87.48% 100.98% 133.87% -0.76% -4.21% ★★½ 139 Marlborough Park ZONE B: NE $446,700 63.24% 31.70% 101.19% 102.85% 76.78% 6.16% -9.39% ★★½ 140 Ramsay ZONE D: SE $716,100 69.20% 10.57% 85.56% 99.37% 91.20% 2.76% -10.72% ★★½ 141 Parkdale ZONE A - NW $658,400 11.31% 52.68% 122.67% 140.13% 146.20% 5.53% 0.00% ★★½ 142 Cougar Ridge ZONE C: SW $844,000 44.05% 20.83% 87.84% 101.40% 134.42% 3.00% -6.04% ★★½ 143 Patterson ZONE C: SW $716,900 11.76% 38.84% 112.60% 129.98% 172.31% 6.71% -4.52% ★★½ 144 Strathcona Park ZONE C: SW $584,500 27.98% 26.34% 95.65% 110.41% 146.36% 4.28% -6.09% ★★½ 145 Royal Oak ZONE A - NW $614,100 31.10% 16.67% 100.12% 114.38% 119.33% 0.34% -5.04% ★★½ 146 Valley Ridge ZONE A - NW $408,700 24.11% 32.29% 105.20% 120.17% 125.37% 2.40% -2.79% ★★½ 147 Monterey Park ZONE B: NE $788,800 50.45% 27.53% 109.96% 111.77% 83.44% 2.34% -8.12% ★★½ 148 Christie Park ZONE C: SW $343,500 16.96% 38.99% 105.24% 121.48% 161.04% 4.35% -2.59% ★★½ 149 Dover ZONE B: NE $371,900 78.27% 14.58% 92.42% 93.94% 70.13% 2.13% -12.95% ★★½ 150 Temple ZONE B: NE $697,000 67.11% 7.29% 100.06% 101.71% 75.93% -5.40% -9.84% ★★½ 151 Crestmont ZONE C: SW $416,100 32.59% 28.27% 92.99% 107.34% 142.30% 4.40% -5.93% ★★½ 152 Applewood Park ZONE B: NE $617,900 48.51% 22.47% 111.95% 113.79% 84.95% 2.28% -9.57% ★★½ 153 Edgemont ZONE A - NW $362,600 22.77% 30.65% 105.85% 120.91% 126.15% -5.48% -1.51% ★★½ 154 Whitehorn ZONE B: NE $785,200 71.13% 7.74% 97.55% 99.16% 74.03% -4.19% -10.91% ★★½ 155 Hamptons ZONE A - NW $632,700 7.59% 34.08% 134.50% 153.65% 160.30% 5.98% -5.98% ★★ 156 Rutland Park ZONE C: SW $652,300 50.60% 9.97% 84.41% 97.44% 129.17% -1.95% -7.84% ★★½ 157 North Glenmore ZONE C: SW $563,500 46.58% 1.93% 87.03% 100.46% 133.17% -6.59% -10.36% ★★½ 158 Auburn Bay ZONE D: SE $577,400 26.79% 27.83% 107.94% 125.36% 115.04% 1.86% -4.20% ★★ 159 Rocky Ridge ZONE A - NW $771,100 33.78% 17.11% 98.91% 112.99% 117.88% 0.68% -4.91% ★★½ 160 Parkhill ZONE C: SW $883,900 20.09% 14.43% 102.88% 118.75% 157.43% -1.47% -4.67% ★★ 161 Discovery Ridge ZONE C: SW $777,400 8.63% 25.45% 117.93% 136.12% 180.45% 3.72% -5.88% ★★ 162 Springbank Hill ZONE C: SW $1,364,500 18.60% 23.51% 103.72% 119.72% 158.71% 3.99% -6.99% ★★ 163 Upper Mount Royal ZONE C: SW $757,300 0.74% 20.83% 182.05% 210.14% 278.57% 0.00% -3.23% ★★ 164 West Springs ZONE C: SW $826,500 21.73% 19.35% 101.04% 116.63% 154.61% 2.62% -8.21% ★★ 165 Altadore ZONE C: SW $815,800 13.69% 4.76% 110.27% 127.28% 168.74% -2.51% -9.06% ★★ 166 Cliff Bungalow ZONE C: SW $1,125,800 14.73% 1.04% 108.84% 125.64% 166.55% -6.24% -12.09% ★★ 167 Mayfair ZONE C: SW $969,100 2.23% 11.16% 150.20% 173.38% 229.84% -2.78% -6.85% ★½

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Calgary’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Braeside

Braeside is an older community that offers a mix of older bungalows and newly built infills. For many, the draw of this neighbourhood is its proximity to the Glenmore Reservoir, which is located on the Elbow River and is the primary source of drinking water for the city. While swimming isn’t allowed here, many residents do fish, canoe, row or sail on the reservoir, or bike and picnic at the shores. Due to the proximity of stores and transit, this community is very popular with singles, with over 45% of the community’s residents listing themselves as “unmarried,” according to CREB.

Price is another reason why this neighbourhood is so attractive. The current average house price (for 2018) sits at $390,800, almost 40% below the average price of houses in the southwest and more than 20% less than the city’s average house price. The neighbourhood certainly offers value—and there’s also momentum. Despite Calgary’s lacklustre real estate activity over the last year, Braeside boasts an average one-year appreciation rate of 6%, and the five-year average appreciation sits at 8%.

2. Woodbine

Woodbine is a great family neighbourhood with a low crime rate and a high number of owner-occupied dwellings (just under 91% of homes are owner-occupied). With a population of just under 9,000 and an average house price of $431,700—and an average three-year appreciation rate of 20%—Woodbine is becoming a good spot for first-time buyers to set down roots. That said, buyers will need to be comfortable with a longer commute given that this neighbourhood is located at the western edge of the city of Calgary.

3. Southwood

It’s almost too easy to forget this community in Calgary’s SW quadrant. Nestled between the sought-after Canyon Meadows and this year’s No. 1-ranked neighbourhood of Braeside, Southwood offers residents easy public transit access (it has its own LRT station), as well as local amenities (including small strip malls, a library and a community garden). Once a year in June, visitors flock to this community for the annual rhubarb festival. (Did someone say pie?)

Other SW communities that made this year’s top 10 list include:

Cedarbrae. If you want to live in the symbolic heart of Calgary, consider Cedarbrae. This community hosts Winterfest, the annual winter festival, as well as a very popular Stampede breakfast. Astonishingly, average house prices are almost half the area average, and the last year has seen housing values appreciate by 8%.

Evergreen. This is a large neighbourhood with a population of more than 21,000 and an average house price (in 2018) of $440,200; average appreciation over the last three years is 16%.

Canyon Meadows. In this sought-after family community with older, rancher-style bungalows and newer custom-built homes, average house prices are about 10% below the city’s average house price and five-year growth sits at 9%.

Palliser. This is one of Calgary’s smaller communities, with fewer than 3,500 residents. It’s close to the Glenmore Reservoir and to Glenmore Landing, the area’s popular retail spot. Average prices are 5% higher than average across Calgary, but momentum over the last five years means that homeowners saw an average appreciation of 11%.

Good neighbourhoods aren’t limited to the SW quadrant. In the NW, home buyers will want to check out Ranchlands and Hawkwood, while shoppers interested in neighbourhoods east of Macleod Trail—the dividing line between southwest and southeast communities—will want to consider homes in the Deer Run, Deer Ridge and Sundance neighbourhoods. These SE neighbourhoods offer amazing access to outdoor pursuits, including Fish Creek Park as well as a bike terrain park and a skate park (in Deer Ridge) that includes ramps, rails and a bowl.