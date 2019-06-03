Where to buy real estate in 2019: Hamilton, Ont.

Where to Buy Real Estate Now 2019 Home Top 35 Cities Top Neighbourhoods Toronto rankings Calgary rankings Edmonton rankings London rankings Peterborough rankings Victoria rankings Hamilton rankings Montreal rankings Vancouver rankings Often overshadowed by Toronto to the east and Niagara Falls to the west, Hamilton is a city primed to explode. While prices have certainly appreciated over the last decade, there are still deals to be found in this city with Steeltown roots. And, in recent years, developers finally gave Hamilton a second look. Now the blue-collar city is experiencing a renaissance. Journalists from across North America consider it a bit of an artists’ hub (the Juno Award-winning band Arkells being a prime example of local talent), while house-hunters see the city as an affordable place to own a single-family home, yet still get to and from work with a manageable commute. Thing is, there are more than 200 neighbourhoods in the Regional Municipality of Hamilton, a region that includes six local cities: Ancaster, Dundas, Flamborough, Glanbrook, Hamilton and Stoney Creek. In Hamilton alone, there are nearly 100 communities with an average sale price of just under $550,000. So, how can a buyer narrow the options down to a suitable investment? Consider the current value and the possibility of future appreciation. This year, the best area to buy a single-family home is in downtown Hamilton. Yes, we know about this area’s gritty reputation. Rooming houses, squats, low-rent housing, and dilapidated two-stories still dominate, but over the last half-decade, the grit has had to make room for the trendy and artistic—and with this has come gentrification and investment. As a result, there are fewer outdated structures, and more homeowners moving in and renovating the beautiful old homes in this community. Nine of the top 10 Hamilton neighbourhoods in this year’s Where to Buy in Real Estate report are downtown. In part, this reflects the demographics and needs of current home buyers—younger professionals who prioritize walking, biking and transit access above a two-car garage. $488,778 Average Home Price 41.4% Percentage of neighbourhoods

with average housing prices

below city average 62.97% Average Five Year Return ClickTap column headings to re-rank neighbourhoods. ClickTap on any neighbourhood name to learn more about it.

Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 5-year price change Final Star Rating 1 Corktown 14 $328,165 88.01% 61.07% 94.30% 91.20% 67.10% -5.74% 98.60% ★★★★ 2 Stinson 14 $328,165 88.01% 60.72% 94.30% 91.20% 67.10% -5.74% 98.60% ★★★★ 3 Beasley 14 $328,165 88.01% 60.37% 94.30% 91.20% 67.10% -5.74% 98.60% ★★★★ 4 Hamilton Centre (21) 21 $277,875 47.26% 98.63% 115.20% 77.30% 56.90% 15.22% 132.40% ★★★★ 5 Crown Point East 20 $336,688 60.62% 85.93% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★★ 6 Ottawa Street 20 $336,688 60.62% 86.28% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★★ 7 North And East 13 $340,357 47.26% 92.46% 103.20% 94.60% 69.60% 3.21% 104.30% ★★★★ 8 Landsdale 14 $328,165 88.01% 60.02% 94.30% 91.20% 67.10% -5.74% 98.60% ★★★★ 9 Gibson/Stipley (south of King St.) 20 $336,688 60.62% 85.23% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★★ 10 Crown Point West 20 $336,688 60.62% 85.58% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★★ 11 Gibson 20 $336,688 60.62% 84.88% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★½ 12 Stipley 20 $336,688 60.62% 84.53% 101.80% 93.60% 68.90% 1.84% 102.20% ★★★½ 13 Hamilton General Hospital 13 $340,357 47.26% 92.11% 103.20% 94.60% 69.60% 3.21% 104.30% ★★★½ 14 McQuesten West 23 $332,472 44.35% 91.67% 108.80% 89.40% 68.00% 8.79% 96.20% ★★★½ 15 Parkview East 23 $332,472 44.35% 92.02% 108.80% 89.40% 68.00% 8.79% 96.20% ★★★½ 16 Homeside 23 $332,472 44.35% 92.71% 108.80% 89.40% 68.00% 8.79% 96.20% ★★★½ 17 Parkview West 23 $332,472 44.35% 91.32% 108.80% 89.40% 68.00% 8.79% 96.20% ★★★½ 18 Normanhurst 23 $332,472 44.35% 92.37% 108.80% 89.40% 68.00% 8.79% 96.20% ★★★½ 19 Delta West 22 $462,041 41.44% 75.90% 100.60% 128.50% 94.50% 0.60% 90.40% ★★★½ 20 Blakeley 22 $462,041 41.44% 75.55% 100.60% 128.50% 94.50% 0.60% 90.40% ★★★½ 21 Hamilton Lower City 28 $389,324 39.55% 81.38% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★½ 22 Sherwood 25 $459,357 48.12% 70.82% 102.20% 97.90% 94.00% 2.16% 75.30% ★★★½ 23 Inch Park 17 $410,125 47.60% 75.16% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 24 Balfour 17 $410,125 47.60% 72.36% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 25 St. Claire 22 $462,041 41.44% 75.20% 100.60% 128.50% 94.50% 0.60% 90.40% ★★★½ 26 Delta East 22 $462,041 41.44% 74.85% 100.60% 128.50% 94.50% 0.60% 90.40% ★★★½ 27 Macassa 17 $410,125 47.60% 73.76% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 28 Strathcona 10 $410,820 40.75% 68.21% 108.10% 89.30% 84.10% 8.08% 73.60% ★★★½ 29 Burkholme 17 $410,125 47.60% 74.11% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 30 Central 10 $410,820 40.75% 67.86% 108.10% 89.30% 84.10% 8.08% 73.60% ★★★½ 31 Huntington 25 $459,357 48.12% 70.47% 102.20% 97.90% 94.00% 2.16% 75.30% ★★★½ 32 King Street West 10 $410,820 40.75% 68.56% 108.10% 89.30% 84.10% 8.08% 73.60% ★★★½ 33 Centremount 17 $410,125 47.60% 72.71% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 34 Kentley 27 $407,140 41.78% 82.38% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★★½ 35 Hamton Heights 25 $459,357 48.12% 69.78% 102.20% 97.90% 94.00% 2.16% 75.30% ★★★½ 36 Sunninghill 25 $459,357 48.12% 70.13% 102.20% 97.90% 94.00% 2.16% 75.30% ★★★½ 37 Greenford 28 $389,324 39.55% 80.68% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★½ 38 Mountain Park 17 $410,125 47.60% 74.81% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 39 Hill Park 17 $410,125 47.60% 73.41% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 40 Eastmount 17 $410,125 47.60% 74.46% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 41 Hannon West 26 $435,641 64.73% 53.68% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★½ 42 Main Street West (103) 10 $410,820 40.75% 67.51% 108.10% 89.30% 84.10% 8.08% 73.60% ★★★½ 43 Hannon South 26 $435,641 64.73% 54.03% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★½ 44 Grayside 27 $407,140 41.78% 82.03% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★★½ 45 Riverdale East 27 $407,140 41.78% 81.33% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★★½ 46 Raleigh 17 $410,125 47.60% 73.06% 104.90% 87.40% 83.90% 4.93% 71.30% ★★★½ 47 Downtown Dundas 41 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★½ 48 North and West 10 $410,820 40.75% 68.91% 108.10% 89.30% 84.10% 8.08% 73.60% ★★★ 49 Corman 28 $389,324 39.55% 79.98% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★ 50 Rymal 26 $435,641 64.73% 52.98% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 51 Albion Falls 26 $435,641 64.73% 54.38% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 52 Red Hill 28 $389,324 39.55% 81.03% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★ 53 Nashdale 27 $407,140 41.78% 81.68% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★★ 54 Vincent 28 $389,324 39.55% 79.63% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★ 55 Ainsle Wood North 41 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★ 56 Lisgar 26 $435,641 64.73% 51.93% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 57 Templemead Park 26 $435,641 64.73% 53.33% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 58 Berrisfield 26 $435,641 64.73% 51.58% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 59 Quinndale 26 $435,641 64.73% 52.63% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 60 Riverdale West 27 $407,140 41.78% 80.98% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★★ 61 Dundas Driving Park 41 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★ 62 Gershome 28 $389,324 39.55% 80.33% 104.70% 104.70% 79.70% 4.73% 73.60% ★★★ 63 Ancaster 42 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★ 64 Southam/Donnington 15 $519,347 50.68% 45.18% 99.10% 110.70% 106.30% -0.93% 65.50% ★★★ 65 Westcliffe East 15 $519,347 50.68% 46.23% 99.10% 110.70% 106.30% -0.93% 65.50% ★★★ 66 Sheldon 16 $484,636 59.42% 35.77% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 67 Rosedale 24 $407,626 29.11% 80.26% 108.00% 109.60% 83.40% 8.04% 75.70% ★★★ 68 Roston 16 $484,636 59.42% 34.02% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 69 Gilbert 16 $484,636 59.42% 33.67% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 70 Highland Park Survey 41 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★ 71 Braughton East 26 $435,641 64.73% 50.88% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 72 Randall 18 $522,092 32.88% 57.84% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 73 Trenholme 26 $435,641 64.73% 51.23% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 74 Mohawk 15 $519,347 50.68% 45.53% 99.10% 110.70% 106.30% -0.93% 65.50% ★★★ 75 Falkirk East 16 $484,636 59.42% 36.82% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 76 Hannon North 26 $435,641 64.73% 52.28% 99.20% 92.90% 89.10% -0.79% 70.10% ★★★ 77 Valley Park/Maplewood Park 50 $538,328 59.59% 37.18% 97.80% 95.00% 110.10% -2.22% 66.00% ★★★ 78 Spring Creek Conservation Area 41 100.00% 5.18% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -100.00% -100.00% ★★★ 79 Westcliffe West 15 $519,347 50.68% 45.88% 99.10% 110.70% 106.30% -0.93% 65.50% ★★★ 80 Glenview West 24 $407,626 29.11% 79.91% 108.00% 109.60% 83.40% 8.04% 75.70% ★★★ 81 Gurnett 16 $484,636 59.42% 37.17% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 82 Jerome 18 $522,092 32.88% 55.75% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 83 Westdale Village 11 $497,790 62.67% 13.85% 97.60% 108.20% 101.80% -2.41% 48.90% ★★★ 84 Kennedy West 16 $484,636 59.42% 36.12% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 85 Kennedy East 16 $484,636 59.42% 35.42% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 86 Gilkson 16 $484,636 59.42% 36.47% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 87 Westdale North 11 $497,790 62.67% 13.50% 97.60% 108.20% 101.80% -2.41% 48.90% ★★★ 88 Butler 18 $522,092 32.88% 54.70% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 89 Highbury Dr. 50 $538,328 59.59% 36.83% 97.80% 95.00% 110.10% -2.22% 66.00% ★★★ 90 Headon Forest 35 $691,814 51.03% 31.02% 101.00% 86.50% 141.50% 0.96% 54.10% ★★★ 91 Gourley 16 $484,636 59.42% 34.72% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 92 Walkers Line 35 $691,814 51.03% 30.32% 101.00% 86.50% 141.50% 0.96% 54.10% ★★★ 93 Lawfield 18 $522,092 32.88% 56.10% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 94 Burlington (31) 31 $735,891 28.94% 48.83% 104.20% 92.00% 150.60% 4.17% 62.20% ★★★ 95 Milcroft 35 $691,814 51.03% 31.37% 101.00% 86.50% 141.50% 0.96% 54.10% ★★★ 96 Cootes Paradise 11 $497,790 62.67% 13.15% 97.60% 108.20% 101.80% -2.41% 48.90% ★★★ 97 Heritage Green 52 $636,316 43.84% 49.96% 98.30% 112.20% 130.20% -1.74% 76.90% ★★★ 98 Fessenden 16 $484,636 59.42% 34.37% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 99 Falkirk West 16 $484,636 59.42% 35.07% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 100 Allison 18 $522,092 32.88% 57.15% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 101 Crerar 18 $522,092 32.88% 56.80% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 102 Greeningdon 18 $522,092 32.88% 55.05% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 103 Eleanor 18 $522,092 32.88% 57.49% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 104 Carpenter 16 $484,636 59.42% 33.32% 99.10% 103.30% 99.20% -0.87% 61.80% ★★★ 105 Thorner 18 $522,092 32.88% 54.00% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 106 Bruleville 18 $522,092 32.88% 54.35% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 107 Ryckmans 18 $522,092 32.88% 55.40% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★★ 108 Ainslie Wood 11 $497,790 62.67% 12.80% 97.60% 108.20% 101.80% -2.41% 48.90% ★★★ 109 Stoney Creek 50 $538,328 59.59% 36.48% 97.80% 95.00% 110.10% -2.22% 65.90% ★★★ 110 Aldershot 30 $721,531 66.95% 6.56% 84.90% 90.20% 147.60% -15.13% 41.20% ★★★ 111 Barnstown 18 $522,092 32.88% 56.45% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★½ 112 Ainslie Wood East 11 $497,790 62.67% 12.45% 97.60% 108.20% 101.80% -2.41% 48.90% ★★½ 113 Durand (124) 12 $508,583 27.74% 28.35% 103.70% 110.50% 104.10% 3.68% 44.00% ★★½ 114 Satellite City (517) 51 $527,913 62.33% 23.00% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 115 Sheldon Creek 35 $691,814 51.03% 30.67% 101.00% 86.50% 141.50% 0.96% 54.10% ★★½ 116 Chappel East 18 $522,092 32.88% 52.60% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★½ 117 Chappel West 18 $522,092 32.88% 53.30% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★½ 118 Havendale 34 $672,011 63.01% 16.94% 98.80% 84.10% 137.50% -1.23% 53.10% ★★½ 119 Satellite City (516) 51 $527,913 62.33% 22.65% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 120 Waterdown 46 $656,012 59.93% 12.27% 97.00% 97.00% 134.20% -3.04% 48.60% ★★½ 121 Fruitland 51 $527,913 62.33% 23.70% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 122 Tweedside 52 $636,316 43.84% 50.65% 98.30% 112.20% 130.20% -1.74% 76.90% ★★½ 123 Rushdale 18 $522,092 32.88% 53.65% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★½ 124 Vinemount 52 $636,316 43.84% 50.31% 98.30% 112.20% 130.20% -1.74% 76.90% ★★½ 125 Durand (122) 12 $508,583 27.74% 28.00% 103.70% 110.50% 104.10% 3.68% 44.00% ★★½ 126 Broughton West 18 $522,092 32.88% 52.95% 102.30% 111.30% 106.80% 2.33% 63.90% ★★½ 127 Community Beach 51 $527,913 62.33% 24.40% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 128 Lake Pointe 51 $527,913 62.33% 24.75% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 129 Burlington (36) 36 $823,924 39.90% 27.95% 99.90% 103.10% 168.60% -0.10% 58.70% ★★½ 130 Westdale 12 $508,583 27.74% 27.65% 103.70% 110.50% 104.10% 3.68% 44.00% ★★½ 131 Winona (514) 51 $527,913 62.33% 24.05% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 132 Main Street West (121) 12 $508,583 27.74% 27.31% 103.70% 110.50% 104.10% 3.68% 44.00% ★★½ 133 Winona (519) 51 $527,913 62.33% 23.35% 97.90% 93.10% 108.00% -2.13% 61.20% ★★½ 134 Burlington (33) 33 $999,907 39.55% 13.93% 98.50% 125.10% 204.60% -1.51% 41.80% ★★½ 135 Mainway 35 $691,814 51.03% 29.97% 101.00% 86.50% 141.50% 0.96% 54.10% ★★½ 136 Hamilton East (29) 29 $571,884 11.47% 49.65% 104.90% 153.80% 117.00% 4.92% 54.00% ★★½ 137 Bayview 30 $721,531 66.95% 6.21% 84.90% 90.20% 147.60% -15.13% 41.20% ★★½ 138 Chedoke Park 12 $508,583 27.74% 26.96% 103.70% 110.50% 104.10% 3.68% 44.00% ★★½ 139 Binbrook 53 $560,312 23.46% 42.48% 104.00% 104.00% 114.60% 3.96% 61.80% ★★ 140 Hamilton East (27) 27 $407,140 41.78% 80.63% 102.60% 109.50% 83.30% 2.61% 80.00% ★★ 141 Burlington (38) 38 $1,346,122 44.86% 56.68% 97.10% 168.40% 275.40% -2.90% 72.10% ★★ 142 Burlington (32) 32 $647,802 63.18% 21.96% 99.00% 81.00% 132.50% -0.97% 59.60% ★½ 143 Flamborough (43) 43 $778,256 34.76% 24.08% 102.00% 99.60% 159.20% 1.99% 46.00% ★

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

Hamilton’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Corktown

Want to live in a connected neighbourhood that values diversity, respect and inclusivity? Better still, do you want to live in a neighbourhood that was one of the original four communities comprising city of Hamilton? Corktown may be your answer.

Half a decade ago, the neighbourhood was “going through transition.” Now, it could be considered the flagship for what Hamilton can and will be like as it continues to modernize and shed its old image.

The community is walking distance from the municipal buildings and offers super-easy access to a commuter GO Station (which takes about 45 minutes to travel into Toronto). Those working in the downtown core can either walk or bike to work—making it ideal for those who don’t want to commute by car.

Many of the low-rise and higher-rise rental buildings in the downtown area can be found in Corktown, but that doesn’t mean the area only offers condos and rental suites. Among the high rises, buyers can find stunning examples of Victorian-era residences—the kind of home that helps Hamilton retain its old-world nuance and its ties to early Irish settlers.

The good news? The average price of homes in Corktown is about 5% less than in other downtown or central Hamilton neighbourhoods, and about 10% less than the average selling price of Greater Hamilton.

Given the surge in property prices in the last decade, it’s not too surprising that this neighbourhood experienced a bit of a price decline over the last year (down about 6%, year-over-year). Still, with strong five-year price growth and excellent value, when compared to surrounding communities, the numbers suggest that Corktown is poised to grow in popularity over the next few years.

2. Stinson

Adjacent to Corktown and slightly to the east of downtown Hamilton is Stinson, the No. 2 neighbourhood in this year’s ranking. Like Corktown, Stinson offers a great collection of Victorian homes (along with a few clapboard tear-downs) that are priced below the area and city averages by about 5% to 10%, respectively.

Stinson has excellent access to public transit and commuter train stations, as well as walk and bike options to downtown Hamilton. For those who love being close to nature or scenic hikes, Stinson offers access to the historic Bruce Trail. This part of the trail winds its way up the famous Hamilton Mountain and offers stunning views of the cityscape.

3. Beasley

The community of Beasley is a livable downtown ‘hood where you can eschew the use of a car. The Beasley Neighbourhood Association dedicates volunteer hours and donations to creating and maintaining bike lanes, as well as installing and maintaining basketball hoops and soccer pitches. Efforts are also being made to beautify the neighbourhood alleys—traditionally a dumping ground—and to create and support a community kitchen and garden. Meanwhile, heritage buildings in this community, like the Capitol theatre, are being lovingly restored.

Realistically, however, not all buyers are looking for the urban feel experience of downtown Hamilton. These buyers—and those looking for more commuter-friendly neighbourhoods—should consider looking at houses in Westdale, Dundurn or Kirkendall North.

Buyers looking for more established, family-neighbourhoods should look in the communities east of the downtown core, such as Raleigh, Bartonville and Burkholme.