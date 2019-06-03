Where to buy real estate in 2019: North Shore Vancouver

Top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Lynnmour

Despite all that we read and think about North Vancouver—the expensive and expansive North Shore—there are still neighbourhoods that are in transition, and Lynnmour is one of them.

Under the North Vancouver District’s Official Community Plan, there is a massive redevelopment plan for this area that includes high-rise condo buildings, multi-family townhouse complexes and new money poured into existing park areas and business developments. Already, the first multi-floor condo tower is built and residents now occupy the units. Others are in progress. What all this mixed-use development signifies is that property values in this area have already increased in value, even if the place is a tear-down waiting to happen.

There are pros and cons to this neighbourhood. First, you may have to compete with builders with deep pockets who want the land, not the home. (Even if a builder doesn’t want that particular house, the seller’s expectation is that the land is now more valuable.) However, because the neighbourhood is still in transition, that means if you buy into it now, there is still room for the area to appreciate in value.

There’s more. Lynnmour is a very convenient location to Capilano University, meaning easy access to a supply of tenants if you buy a place with a rentable unit. And it offers an easy commute to downtown Vancouver over the Iron Workers memorial bridge as well as Phibbs Exchange, the major bus hub for North Vancouver, making it easy to get anywhere on the North Shore or the Lower Mainland.

The average home prices in Lynnmour are almost 30% cheaper than homes in the area, despite the builder mark-up. They are also almost 25% cheaper than the average house price in North Vancouver and just over 33% cheaper than the average house price in Greater Vancouver.

2. Calverhall

Calverhall has been a favourite residential neighbourhood in North Vancouver for many, many years. While there are some grand older homes in this area, there are also smaller, cottage-like or post-war bungalows. As a result, many builders and more recent homebuyers are now tearing down the old and rebuilding new custom homes. What makes it even more attractive is the average house price: about 4.5% less than in surrounding neighbourhoods, and more than 10% less than average house prices in Greater Vancouver—a good deal, even if the homes are going for 2.3% more than the average in North Vancouver. Since this community is small, however, listings can be rare.

3. Hamilton Heights

Hamilton Heights is a desirable enclave north of Marine Drive in North Vancouver. The neighbourhood looks down the slope towards Burrard Inlet and offers an excellent view of Vancouver’s skyline.

There is a mix of housing styles along with mature treed streets. Mosquito Creek runs through the area, and other minor creeks and ravines offer great trails for walks, hikes or runs.

Houses sell for 5.9% less than in surrounding communities, and are just a smidge above the average house price for all of North Vancouver. The real value is the fact that average house prices in this community are more than 11% cheaper than the average in the Greater Vancouver Area.