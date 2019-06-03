Where to buy real estate in 2019: Peel Region, Ont.

Peel Region’s top 3 neighbourhoods to buy

1. Brampton North, Brampton

Want a great first-time buyer’s area that’s close to parks and trails, and only 15 or 20 minutes away from the Brampton commuter GO Station? Check out Brampton North. Located just southwest of Madoc, this neighbourhood offers solidly built post-war bungalows or semi-detached bungalow-style homes (some of which still require updates and others have already been renovated). While you will find other styles of homes, such as two-storey semi-detached, as well as side- and back-splits, the overall theme in this neighbourhood is “a home a family can grow in.”

Most houses here offer at least three bedrooms and the vast majority already have two bathrooms so there’s no need to spend money adding household amenities. Single-car garages are standard, although you will find some homes with double garages; some have private parking, but no garage.

To the south and west of the neighbourhood is a network of parks that follows Etobicoke Creek. Each offers something unique, as well as an opportunity to hike and bike alongside river system trails. For instance, Duggan Park is a dream for softball fans, with three groomed pitches.

The average house price in Brampton North hovers just over $600,000, which is 6% less than the average house price in surrounding communities, almost 20% less than the average house price of metro Brampton and 33% less than the average house price of Greater Brampton area.

Homes in this community are well-priced for the area. Adjacent to Brampton North is the sought-after community of Madoc, where homes are larger but sell for $250,000-plus more, on average.

2. Central Park, Brampton

On the other side of Madoc is the community of Central Park. It’s dominated by the public Chinguacousy Park, which gives residents access to a range of activities, including mini-golf, a petting zoo, paddle boats and a skate park (in the winter, there’s also a public ski chalet).

The park is a buffer between this community and the area that is home to the Bramalea City Centre (to the southwest) and to a large Smart Centre complex to the east, giving Central Park a community atmosphere that’s close to urban amenities.

This is a great neighbourhood for commuters. The closest GO Station is at Bramalea City Centre, approximately five minutes away by car—10 minutes by bike. For those who commute by car, this community is on the fringes of the city limits, which means that to the east there are very few developments. This makes it much easier for drivers to get out of residential traffic and down to the toll Highway 407, which runs just south of this area, or to jump over to the non-toll north/south throughway of Highway 427, which is just 20 minutes away.

Homes in this area sell, on average, for about $25,000 more than our No. 1 neighbourhood. Less expensive homes post-war bungalows or semi-detached two-story splits are also on offer, while more expensive options give you two-storey, two-car garage properties.

3. North Gate, Brampton

North Gate is directly north of our No. 2 neighbourhood, with homes that sell for a bit less, on average.

Families like North Gate because it’s good for commuters, and its public St. Jean Brebeuf Elementary School offers a well-rated extended French program. (The school gets an above-average grade from the Fraser Institute school rankings.)

The more expensive homes in this neighbourhood are located on Professor’s Lake, which offers community walking paths, paddle boat and kayaks rentals, as well as a beach with waterslide and volleyball courts. There is a recreation centre on the lake that locals can use (with rental facilities).

Other streets in this neighbourhood offer homes that, again, range from post-war bungalows to two-story side splits.