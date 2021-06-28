Burnaby originated as an agricultural centre to support the region’s nearby cities and then transitioned to being a transport corridor between Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the B.C. interior. Now, Burnaby’s economy is heavily centred on the tech and power industries. Several global brands have their Canadian headquarters in Burnaby including EA Vancouver, Capcom, Nokia, Best Buy, General Fusion and Ballard Power. There is also a heavy industry presence from Petro-Canada and Chevron Canada. The city is a filming hotspot, with 60% of the film studio space on the lower mainland within its borders. Global TV BC and several other television stations also have studios there.

New Westminster—or “New West” as it’s often called—is the oldest city in Western Canada. The original British settlement in British Columbia, New Westminster was actually named by Queen Victoria herself, garnering it the moniker “The Royal City.” Much of the city’s downtown is made up of historic buildings and includes Columbia Street, the original retail Golden Mile and shopping destination for the interior and Fraser Valley.

Located right in the middle of the Metro Vancouver Region, New West is a 30-minute trip from the City of Vancouver via the TransCanada Highway, or the SkyTrain’s Expo Line. It is also just a 30-minute jaunt to the U.S. border, close to the YVR Airport and close to neighbouring municipalities of Surrey, Burnaby, Richmond and the Tri-Cities. New West has a growing population, rising 11.5% over five years to 70,996 in 2019. The average age is 41.8 and the median household income is $64,695.

New West is located on the banks of the Fraser River, giving the downtown a waterfront district that can be taken in from a Paddlewheeler Riverboat tour. The city is divided into six main neighbourhoods that are known for their food and shopping destinations, arts and culture, antiques, and cafes. While it has its own downtown, it’s also close to the Metrotown commercial centre in Burnaby and downtown Vancouver. New West has a high school, three middle schools, and 10 elementary schools, as well as post-secondary institutions like Douglas College, Winston College and the Boucher Institute of Naturopathic Medicine.

Like Burnaby, New West has no shortage of parks, including Westminster Pier Park, Friendship Gardens and Tipperary Park, and the Glenbrook Ravine, to name a few.

Spread over 15 islands, the city of Richmond offers a unique community and lifestyle, and arguably the best climate in the country. Nestled in the estuary of where the Fraser River meets the Strait of Georgia, the majority of residents are concentrated on Lulu Island, which is the largest island and connects to the mainland via New Westminster’s Queensborough neighbourhood. Sea Island is also a part of Richmond, which is the location of the Vancouver International Airport, as well as the annexed villages of Burkeville and Steveston. Since Richmond is situated further from the mountains, it gets less rain than Vancouver, and thanks to its temperate west coast climate there’s nearly no snow—meaning it has some of the most enviable weather in Canada.



A total of 224,425 people call Richmond home, making it the fourth largest city in B.C. With 60% of its population being immigrants, it has the highest proportion of immigrants in all of North America, with nearly half of the population identifying as Chinese.

As an island surrounded by rivers and adjacent to the Strait, Richmond has historically been at risk for flooding. As a result, it is protected by an extensive dyke network, which double as recreational trails. The region has some of the most fertile soil in B.C., and agriculture continues to be an important contributor to their economy. The city has a workforce of about 126,000 people who are employed mainly in the retail, tourism, light manufacturing, and aviation/airport service sectors. Fishing, technology and government services are also major employers, and the city and surrounding area are popular filming spots. The city has 10 high schools and 38 elementary schools and is also the site of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Sprott Shaw College and Trinity Western University, as well as the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s aerospace campus on Sea Island.