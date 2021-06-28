ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results. Scroll to see the full table.

Surrounded by majestic natural views and centrally located within the Metro Vancouver area, the Tri-Cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody offer the perfect balance of outdoor lifestyle and suburban amenities. They have long been popular with homebuyers seeking greater affordability compared to Vancouver real estate, yet are still within commutable distance of the big city’s downtown core.

These three adjacent cities, which are located about 30 kilometres from the City of Vancouver, are among the fastest-growing municipalities in the region, attracting significant industrial and commercial development over the last 35 years. Their close proximity to both downtown Vancouver and surrounding cities make them ideal home-buying destinations for commuters, who can make the trip via car or SkyTrain in roughly half an hour to 45 minutes.



Port Moody is the westernmost municipality in the Tri-Cities, situated at the eastern end of the Burrard Inlet, with Coquitlam to the east and Port Coquitlam to the southeast. The three cities are directly connected via Highways 7 and 7A, and are accessible by bridge to neighbouring Surrey and Pitt Meadows. Travelling to Vancouver is easy as the SkyTrain services the Tri-Cities via the Evergreen Extension on its Millennium Line, as well as the West Coast Express Commuter Train. The cities are surrounded by an abundance of natural features, with over 90 kilometres of hiking trails, mountain access, and rivers for locals to enjoy. A total of 234,700 people call the combined Tri-Cities home.

Why we’re watching Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody

Of the Tri-Cities, Coquitlam has grown at the fastest pace, with its population increasing 6% between 2015 and 2016, and up 1.4% between 2019 and 2020 to roughly 140,000 people. Its city centre acts as the urban core of northeast Metro Vancouver, boasting a diverse downtown, high quality of life, and a number of municipal and provincial parks. It has a thriving commercial hub, home to Coquitlam Centre, one of the largest malls in B.C., a modern hospital, a number of private and public schools at the elementary and secondary levels, and has been a popular place for business and industrial enterprises to set up shop.

Port Coquitlam—also referred to as PoCo—was originally part of Coquitlam, incorporating into its own city in 1913 as it became an industrial stronghold and the site of the CP rail line. Now, following the redevelopment of its downtown core, the city offers a mix of commercial, light industrial and residential centres. Around 58,000 people call the city home, and while many commute outside of its limits for work, major employers include its school district, CP Rail, Sysco, Lilydale and the city itself. PoCo prides itself on its well-run, progressive community initiatives, historic downtown and attractive business opportunities. Residents can also enjoy plenty of green space, with 275 hectares of parkland, including the 25-kilometre Traboulay PoCo Trail, Belcarra Regional Park, Buntzen Lake and Colony Farm Regional Park.

Port Moody is known for its strong support of the artistic community. You’ll be sure to come across street performers in the park and enjoy perusing the exhibits held by its local Art at Council and various community and heritage art associations. However, the city also has a proud history of being an industrial hub, home to a number of energy and manufacturing businesses such as the Burrard Thermal Plant, Flavelle Sawmill Company, Imperial Oil and SunCor Energy. Roughly 33,000 people call Port Moody home; the city is popular for its vibrant food and drink scene, including the commercial centres of Newport Village and Heritage Mountain, and the “ale trail” of breweries located on Murray Street. The city prioritizes a pedestrian lifestyle and offers a robust cycling network, greenways and many parks. Port Moody’s location on the Burrard Inlet, Fraser and Pitt Rivers also makes it a popular destination for boaters and beachgoers, while hikers can take in the sites along the Shoreline Trail, Alfred Howe Greenway and the Great Trail, which is part of the TransCanada Trail.

Pre-COVID real estate market

Prior to the impact of COVID-19, each of the Tri-Cities had experienced modest, but stable growth in home prices, which remained relatively affordable to real estate in the City of Vancouver. The benchmark home could be purchased for $920,700 in Coquitlam in March 2020 (+1.8% year over year), $736,300 in Port Coquitlam (+2.4%), and $932,300 in Port Moody (+3%). Sales had seen strong year-over-year improvement as the region had recently absorbed the impacts of a number of taxes and policies designed to cool the market, such as a foreign buyers’ tax, empty homes tax, and federal mortgage stress test. Sales were up 42% annually in both Coquitlam and Port Moody, and 63% in Port Coquitlam from March 2019.

Impact of COVID-19

The emergence of the first lockdown restrictions in April 2020 put a slight damper on price growth, though homes still sold for more than they had the previous month: the Coquitlam benchmark price rose to $927,800 (up 0.8%), and the Port Coquitlam benchmark increased to $772,100 (up 1.1%), while prices in Port Moody rose 1.1% to $937,000. Sales, however, had plunged by double digits, down 54% in Coquitlam, 56% in Port Coquitlam and 50% in Port Moody.



As witnessed across the Metro Vancouver Region, though, this had dramatically turned around by June 2020 as sales more than doubled in the Tri-Cities, up 132% in Coquitlam, 115% in Port Coquitlam and 115% in Port Moody.