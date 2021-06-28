ClickTap column headings to re-rank cities. ClickTap on any city name to learn more about it. Search by city or province to filter results. Scroll to see the full table.

Value Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall Momentum Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation For more, please see our complete methodology

North Shore refers to the City of North Vancouver and West Vancouver, and their surrounding districts. The region stretches from the western edge of West Vancouver to the eastern-most edge of North Vancouver and is bordered to the north and south by the mountains and the Burrard Inlet, respectively. A total of 43,805 residents call the North Shore region home.

Why we’re watching North Shore

North Shore is one of Canada’s wealthiest and most beautiful communities. Nestled at the base of the stunning Coast Mountains, it’s a stone’s throw from the ski resorts of Cypress, Seymour and Grouse. It’s known for its luxury homes, gorgeous natural scenery and oceanside lifestyle.

North Vancouver is where you’ll find the Lower Mainland’s most striking attractions, including world-class ski hills, hiking trails, boating and swimming. It is one of Metro Vancouver’s greenest municipalities, with 11 kilometres of green space, including the North Shore Spirit Trail and the Green Necklace, a greenway that encircles the city. North Vancouver has easy access to Vancouver’s downtown core, with a 10-minute ride on the SeaBus Ferry connecting it to Vancouver’s downtown core and city access for drivers and cyclists via the Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial and Second Narrow bridges. The TransCanada Highway also runs through the city, connecting it to northern B.C. and the Interior via Vancouver. Many North Vancouver residents commute to downtown daily, but it’s still an important industrial and transportation hub in its own right, with a proud maritime legacy. Their waterfront features business and commercial areas, including the Harbourside Business Park, Vancouver Dry Dock and The Shipyards, making it a big employer in the area. Other large employers include Neptune Terminals, Cargill Grain and Richardson Grain, ship-repair companies and CN Rail. Honeywell and A&W are also headquartered there. Additional main industries include retail, accommodation, arts and culture, tourism and healthcare, as the city is home to the Lions Gate Hospital. As is the case in many Metro Vancouver municipalities, North Vancouver is also a popular filming spot, and home to North Shore Studios. The city features a mix of housing types, including high-density communities and purpose-built rentals, with much of the population concentrated in the Lower and Central Lonsdale neighbourhoods.

West Vancouver is tucked between the northern shore of English Bay and the eastern edge of the Howe Sound. Notably, it’s also the wealthiest community in Canada, with an average household net worth of over $4 million. Unsurprisingly, it’s known for its trove of ocean-side luxury homes, many of which top $30 million in value. The city is largely residential—there’s no manufacturing industry allowed within the city by law. It’s popular with retirees (which, at 22% of the population make up the highest proportion in the Metro Vancouver Region) and high-earning individuals. West Vancouver’s residents are mainly car-dependent, though the area is serviced by the West Vancouver Municipal Transit system, also known as the Blue Bus. The city is also the main connection point for the ferry to Vancouver Island. It is located on the TransCanada Highway, which connects it to downtown Vancouver via the Lions Gate Bridge and to the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, with access to Whistler. It’s also known for being one of Canada’s most beautiful communities, filled with stunning parks, beaches and coves, making it a popular filming location, too. Natural attractions include the West Vancouver Seawall, Ambleside Park,and Lighthouse Park, and Whytecliff Park, which is known as one of the best locations for scuba diving in western Canada. While it doesn’t have a central downtown district, much of the city’s retail and dining can be found along Marine Drive, with more options found in Horseshoe Bay, Ambleside, Caulfeild Village and Park Royal shopping centres.

Pre-COVID real estate market

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, North Vancouver had experienced modest year-over-year price growth, with benchmark prices rising 2.9% to $1,073,200, while values had actually dropped slightly in West Vancouver by 1%, to $2,108,000. This reflects how these higher-end markets were hard hit by the slew of affordability policies introduced by the governments to cool housing prices in 2018 and 2019, including a 15% foreign buyers’ tax, empty homes tax, and out-of-province speculation tax. However, it was evident that sales activity was starting to pick back up; there were a total of 203 transactions in North Vancouver, an increase of 23%, while 56 homes traded hands in the more niche West Vancouver market, up 64% year over year.

Impact of COVID-19

Prices stayed relatively stable as the brunt of the pandemic lockdown hit in April 2020, remaining untouched in West Vancouver, and dipping by 0.6% in North Vancouver. Sales, however, dropped by half in each city. This had reversed by June, however, as home buyer demand intensified for detached homes in less urban centres—features both these cities are renowned for. While prices remained largely flat, sales soared by 150% from April levels in North Vancouver, and by 121% in West Vancouver.

By March 2021, unprecedented annual price and sales growth were evident in both cities, as buyer demand reached its pandemic peak. The benchmark home price rose 12% from April in North Vancouver to $1,196,100, and up 17.9% in West Vancouver to $2,486,700. Sales were up 389.4% and 417.8% in both cities, respectively.