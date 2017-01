Here’s a few items that are worth collecting now and could become tomorrow’s valuable treasures

1. Art deco items Vases, figurines and statues from the first half of the 20th century. Cost? $1,000+

2. Apple II & III computers They’ve retained value better than old PCs. Cost? $100–$1,000

3. Used “Hippie” dresses A way to cash in on the hipster trends. Cost? $100+(depending on the designer)

4. Toys Vintage talking Barbies or Major Matt Mason dolls. Cost? $300–$1,500

