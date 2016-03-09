Top 25 Toronto neighbourhoods to buy in

1 of 25
No. 25: O'Neill (Oshawa)
Average home price (2015): $296,700
5-year price change: 54.7%
Realtor grade (out of 5): ★★★
Get more details on O'Neill's real estate market.
Hogtown sweet spots where you can find affordable real estate that’ll yield killer returns
1 of 25
Average home price (2015): $296,700
5-year price change: 54.7%
Realtor grade (out of 5): ★★★
Get more details on O'Neill's real estate market.
These aren’t Toronto neighbourhoods! I thought you were going to talk about INSIDE the city limits. Parkdale, the Annex, the Beach. No, instead I’m looking at Aurora! Come on….
Donald Gill on
Obviously, the authors of this article have never looked at a map. And you didn’t look at any great buys in the west-end like in Weston Village, Pelmo Park or Mount Dennis. With 2 major 400-series highways, the UPX and the proximity to the airport, makes these 3 communities ‘the centre of the universe’. You can get almost anywhere in the GTA within a reasonable amount of time and with the new developments coming in, it’s a buyer’s dream because the prices are still ‘affordable’ and there is plenty of green space with large lots, decent size houses and the Humber valley in our backyards. Epic fail!
Suri Weinberg on
Toronto neighbourhoods; Hardly. More than half these places are in the boonies. Aurora, Innisfil. Really?
Jay C on
You should change the name of the article to top 25 GTA neighbourhoods to buy in. Aside from the fact that most of these areas are not in Toronto, they are pretty decent suggestions. Thanks.
A.S. on
everytime I click on “get more details” at the bottom of the page a new window opens with the first page of the article instead of the neighbourhood that I clicked on.
Mr. R.F. on
Hi there, if you scroll to the bottom of that new window, you will see a chart that includes the neighbourhood you want to learn more about. Just type it in the search bar or filter by alphabet, etc. Hope this helps.
Prajakta Dhopade on