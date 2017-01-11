What $300,000 buys you in Canada

Location or space? What are you willing to pay for?

A new infographic based on analysis from Point2homes.com offers a great visual snapshot of the trade-off between space—typically found in less urban areas—versus location (typically the denser, more urban spots).

The result is a visual representation of how much space $300,000 would buy you across 30 Canadian cities.

For instance, you could purchase a 339-square-foot condo in Vancouver or opt for a 1,210-square-foot place in Abbotsford, a city just 90 minutes southeast of Vancouver. In Ontario, you can get a 520-square-foot condo in Toronto or almost double your space (at 1,008-square-feet) by moving east to Hamilton, Ont.

No one will be surprised that Vancouver and Toronto are two of the five most expensive cities, when it comes to square-foot costs, but rounding out the top five is Richmond, B.C. as well as two Ontario cities: Richmond Hill and Oakville.

The complete square footage breakdown is, as follows:

B.C.

Abbotsford: 1,210-square-feet

Surrey: 765-square-feet

Coquitlam: 661-square-feet

Burnaby: 489-square-feet

Richmond: 442-square-feet

Vancouver: 339-square-feet

Alberta

Edmonton: 1,176-square-feet

Calgary: 926-square-feet

Saskatchewan

Regina: 1,167-square-feet

Saskatoon: 1,071-square-feet

Manitoba

Winnipeg: 1,277-square-feet

Ontario

Windsor: 1,435-square-feet

London: 1,339-square-feet

St. Catharines: 1,316-square-feet

Greater Sudbury: 1,282-square-feet

Cambridge: 1,181-square-feet

Kitchener: 1,091-square-feet

Ottawa: 1,079-square-feet

Hamilton: 1,008-square-feet

Burlington: 775-square-feet

Mississauga: 750-square-feet

Oakville: 568-square-feet

Toronto: 520-square-feet

Richmond Hill: 367-square-feet

Quebec

Sherbrooke: 2,041-square-feet

Gatineau: 1,887-square-feet

Quebec City: 1,485-square-feet

Laval: 1,364-square-feet

Montreal: 1,230-square-feet

Atlantic Provinces

Halifax: 1,205-square-feet

Point2homes.com Methodology:

for our study we looked at the 50 biggest cities in Canada (in terms of city population) and selected 30 based on data availability;

sources used were a mix of listings available on Point2 Homes, Realtor.ca, and agents' own listing databases;

home price per square foot data in the cities below was offered by the following agents, whom we'd like to thank:

