A new way to shop U.S. websites

Have you ever missed out on a great deal online because you didn’t have a U.S. mailing address? Never again: A new service offered by Shipllama allows you to purchase merchandise from any U.S.-only e-store and have it delivered to your door north of the border, with no surprise extra costs. Here’s how it works.

Shop at your favourite U.S. online retailer and use Shipllama’s U.S. location as the shipping address at checkout. Then register your confirmation number and/or tracking number at shipllama.com, so they know what item to expect at their warehouse. Shipllama will then add up all delivery charges including import duties and taxes on the spot. You can even use their online calculator in advance to get a rough estimate of your total cost before making your final buying decision. At that point, Shipllama will deliver it to your door. Still, Shipllama doesn’t facilitate returns, so you’re on your own if you decide to return or exchange the item. Here’s some items you can get shipped to your door from retailers that don’t ship to Canada.

» TARGET

Item: Threshhold accent table (US$89.99)

Shipping cost: CDN$40.25 via Shipllama, including all duties/taxes

» CONVERSE

Item. Customizable Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Canvas shoe (US$75)

Shipping cost: CDN$44.29 via Shipllama, including all duties/taxes

» COS

Item. Cotton shirt dress (US$99)

Shipping cost: CDN$54.18 via Shipllama, including all duties/taxes