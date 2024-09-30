Gen Zs and young millennials are jumping on the trend for a number of reasons. They are denouncing the influencer culture of must-buy products on their social feeds, which can be problematic for many reasons. Plus, it’s better for the planet, and it saves you money, too. More mindful, more demure, you might say.

Known as “underconsumption core,” the budgeting strategy is just “recession core” rebranded. Even if it is a movement to spend less in a difficult economy—and the planet gets a boost too—who cares what it’s called. It’s about being a more conscious consumer with many benefits, one of which happens to be the state of your bank account.

You don’t have to struggle financially to be a more conscious consumer—it’s just smart spending. Let’s look at some strategies for building your conscious spending plan.

How did overconsumption get so out of hand?

For context, 100 billion garments are produced globally every year, and 92 million tonnes are winding up in landfills. That’s a truckload of clothing being dumped into landfill sites every second. In Canada alone, ever year we toss a billion pounds (500 million kilograms) of fashion and home goods items.

How did we get here? Overconsumption—the norm in developed nations like Canada and the U.S.—is the unfortunate result of a complex mix of factors. Mass media and social media play significant roles in fuelling the buy-more culture and our desires to keep up with trends. This cycle is easy to fall into and even harder to break out from, thanks to our brain’s built-in endorphin reward system that releases dopamine every time we consume something shiny and new.

Sure, economies may benefit, but the environmental and psychological fallout is enough to make us re-evaluate our spending habits and pursue a more conscious spending plan.

How much does Gen Z spend? And the consumption stats to prove it

Gen Z represents $450 billion in spending power, with 74% preferring to shop on their phone and 58% shopping based on what they see on social media. Why? It’s got convenience and where they spend a reported four hours a day.

So it’s good that young people pushing trends like underconsumption core and spreading the word to follow a more conscious spending plan.