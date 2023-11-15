What do de-influencers really do?
This de-influencer wants to help Canadians shop smarter and more sustainably. Read our Q&A to learn more about her story and the de-influencing movement.
Jennifer Wang is a pharmacist at a hospital in Toronto. For most people, this would be enough to make them feel they’ve achieved career success. But she doesn’t stop there—she’s also a social media de-influencer who’s amassed over 100,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 300,000 on TikTok.
Wang started her content creator side hustle as a creative outlet when she was a pharmacy student. She posted her OOTD (outfits of the day) snaps on Instagram in 2015. Over time, her approach evolved—and she went viral after posting videos that exposed poor quality materials for a high price tag at popular retail stores.
De-influencing is a social media trend where influencers recommend what viewers should not buy, or debunk popular products. The trend has gained traction, and it makes sense, given that Canadians are dealing with stubborn inflation, leading to climbing prices for consumer goods, and a higher cost of living. Many of us are on the hunt for value. Wang, for instance, visits retail stores and points out certain items and materials that she advises people not to buy because of their quality or value for money. Read more about 2023 shopping trends.
“I never planned for or wanted to make content creation my full-time career and I still feel that way,” she says. “The reason being, as a full time content creator or influencer; you’re at the mercy of companies who are writing your paycheque. I like the freedom of being able to be truthful and sometimes critical of retailers without worrying about if they would want to work with me in the future.”
You might wonder if this method means she might not strike as many deals as an influencer, but she says she is able to bring in substantial income from her side hustle. Wang says her social media earnings come from sponsored content and advertising revenue on YouTube.
Her goal as a content creator isn’t just to make extra money, though. “Fighting textile pollution caused by fast fashion is a passion of mine and definitely something my content revolves around,” Wang says. “Most environmentalists use guilt as a tactic to stop people from buying fast fashion but this doesn’t work. If guilt-tripping people worked, we would all be vegans.” Instead of guilt-tripping, she strives to show people to skip fast fashion if possible, or at least buy better quality items. She demonstrates that buying garments with better quality can lead to longer-term savings, since she shows in her videos that high-quality items with certain materials have lasted her several years and several wears.
“I know that fast fashion is the only option for some, but there are ways to shop fast fashion more sustainably. My hope is for viewers to apply what they’ve learned regardless where they’re shopping.”
To find out more about Wang’s shopping tips and tricks, and her personal finance lessons, we asked her about what she does as a de-influencer.
Almost every day, I remind Canadians that a brand name does not always equal good quality. Most people don’t realize that. A lot of Canadians spend their hard-earned money on poor-quality items just because it’s a brand name. Just like we pay attention to the ingredients in our food, we should look at the materials and construction of our clothes instead of relying on brand name to tell us if something is good quality.
I love to splurge and treat myself to designer handbags. But not just any handbags—I mean the classic styles that hold or increase in value. I have no problem spending five figures at Chanel, Dior or Hermes, but I would never ever spend four figures at places like Louis Vuitton, Prada or Gucci, where the piece depreciates as soon as you swipe your card.
My favourite possession at the moment is my Lady Datejust 28 watch in rose gold with a mother of pearl and diamond dial. I recently branched from handbags to watches and it’s my first Rolex piece. I love how it looks and I feel like a million bucks when I wear it.
There are so many things that I don’t buy because they don’t provide good value. Some top-of-mind things are faux leather goods. PU (polyurethane) or PVC (polyvinyl chloride) leathers, specifically, because they’re not breathable and don’t last more than a few seasons. Also, acrylic sweaters because they lose their softness and look worn after just a few washes. Polyester coats aren’t warm and don’t last more than a few seasons. Instead, I invest in premium materials that I know I will get many years of wear out of like cashmere and genuine leather.
Best: My husband is an investment banker, and he told me to “buy nice or buy twice.” I absolutely agree with it and practice this philosophy. If your heart really wants that pair of Jimmy Choos, a similar-looking pair of Steve Maddens isn’t going to make that desire go away.
Worst: My mom is pretty set in her ways but she always tells me to put all my assets into “safe” accounts, like high-interest savings accounts. If I listened to this advice, I would probably still be paying off my student loans.
My biggest money regret is my car, a BMW 435i M Sport. It was my first car and I got it when I first started working as a pharmacist. At the time, I wanted an upgrade from my mom’s old Toyota Camry. Now looking back, I may have been able to afford it, but there was no reason for me to sink that much of my monthly income into car payments.
You can’t get rich just by saving. My parents are immigrants from China, and they budgeted and saved their whole lives. They’re comfortable now, but they were never rich. My dad did try his hand at investing in the stock market by buying the stocks his friends were buying. But he lost a significant amount of money. So, now they only invest in very safe investments like high-interest savings accounts.
Seeing my parents’ relationship with money and the results they achieved, I knew I wanted to go a different path. Instead of shying away from the stock market, I learned to make more educated investments and was able to pay off my pharmacy school student loans with the gains.
Contrary to what money gurus suggest, making coffee at home instead of buying Starbucks isn’t going to make you rich. In fact, buying that Starbucks will probably make you happier and more productive. If you want to get rich, you need to invest—in a smart way—and build different revenue streams.
My biggest money goal would be to own a house in the GTA (Greater Toronto Area) with my husband.
I personally do not use a budget because I feel it feels too restrictive to count every dollar. A budget would’ve been helpful when I had a shopping addiction and would resort to shopping when I felt insecure, sad or bored. Now I have a healthier relationship with money and don’t see a need for a budget.
Debt used to scare me, but I now realize it’s not a scary thing at all. Sure, debt comes with interest, but if you know how to invest in a smart way, you will make that interest back and more. So, it’s a no-brainer.
