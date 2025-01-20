In your case, Gayle, you’re probably wondering about the federal tax credit for seniors, as well as a provincial tax credit specific to Saskatchewan.

Also read Income Tax Guide for Canadians Deadlines, tax tips and more read now

What is the federal home accessibility tax credit?

You don’t need to be in Saskatchewan for this tax credit. The federal home accessibility tax credit for qualifying renovations applies if you (or certain family members who live with you) are 65 or older at the end of the year, or if you qualify for the disability tax credit (DTC). To qualify for the DTC, you must have a severe and prolonged physical or mental impairment and apply to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

This may or may not be the case for you, Gayle. For others who are reading along, know that an eligible renovation must be of an enduring nature and either allow:

the individual to gain access to the dwelling or to be mobile or functional within the dwelling;

or reduce the risk of harm within the dwelling or in gaining access to it.

There’s no specific list of qualifying expenses, but non-slip carpet may be justifiable.

The maximum claim is $20,000 of expenses, and the tax savings, which vary by province, range from 14% to 26%.

What is the medical expense tax credit?

Some expenses may also qualify for a medical expense tax credit, including renovation or construction expenses that would not normally be expected to increase the value of the home. The expenses would also not normally be incurred by someone with normal physical development or who does not have a severe and prolonged mobility impairment.

There are other home costs that may qualify for a medical expense tax credit. Examples include an air conditioner for someone with a severe chronic ailment, disease or disorder; bathroom aids to get in or out of a bathtub or shower or to get on or off a toilet; or a power-operated guided chair to be used in a stairway, including installation. There may be others, but non-slip carpet would not generally qualify in your case, Gayle.

What is the Saskatchewan home renovation tax credit?

Your province, Gayle, reintroduced a home renovation tax credit that was previously available in 2021 and 2022. It applies for the 2025 and 2026 tax years, but expenses between October 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025 can be claimed in 2025. So, your carpet costs may qualify.