So, before I get to your questions, Joe, let’s review the tax implications of various investment accounts when you die.

RRSP and RRIF taxes at death

If you leave your RRSP or registered retirement income fund (RRIF) to your spouse or common-law partner, the account can be transferred to their RRSP or RRIF on a tax-deferred basis.

When they die, the account value is reported as income on their final tax return as if the entire balance was withdrawn on the day of their death. If they have a high income from other sources that year, this can lead to a large amount of tax payable.

TFSA taxes at death

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) are tax-free across the board: Income and capital gains in a TFSA are tax-free, as are withdrawals from the account.

When you die, the account is mostly tax-free as well. I say mostly because if you do not leave the account to your spouse or common-law partner, there may be some tax on the income or growth that occurs after your death. But the value of the account as of the date of your death is not taxable.

Non-registered account taxes at death

A non-registered account that is left to your spouse or common-law partner does not generally result in tax payable. The accrued capital gains can be deferred, and the account can pass to your spouse at its adjusted cost base. Effectively, it’s as if your spouse bought the investments themselves, with no deemed disposition or tax payable on your death.

An executor can elect to trigger a partial capital gain, which may be advisable if the deceased’s income is relatively low, if they have lots of deductions or credits in the year of their death, or if they have a capital loss carry-forward.

Non-registered investments left to beneficiaries who aren’t spouses, such as children, are subject to tax. The investments are considered sold by the deceased on the date of death with deferred capital gains added as income. Tax payable can be up to 27%, or possibly up to 37% if proposed capital gains inclusion rate changes are enacted.