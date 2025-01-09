Advertisement

Ask a Planner

How is a non-registered account taxed upon death?

Here’s a primer for Canadians planning for the tax payable on a non-registered account at death, including capital gains...

Ask a Planner

Moving money from RRSPs, RRIFs and TFSAs in retirement

To have liquidity and reduce taxes, Canadians can move money between registered accounts. But what are the tax, contribution...

Mortgages

The best 5-year fixed mortgage rates in Canada

You have so many options for finding the best mortgage rate for you. Here’s how you can compare some...

ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...

Ask a Planner

How does a spouse’s death impact your TFSA contribution room?

A tax-free savings account inherited from a spouse is subject to special treatment. Here’s how it may impact the...

loans

Canada has new rules for high-interest loans—here they are

News

Changes to Canada’s tax brackets, CPP contributions and more in 2025

It's a new year. What financial changes will take effect in Canada in 2025?

Investing

Making sense of the markets: Looking at 2025

What does 2025 have in store for Canadian investors? Who knows. But there are some trends to keep an...

Retirement

CPP payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Pension Plan

Here’s how Canada’s retirement pension plan works, who’s eligible for CPP, when you can start receiving CPP, and CPP...

News

CCB payment dates in 2025, and more to know about the Canada Child Benefit

Parents, here are the CCB payment dates for 2025, along with how much you can expect to receive each...

