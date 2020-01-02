Tough lesson: vehicle safety is the owner’s responsibility, too

Q. My pickup is a 2004 Tundra that has only 200,000 km on the odometer, and the body is in excellent shape. When I took it in for service, the mechanic called me to come have a look at the frame. With the pickup on a lift, he showed me extensive rust along the main frame and stated the truck was ready to buckle any day.

I never received a recall letter for the frame from Toyota. I asked my dealer many times over the years if there were any recalls on my truck and it was always “No”— until recently. After I escalated my complaint and had discussions with Toyota Canada, my dealer magically found a recall with an expiry date of July 31, 2015, for repairs.

This is a serious safety concern. I have had ongoing discussions with Toyota Canada for months now and I am not getting much help. I have been driving my family around in our Tundra for years and was not been aware of how fortunate we have been that the frame had not buckled and hurt my family. Problem is, you would never know from looking at the vehicle that the frame is rusted out.

–Mark

A. The frame corrosion problem to which you refer affects the Toyota Tacoma and Tundra pickup trucks, as well as the Sequoia, a large three-row SUV built on the Tundra chassis. Toyota had two publicized programs for the Tacoma and one each for the Tundra and Sequoia, as well as internal policies communicated only to Toyota dealers. The public programs covered the 1995 to 2000, and 2005 to 2010 Tacoma, the 2007 to 2008 Tundra, and 2005 to 2008 Sequoia. Here is an excerpt from one of the letters sent to vehicle owners:

Toyota cares about our customers

Toyota has received isolated reports regarding a small number of 1995 through 2000 model year Tacoma vehicles exhibiting excessive corrosion to the frame causing perforation of the metal. Toyota has investigated these reports and determined that the vehicle frames in these vehicles may not have adequate corrosion-resistant protection. This occurrence combined with prolonged exposure to road salts and other environmental factors may contribute to the development of excessive corrosion causing perforations in the frames of some vehicles.…

Although the vehicle’s frame is covered by Toyota’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty for 3 years or 60,000 kilometres (whichever comes first), we at Toyota care about your overall experience and confidence with your vehicle. To assure you that we stand behind our product, we are providing an extension of the warranty coverage on your vehicle’s frame for this specific condition.

The warranty on the Tacoma pickups covered by this letter was extended to 15 years with unlimited mileage. There was a March 2016 deadline to take the pickups into dealerships.

Toyota’s various truck corrosion programs are among the most ambitious and generous defect-remediation campaigns the Automobile Protection Association (APA) has seen. Toyota offered to inspect trucks and perform one or more of the following operations:

apply rustproofing;

repair the truck frame;

replace the truck frame;

when the vehicle was too deteriorated, Toyota undertook to buy it back for 150% of the Black Book retail value instead of a repair.

Most pickups received rustproofing; some pickups received complete new frames and all the related fasteners at a cost far higher than the value of the truck. This was a big undertaking that kept some vehicles off the road for weeks. Toyota covered the cost of a rental vehicle during the repairs (though the rental wasn’t necessarily a pickup). The APA learned of invoices in excess of $10,000 for repairs to some pickups.

The Tundra program resulted from a class action settlement and was also generous, but less comprehensive. Older Tundras like yours were not included in the settlement (but some were repaired under an internal policy introduced earlier).

I’m surprised you had not heard of one of these truck repair recalls in the media or through the grapevine as they were fairly widely reported, and you appear to have good contacts. If Toyota had up-to-date contact information to reach you, the most likely reason you did not receive a letter is because your older vehicle was not included in the publicized class action settlement for 2007 to 2008 model Tundras, but instead qualified for coverage under a confidential program to be applied by the dealer at their discretion. Toyota dealer service departments were handsomely paid for the work under these campaigns, and even if your truck was clean at the time, it might have qualified for additional rustproofing. Perhaps something was overlooked at the dealership.

Transport Canada has taken the position that although a rusted Toyota truck frame may eventually become unsafe, the customer has ample warning (months, if not years), so it’s not a defect that falls under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act. For context, a component failure that occurs suddenly and could disable the vehicle or contribute to a loss of control is much more likely to be considered a safety defect that falls under federal legislation. That is the case for rear suspension leaf spring failures due to corrosion on 2005 to 2011 Tacoma pickups; the repair is covered by a safety recall that is still current, and technically does not have a sunset date for free repairs.

Toyota’s owner letter and various repair/replacement programs are obviously an admission there was a defect. And Toyota has an obligation to notify customers when they introduce a program. But at some point, an automaker’s liability for a product durability issue comes to an end. In the absence of a compelling reason, it’s reasonable to argue that time has come on a 16-year-old truck. For readers of this column, the takeaway is to make sure the automaker has your current contact information in their records so you continue to receive recall notices and warranty extensions. If you’re a second or subsequent owner, or have moved since taking delivery of a new vehicle, you cannot assume that the automaker’s ownership records are up to date, even if you are the current customer of a dealership service department that sells the same brand.

George Iny is director of the Automobile Protection Association.

