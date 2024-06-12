Sheri Pavlovic shows how to rediscover the hottest fashion in your own closet
Under her web persona, Refashionista Sheri, the influencer offers tips and hacks for cheap and sustainable style.
After spending more than 20 years living in cities across North America, Europe and Japan while working in the fashion, publishing, education and entertainment industries, Sheri Pavlovic ended up in Toronto, where she developed the website and business Confessions of a Refashionista. As “Refashionista Sheri,” she’s created and shared hundreds of free tutorials on upcycling used clothing and other consumer items with a sense of style. Her sustainable style tips and hacks, all delivered with an ample helping of humour, can be found in blog posts, ebooks and e-courses. You can also shop her closet for vintage finds. Below, she shares money-saving tips and more.
I applaud anyone who makes an effort to live sustainably within their means without always needing to purchase the latest trends.
I’m a one-woman show and do absolutely everything behind the scenes for my business Confessions of a Refashionista, so my free time is quite limited. However, if I am able to take a bit of time for myself, I will most certainly be found listening to a true crime podcast and scrolling through Karrot [an online used-goods marketplace available in almost every Canadian city] to see if there are any new items that I can pick up in my neighbourhood for my upcycling projects and tutorials.
I would be producing my own low-waste DIY wardrobe makeover show, geared toward teaching viewers how to step out in style and organize their closets without breaking the bank, and recreating items from their existing wardrobes, swaps, thrift stores and buy/sell apps.
I’m Gen X, and as a child, if I wanted something, I had to buy it myself, so I started earning my own money from a very young age by doing chores. This taught me to rely on myself, which made me very independent and hard-working.
The very first exciting purchase I ever made was during our neighbourhood’s “Parade of Garage Sales” when I was nine years old. I spotted a Barbie Country Camper and had to make it mine! Luckily my neighbour sold it to me for only a dime, and it was truly one of the greatest purchases of my life. It’s long gone now, but I am slowly but surely collecting the now-vintage toys I miss from my childhood. I recently scored an ’80s Barbie Trunk full of vintage Barbies on the Karrot app for only $10!
My first “real” job as a young adult was in a cafe, and my first paycheque was very quickly spent on rent and bills.
New and expensive does not mean better, and there is absolutely zero need to feel pressured into buying something simply because it has a designer label or the latest piece of technology. Shopping secondhand and reusing makes it incredibly easy to find just about anything you desire for a reasonable price, a trade or even sometimes for free. It’s so satisfying to discover fantastic, gently used (and even brand-new) items for a fraction of the cost.
Always make sure you can pay your basic living costs. Follow whatever money plan works best for you, but be flexible, as it will most certainly change frequently throughout the different stages of your life.
If you want something, just put it on your credit card. You can always pay for it later.
If the smaller amount was enough for me to live comfortably, not worry about bills at all and allow me to concentrate fully on my sustainable style work, then I’d choose that, as I’d know that my lifestyle would be set for life.
If not, then I’d have to choose the larger sum, get advice from money experts and make it work to help me grow my business and create a life that is not dependent on a regular wage to meet basic needs.
Reuse and upcycle! Refashioning clothing is not at all as difficult as you think. I taught myself how to sew after inheriting a vintage machine when I was 38 and truly believe that if I can do it, anyone can. The most eco-friendly fashion is something that you already have in your closet, so why not start by refashioning those items that you no longer wear? I’ve shared hundreds of easy no-sew DIYs, as well as simple techniques and styling hacks that can transform those forgotten garments into wardrobe faves once again.
If you’re not into refashioning, then have a quick sort through your wardrobe, have your friends do the same and then swap the bits you don’t want with each other. This is a fabulous, free way to score some new-to-you items and give the ones you’re just not feeling anymore an appreciative new home, too.
My money doesn’t “grow,” so I honestly have no idea.
Not insisting that I be paid what I’m worth for fear of losing future opportunities.
Value definitely has different meanings depending on the individual circumstances. A good value for me is anything from scoring an amazing vintage dress at a great price to spending quality time with loved ones.
Vintage items from the ’60s to the ’80s. What some people see as old and useless, I find to be timeless and valuable.
Travel! I spent over 20 years living and working abroad in Japan, England, Greece and Germany. I would have to say travelling and getting a life started in new countries was my biggest “purchase” that took quite a while to decide on.
It’s incredibly sad and unfortunate that most people have debt in order to simply exist and pay the basic cost of living nowadays.
My Presto card and vintage travel sewing kit.
My vast and varied collection of vintage dresses from the 1920s to the 1990s.
I don’t splurge!
