A group of friends is seen hanging out with eachother.

A Rich Life

What is financial well-being? What does it mean to Canadians?

Financial well-being is finding a balance between the money we have and the life we want to live. Here's...

MoneyFlex

25 money moves to make by age 25 in Canada

From opening a TFSA to doing your own taxes and negotiating a raise, we share 25 ideas to kick...

Ask a Planner

How to prepare for future changes in tax policy—including capital gains tax

What do changes to capital gains in Canada teach us about tax planning generally? And how should we approach...

Photo of Ellyce Fulmore

Columns

Ellyce Fulmore is putting the personal back into personal finance

This Canadian finfluencer is making money management more inclusive, engaging and fun through her personal finance company, Queerd Co.

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 9, 2024

Bank of Canada cuts the key interest rate, Lululemon has a good quarter, Nvidia’s rapid climb continues, Saudi oil...

Fireworks for the June 5 BoC lower rate announcement

Mortgages

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate cut on June 5, 2024

Ask MoneySense

Can you delay a RRIF withdrawal?

Let’s set the facts straight about RRSP/RRIF conversion, withdrawal amounts, claw backs and withholding taxes.

A Canadian family moves boxes into a property in the U.S.

Columns

When are costs for a U.S. property tax-deductible in Canada?

Canadians pay tax on their worldwide income. But do the costs associated with U.S. properties get the same tax...

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: June 2, 2024

Canadian banks prep for the worst, HP and Best Buy up big, more profits means higher-priced shares, and whatever...

A older couple is seen happily posing in front of a wall.

Retired Money

RRSP to RRIF, and LIRA to LIF: How it all gets done

What’s it like to convert a LIRA to an annuity? Follow along as this financial journalist does it for...

