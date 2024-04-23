Wong is passionate about helping Canadians better understand money and credit. She’s received many accolades for her work, including EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year award in Ontario in 2019, and inclusion on the 2017 Women in FinTech Powerlist curated by Innovative Finance, an independent industry association. Below, she shares her thoughts on managing money, saving for the future and much more.

Who are your finance heroes?

David Chilton is one of my finance heroes. When I was in high school, I read his book The Wealthy Barber (Penguin Random House, 1997). It’s inspiring, and it was helpful for me in understanding personal finance. It’s one of the bestselling books in Canada, and David later became an investor in Borrowell, which was a cool moment for me. I count him as a friend today.

How do you like to spend your free time?

I like to cook and bake, and also travel when I can.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

I think I would still do the same thing. I feel very fortunate that I’m really excited about the job that I have, and it’s important to me to be doing something meaningful.

What was your first memory about money?

Getting an allowance from my parents at a young age. They took me to Canada’s Wonderland for the first time when I was around six years old. I had such a good time there that the next day I went to my parents’ room and gave my mother a one-dollar bill to say “Thank you.” They laughed, and I think they just thought it was really sweet. I didn’t have any understanding of the cost [of the outing], but I guess I understood that money had value, and I wanted to give them a thank-you gift.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

When I was in high school, I saved up to go to France on an exchange program.

What was your first job? What did you do with your first paycheque?

My very first job was as a piano teacher. I charged $5 for half an hour, and after a few months, the mother of my first piano students said it was too low, and she increased my wage to $8.

My first “real” job where I got a significant paycheque was a summer job at a bank when I was in university. Being a good Asian daughter, I gave my first paycheque to my parents.