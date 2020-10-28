Photo created by wayhomestudio - www.freepik.com

Emergency fund. You’ve heard or read those two words countless times since the COVID-19 pandemic landed with an impact that’s been financially challenging, and even devastating, for many Canadians. You know you should have an emergency fund to dip into in case of job loss, illness, or another urgent need for money, but where to begin? Do you just start putting money away in an account and hope you’ve saved enough for the next crisis?

It takes a bit more planning than that and there is some math but it’s not complicated at all, says Melanna Giannakis, a financial services advisor and Meridian branch manager.

Start with the big picture

To figure out how much you should save, you should start with your net salary or what you bring in after you pay taxes and other deductions, says Giannakis. “Let’s use the average Canadian salary of about $55,000 and say that your after-tax income is $42,000 [rounded from $42,481]— keeping in mind, of course, that taxes are marginal, so a different tax rate would be different depending on the person.”

This tool can help you figure out your after-tax income.

Break it down monthly

Once you figure out your after-tax income, the next step is to divide it by 12. That will give your monthly take-home pay. “So when you divide the $42,000 by 12, that’s $3,500 a month,” says Giannakis. “That also gives you your monthly emergency fund number and what we suggest is that you put away three to six months of that net figure.”

Get granular

Let’s say your immediate goal is to save three months worth of income into an emergency fund, and you aim to save that amount within a year.

So it should look like this:

Gross income = $55,000