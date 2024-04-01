Who are your money heroes?

I don’t have any famous ones really. I have a few investor friends that have built eight-figure real estate portfolios and worked themselves out of their full time jobs.

How do you like to spend your free time?

At my cottage by the lake, riding my bike, catching sunsets, hiking with my dog.

If money were no object, what would you be doing right now?

The same thing, I just wouldn’t be renting. I’d own my house, my cottage would be fully renovated, and I’d be travelling a bit more: Three months in South Africa during the winter and my dog would come, too, flying in the cabin with me.

What was your first memory about money?

Receiving an allowance for doing chores around the house. I remember that you had to work for money.

What’s the first thing you remember buying with your own money?

Candy.

What was your first job?

I think I babysat first and then I worked at the library. I was the loudest chatterbox working at the library.

What was the biggest money lesson you learned as an adult?

Start early and stay out of debt from credit cards.

What’s the best money advice you’ve ever received?

Spend less than you make and prioritize investing early and consistently and planning retirement will be a breeze.