First, how can I calculate what the gains are to understand the taxes I may have to pay—and is there a way to avoid paying the capital gains taxes?

Secondly, my financial planner justifies the fees I pay because we meet once a year and he prints out a plan that I never even look at. When I started working with him in 2012, there were few other choices. Today, is there something investors can access that’s in between a full-service advisor and a robo-advisor?

FPAC responds:

First, let’s address the primary impetus for your dilemma, which is your concern about fees. The old saying goes that “price is only an issue in the absence of value,” so one can presume that your concerns have come up due to an absence of value from your financial planner.

How to assess whether you’re getting value from an advisor

Fees of $6,000 per year are a material amount for any investor. Right now, roughly half of this amount is being paid to your financial planner as a “trailing commission”—and for the amount your advisor is receiving, you are right to expect more than just an annual meeting.

In thinking about the value your advisor provides (or does not provide), here are some questions to consider:

Does your financial planner have a comprehensive financial plan in place that’s customized for you, or is it just a rudimentary cookie-cutter retirement analysis?

In addition to annual meetings, are they in regular contact with you by phone or email, helping guide you through the market ups and downs? Were they in touch in early 2020, when the pandemic’s onset triggered a market meltdown?

Are you one of a hundred clients, or one of a thousand?

Is a “hybrid robo-advisor” the solution?



If you’re looking for an alternative to a full-service advisor, there may be some options in between full-service advice and robo-advice. “Hybrid robo-advisors” offer a bit more of a human touch within a robo-advice platform.

With this kind of service you might get the added benefit of being able to contact a qualified Certified Financial Planner by phone, as needed, but keep in mind that in this arrangement, that advisor would never really get to know your particular situation, as you could be one of thousands of customers they help out.

Understanding the capital gains and tax consequences of moving your mutual funds

Since it sounds like you’re entirely in mutual funds now, a straight move to robo-advice will entail selling all of your investments, as robo-advisors typically use ETFs (low-cost funds that trade on a stock exchange, hence the name “exchange-traded funds”), not mutual funds. Selling your funds may attract some taxes on the gains in your funds over their base cost.