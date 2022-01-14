Regulators worry that without professional advice, investors with limited knowledge and information may lose money. You don’t need a degree in finance to be a successful investor, but it helps to have a carefully considered strategy. The key is common sense: Know your investing goals, be realistic about your risk tolerance, consider your time horizon and base your decisions on thorough research.

Let’s take a closer look at these four factors.

1. Set your investment goals

What are you saving up for—a short-term goal like home renovations or a wedding? Or a long-term goal like retirement or funding your child’s education? Your financial goals can help determine what investments you choose and which account types to use.

The safest options for short-term goals are interest-bearing investments, like high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) or guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). For longer-term goals, however, you may want to consider investments that can generate higher returns, such as stocks. With interest rates at historic lows and prices soaring, inflation may well outpace the interest you earn from HISAs and GICs, eating into your purchasing power over time.

Accepting higher risk in exchange for a higher potential return is a core investing concept known as the risk/return trade-off. But the key word here is “potential.” Any stock can be a money-loser. Because markets are inherently volatile, many experts recommend that investors plan to hold their stock purchases for at least five years, unless you have a compelling reason to sell, such as needing funds to buy a house or to compensate for lost income after a lay-off.

Research shows that market timing is a losing strategy—major market drops are often followed by big upswings, including the market’s best days, and panic sellers frequently miss out. Buying and holding the S&P 500 has been a winning strategy 94% of the time since 1930, according to Bank of America, which has called long-term investing “a recipe for loss avoidance.”

2. Assess your risk tolerance

Stock markets go up and down every single day, sometimes significantly, and some investors can find that volatility stressful. Emotions can derail long-term investment strategies, so it’s important to understand your risk tolerance and invest accordingly—for one thing, you’ll sleep a lot better.

When markets decline sharply—such as the coronavirus crash in March 2020, which saw the S&P 500 decline more than 30% in just over a month—investors who have misjudged their risk tolerance may panic and sell their holdings at market lows. Conversely, when stocks are soaring, losses seem less likely. Afraid of missing out, investors might overpay for stocks. (A company’s price-to-earnings ratio can help you determine if its stock is over- or undervalued.)