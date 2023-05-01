Advertisement

Three young men are snorkeling in the ocean during a gap year trip

Making It

How to take a gap year trip without breaking the bank

Taking some time away to travel the world can have many benefits. Here are some ideas and saving strategies...

Tech is in the driver's seat (person in car looking at their socks on their phone)

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 30, 2023

There’s an earnings bonanza! Tech stocks are supporting the markets, once again. Plus, equal-weight S&P 500 beats cap-weight.

A couple discussing their divorce and, of course, the topic of what to do with their mortgage comes up.

Mortgages

What happens to your mortgage after a divorce?

Three employees at their production jobs talking about cashing out their employee pensions.

Retired Money

Should you cash out your workplace pension when you leave a job?

Find out why Canada has it better than the U.S. for registered employer pensions. A UBC study on cashing...

Steph Gordon and Dennis Mathu smile at the camera against a yellow background.

My MoneySense

The one thing influencers Steph & Den want you to know about retirement

The two content creators share money advice daily with over 300,000 TikTok followers. Here’s what they have to say...

Two women enjoying an evening as they live a rich life, aligning their money and values.

A Rich Life

How to live a rich life

A rich life isn’t just about wealth. Here’s how to align your finances with your values for true happiness.

A man with a pensive expression walks down a street

Ask a Planner

Are mutual fund fees tax deductible?

Don’t go claiming a deduction for mutual fund fees on your tax return. Why? Because they’ve already been indirectly...

Photo of a Bank of America building

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: April 23, 2023

What’s Dale’s take on the economy? Big U.S. bank earnings rock. Apple continues with global domination, and the bitcoin...

A woman writes on a box as she prepares to move into a co-owned property

Ask a Planner

Can you save tax by moving into your rental property?

TFSAs

What is considered day trading in a TFSA

The recent Ahamed v. The King decision by the Tax Court of Canada highlights risks for investors who trade...

